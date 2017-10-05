Medical-Surgical Nursing
9th Edition
Concepts for Interprofessional Collaborative Care, Single Volume
Awarded second place in the 2018 AJN Book of the Year Awards in Medical-Surgical Nursing!
Healthcare is evolving at an incredible pace and with it, the roles and responsibilities of the medical-surgical nurse. Ensure you are fully equipped to thrive and adapt in this ever-changing nursing environment with Ignatavicius, Workman, and Rebar's Medical-Surgical Nursing: Concepts for Interprofessional Collaborative Care, 9th Edition. This trendsetting text not only covers all essential adult health knowledge, but also reinforces the application, conceptual thinking, and clinical judgment skills that today’s nurses need to stay one step ahead in delivering exceptional patient care, no matter the environment. As with previous "Iggy" editions, you’ll find a unique collaborative care approach to adult health nursing, a thorough integration of QSEN competencies, extensive NCLEX® Exam preparation, and a direct, reader-friendly tone throughout the text. This ninth edition incorporates two emerging and complementary trends — the Core Competencies for Interprofessional Collaborative Practice and a more conceptual approach teaching and learning — areas that will ground you in how to think like a nurse and how to apply the knowledge you gain from the text to clinical practice. There are a lot of med-surg nursing texts out there, but there’s only one that combines all the information, concepts, and on-the-job realities in a way that makes perfect sense: "Iggy!"
- Trendsetting QSEN integration emphasizes patient safety and evidence-based practice with Nursing Safety Priority boxes, including Drug Alerts, Critical Rescues, and Action Alerts.
- UNIQUE! Emphasis on clinical judgment helps you develop skills in clinical reasoning and clinical decision-making when applying concepts to clinical situations.
- Strong emphasis on NCLEX Exam preparation includes chapter-opening Learning Outcomes and chapter-ending Get Ready for the NCLEX Examination! sections organized by NCLEX Client Needs Categories, plus NCLEX Examination Challenge questions, with an answer key in the back of the book and on the Evolve companion website.
- Exceptionally readable content features shorter sentences, straightforward vocabulary, and a direct, reader-friendly writing style.
Unit I: Foundations for Medical-Surgical Nursing
1. Overview of Professional Nursing Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing NEW!
2. Overview of Health Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing NEW!
3. Common Health Problems of Older Adults
4. Assessment and Care of Patients with Pain
5. Genetic Concepts for Medical-Surgical Nursing
6. Rehabilitation Concepts for Chronic and Disabling Health Problems
7. End-of-Life Care
Unit II: Principles of Emergency Care and Disaster Preparedness
8. Concepts of Emergency and Trauma Nursing
9. Care of Patients with Common Environmental Emergencies
10. Concepts of Emergency and Disaster Preparedness
Unit III: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
11. Assessment and Care of Patients with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalances
12. Assessment and Care of Patients with Acid-Base Imbalances
13. Infusion Therapy
Unit IV: Interprofessional Collaboration for Perioperative Patients
14. Care of Preoperative Patients
15. Care of Intraoperative Patients
16. Care of Postoperative Patients
Unit V: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of Immunity
17. Inflammation and Immunity
18. Care of Patients with Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Diseases
19. Care of Patients with HIV Disease
20. Care of Patients with Hypersensitivity (Allergy) and Autoimmunity
21. Cancer Development
22. Care of Patients with Cancer
23. Care of Patients with Infection
Unit VI: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Skin, Hair, and Nails
24. Assessment of the Skin, Hair, and Nails
25. Care of Patients with Skin Problems
26. Care of Patients with Burns
Unit VII: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Respiratory System
27. Assessment of the Respiratory System
28. Care of Patients Requiring Oxygen Therapy or Tracheostomy
29. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Upper Respiratory Problems
30. Care of Patients with Noninfectious Lower Respiratory Problems
31. Care of Patients with Infectious Respiratory Problems
32. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Respiratory Problems
Unit VIII: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Cardiovascular System
33. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System
34. Care of Patients with Dysrhythmias
35. Care of Patients with Cardiac Problems
36. Care of Patients with Vascular Problems
37. Care of Patients with Shock
38. Care of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes
Unit IX: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Hematologic System
39. Assessment of the Hematologic System
40. Care of Patients with Hematologic Problems
Unit X: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Nervous System
41. Assessment of the Nervous System
42. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Brain
43. Care of Patients with Problems of the Central Nervous System: The Spinal Cord
44. Care of Patients with Problems of the Peripheral Nervous System
45. Care of Critically Ill Patients with Neurologic Problems
Unit XI: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Sensory System
46. Assessment of the Eye and Vision
47. Care of Patients with Eye and Vision Problems
48. Assessment and Care of Patients with Ear and Hearing Problems
Unit XII: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Musculoskeletal System
49. Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System
50. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Problems
51. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal Trauma
Unit XIII: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Gastrointestinal System
52. Assessment of the Gastrointestinal System
53. Care of Patients with Oral Cavity Problems
54. Care of Patients with Esophageal Problems
55. Care of Patients with Stomach Disorders
56. Care of Patients with Noninflammatory Intestinal Disorders
57. Care of Patients with Inflammatory Intestinal Disorders
58. Care of Patients with Liver Problems
59. Care of Patients with Problems of the Biliary System and Pancreas
60. Care of Patients with Malnutrition: Undernutrition and Obesity
Unit XIV: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Endocrine System
61. Assessment of the Endocrine System
62. Care of Patients with Pituitary and Adrenal Gland Problems
63. Care of Patients with Problems of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
64. Care of Patients with Diabetes Mellitus
Unit XV: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Renal/Urinary System
65. Assessment of the Renal/Urinary System
66. Care of Patients with Urinary Problems
67. Care of Patients with Kidney Disorders
68. Care of Patients with Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
Unit XVI: Interprofessional Collaboration for Patients with Problems of the Reproductive System
69. Assessment of the Reproductive System
70. Care of Patients with Breast Disorders
71. Care of Patients with Gynecologic Problems
72. Care of Patients with Male Reproductive Problems
73. Care of Transgender Patients
74. Care of Patients with Sexually Transmitted Infection
Glossary
Answer Key
Index
Donna Ignatavicius
Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico
M. Linda Workman
Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Cherie Rebar
Professor of Nursing, Wittenberg University, Springfield, OH