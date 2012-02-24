Medical-Surgical Nursing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437717075, 9781455739646

Medical-Surgical Nursing

2nd Edition

Concepts & Practice

Authors: Susan deWit Candice Kumagai
eBook ISBN: 9781455739646
eBook ISBN: 9780323293211
eBook ISBN: 9781455754861
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th February 2012
Page Count: 1264
Description

The clear, concise, and cutting-edge medical-surgical nursing content in Medical-Surgical Nursing: Concepts & Practice, 2nd Edition provides the solid foundation you need to pass the NCLEX Examination and succeed as a new nurse. It builds on the fundamentals of nursing and covers roles, settings, health care trends, all body systems and their disorders, emergency and disaster management, and mental health nursing. Written by noted authors Susan deWit and Candice Kumagai, Medical-Surgical Nursing reflects current national LPN/LVN standards with its emphasis on safety as well as complementary and alternative therapies.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! LPN Threads share learning features with Elsevier's other LPN textbooks, providing a consistency across the Elsevier LPN curriculum.

  • Key Terms include phonetic pronunciations and text page references.

  • Key Points are located at the end of chapters and summarize chapter highlights.

  • Overview of Anatomy and Physiology at the beginning of each body system chapter provides basic information for understanding the body system and its disorders.

  • Nursing Process provides a consistent framework for disorders chapters.

  • Evidence-Based Practice is highlighted with special icons indicating current research.

  • Assignment Considerations boxes address situations in which the charge nurse delegates to the LPN/LVN or the LPN/LVN assigns tasks to unlicensed assistive personnel.

  • Focused Assessment boxes include information on history taking and psychosocial assessment, physical assessment, and guidance on how to collect data/information for specific disorders.

  • Elder Care Points boxes address the unique medical-surgical care issues that affect older adults.

  • Legal and Ethical Considerations boxes focus on specific disorder-related issues.

  • Safety Alert boxes highlight specific dangers to patients related to medications and clinical care.

  • Clinical Cues provide guidance and advice related to the application of nursing care.

  • Think Critically About boxes encourage you to synthesize information and apply concepts beyond the scope of the chapter.

  • Concept Maps in the disorders chapters help you visualize difficult material and illustrate how a disorder's multiple symptoms, treatments, and side effects relate to each other.

  • Health Promotion boxes address wellness and disease prevention, including diet, infection control, and more.

  • Complementary and Alternative Therapies boxes offer information on how nontraditional treatments for medical-surgical conditions may be used to complement traditional treatment.

  • Cultural Considerations promote understanding and sensitivity to various ethnic groups.

  • Nutrition Considerations address the need for holistic care and reflect the increased focus on nutrition in the NCLEX Examination.

  • Patient Teaching boxes provide step-by-step instructions and guidelines for post-hospital care.

  • Home Care Considerations boxes focus on post-discharge adaptations of medical-surgical nursing care to the home environment.

  • Mental Health Nursing unit includes information on disorders of anxiety and mood, eating disorders, cognitive disorders, thought and personality disorders, and substance abuse.

  • Disaster Management content includes material focusing on preparation and mitigation to avoid losses and reduce the risk of injury associated with both natural and bioterrorist disasters.

  • Nursing Care Plans with Critical Thinking Questions show how a care plan is developed and how to evaluate care of a patient.

  • Review questions for the NCLEX-PN Examination at the end of each chapter include alternate-item format questions and help prepare you for class tests and the NCLEX exam.

  • Critical Thinking Activities at the end of chapters include clinical situations and relevant questions, allowing you to hone your critical thinking skills.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Medical-Surgical Nursing Settings, Roles, and Issues

1. Caring for Medical-Surgical Patients

2. Critical Thinking and Nursing Process

Unit Two: Medical-Surgical Patient Care Problems

3. Fluids, Electrolytes, Acid-Base Balance, and Intravenous Therapy

4. Care of Preoperative and Intraoperative Surgical Patients

5. Care of Postoperative Surgical Patients

6. Infection Prevention and Control

7. Care of Patients with Pain

8. Care of Patients with Cancer

9. Chronic Illness and Rehabilitation

Unit Three: Immune System

10. The Immune and Lymphatic Systems

11. Care of Patients with HIV/AIDS

12. Care of Patients with Immune and Lymphatic Disorders

Unit Four: Respiratory System

13. The Respiratory System

14. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Upper Respiratory System

15. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Lower Respiratory System

Unit Five: Hematologic System

16. The Hematologic System

17. Care of Patients with Hematologic Disorders

Unit Six: Cardiovascular System

18. The Cardiovascular System

19. Care of Patients with Hypertension and Peripheral Vascular Disease

20. Care of Patients with Cardiac Disorders

21. Care of Patients with Coronary Artery Disease and Cardiac Surgery

Unit Seven: Neurologic System

22. The Neurologic System

23. Care of Patients with Head and Spinal Cord Injuries

24. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Brain

25. Care of Patients with Degenerative Neurologic Disorders

Unit Eight: Sensory System

26. The Sensory System: Eye and Ear

27. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Eyes and Ears

Unit Nine: Gastrointestinal System

28. The Gastrointestinal System

29. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Upper Gastrointestinal System

30. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Lower Gastrointestinal System

31. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Gallbladder, Liver, and Pancreas

Unit Ten: Musculoskeletal System

32. The Musculoskeletal System

33. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Disorders

Unit Eleven: Urinary System

34. The Urinary System

35. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Urinary System

Unit Twelve: Endocrine System

36. The Endocrine System

37. Care of Patients with Pituitary, Thyroid, Parathyroid, and Adrenal Disorders

38. Care of Patients with Diabetes and Hypoglycemia

Unit Thirteen: Reproductive System

39. Care of Women with Reproductive Disorders

40. Care of Men with Reproductive Disorders

41. Care of Patients with Sexually Transmitted Infections

Unit Fourteen: Integumentary System

42. The Integumentary System

43. Care of Patients with Integumentary Disorders and Burns

Unit Fifteen: Emergency and Disaster Management

44. Care of Patients in Disasters or Bioterrorism Attack

45. Care of Patients with Trauma or Shock

Unit Sixteen: Mental Health Nursing of the Adult

46. Care of Patients with Anxiety, Mood, and Eating Disorders

47. Care of Patients with Substance Abuse Disorders

48. Care of Patients with Cognitive Disorders

49. Care of Patients with Thought and Personality Disorders

Appendices

Appendix A: Most Common Laboratory Test Values

Appendix B: Standard Precautions

Appendix C: Standard Steps for All Nursing Procedures

Appendix D: Answers to Review Questions for the NCLEX Examination

Bibliography

Illustration Credits

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Susan deWit

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA

Candice Kumagai

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Instructor in Clinical Nursing, School of Nursing, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas

