Unit I: Foundations for Medical-Surgical Nursing

1. Overview of Professional Nursing Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing NEW!

2. Overview of Health Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing NEW!

3. Common Health Problems of Older Adults

4. Assessment and Care of Patients with Pain

5. Genetic Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing

6. Rehabilitation Concepts for Chronic and Disabling Health Problems

7. End-of-Life Care

Unit II: Principles of Emergency Care and Disaster Preparedness

Unit III: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance

Unit IV: Interprofessional Collaboration for Perioperative Patients

Unit V: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of Immunity

Unit VI: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Skin, Hair, and Nails

Unit VII: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Respiratory System

Unit VIII: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Cardiovascular System

Unit IX: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Hematologic System

Unit X: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Nervous System

Unit XI: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Sensory System

Unit XII: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Musculoskeletal System

Unit XIII: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Gastrointestinal System

Unit XIV: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Endocrine System

Unit XV: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Renal/Urinary System

Unit XVI: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Reproductive System

8. Concepts of Emergency and Trauma Nursing9. Care of Patients with Common Environmental Emergencies10. Concepts of Emergency and Disaster Preparedness11. Assessment and Care of Patients with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalances12. Assessment and Care of Patients with Acid-Base Imbalances13. Infusion Therapy14. Care of Preoperative Patients15. Care of Intraoperative Patients16. Care of Postoperative Patients17. Inflammation and Immunity18. Care of Patients with Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Diseases19. Care of Patients with HIV Disease20. Care of Patients with Hypersensitivity (Allergy) and Autoimmunity21. Cancer Development22. Care of Patients with Cancer23. Care of Patients with Infection24. Assessment of the Skin, Hair, and Nails25. Care of Patients with Skin Problems26. Care of Patients with Burns27. Assessment of the Respiratory System28. Care of Patients Requiring Oxygen Therapy or Tracheostomy29. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Upper Respiratory Problems30. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Lower Respiratory Problems31. Care of Patients with Infectious Respiratory Problems32. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Respiratory Problems33. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System34. Care of Patients with Dysrhythmias35. Care of Patients with Cardiac Problems36. Care of Patients with Vascular Problems37. Care of Patients with Shock38. Care of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes39. Assessment of the Hematologic System40. Care of Patients with Hematologic Problems41. Assessment of the Nervous System42. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Brain43. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Spinal Cord44. Care of Patients with Problems of the Peripheral Nervous System45. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Neurologic Problems46. Assessment of the Eye and Vision47. Care of Patients with Eye and Vision Problems48. Assessment and Care of Patients with Ear and Hearing Problems49. Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System50. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Problems51. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Trauma52. Assessment of the Gastrointestinal System53. Care of Patients with Oral Cavity Problems54. Care of Patients with Esophageal Problems55. Care of Patients with Stomach Disorders56. Care of Patients with Noninflammatory Intestinal Disorders57. Care of Patients with Inflammatory Intestinal Disorders58. Care of Patients with Liver Problems59. Care of Patients with Problems of the Biliary System and Pancreas60. Care of Patients with Malnutrition: Undernutrition and Obesity61. Assessment of the Endocrine System62. Care of Patients with Pituitary and Adrenal Gland Problems63. Care of Patients with Problems of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands64. Care of Patients with Diabetes Mellitus65. Assessment of the Renal/Urinary System66. Care of Patients with Urinary Problems67. Care of Patients with Kidney Disorders68. Care of Patients with Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease69. Assessment of the Reproductive System70. Care of Patients with Breast Disorders71. Care of Patients with Gynecologic Problems72. Care of Patients with Male Reproductive Problems73. Care of Transgender Patients74. Care of Patients with Sexually Transmitted Infection

Glossary

Answer Key

Index