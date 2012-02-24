Unit One: Medical-Surgical Nursing Settings, Roles, and Issues

1. Caring for Medical-Surgical Patients

2. Critical Thinking and Nursing Process

Unit Two: Medical-Surgical Patient Care Problems

3. Fluids, Electrolytes, Acid-Base Balance, and Intravenous Therapy

4. Care of Preoperative and Intraoperative Surgical Patients

5. Care of Postoperative Surgical Patients

6. Infection Prevention and Control

7. Care of Patients with Pain

8. Care of Patients with Cancer

9. Chronic Illness and Rehabilitation

Unit Three: Immune System

10. The Immune and Lymphatic Systems

11. Care of Patients with HIV/AIDS

12. Care of Patients with Immune and Lymphatic Disorders

Unit Four: Respiratory System

13. The Respiratory System

14. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Upper Respiratory System

15. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Lower Respiratory System

Unit Five: Hematologic System

16. The Hematologic System

17. Care of Patients with Hematologic Disorders

Unit Six: Cardiovascular System

18. The Cardiovascular System

19. Care of Patients with Hypertension and Peripheral Vascular Disease

20. Care of Patients with Cardiac Disorders

21. Care of Patients with Coronary Artery Disease and Cardiac Surgery

Unit Seven: Neurologic System

22. The Neurologic System

23. Care of Patients with Head and Spinal Cord Injuries

24. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Brain

25. Care of Patients with Degenerative Neurologic Disorders

Unit Eight: Sensory System

26. The Sensory System: Eye and Ear

27. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Eyes and Ears

Unit Nine: Gastrointestinal System

28. The Gastrointestinal System

29. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Upper Gastrointestinal System

30. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Lower Gastrointestinal System

31. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Gallbladder, Liver, and Pancreas

Unit Ten: Musculoskeletal System

32. The Musculoskeletal System

33. Care of Patients with Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Disorders

Unit Eleven: Urinary System

34. The Urinary System

35. Care of Patients with Disorders of the Urinary System

Unit Twelve: Endocrine System

36. The Endocrine System

37. Care of Patients with Pituitary, Thyroid, Parathyroid, and Adrenal Disorders

38. Care of Patients with Diabetes and Hypoglycemia

Unit Thirteen: Reproductive System

39. Care of Women with Reproductive Disorders

40. Care of Men with Reproductive Disorders

41. Care of Patients with Sexually Transmitted Infections

Unit Fourteen: Integumentary System

42. The Integumentary System

43. Care of Patients with Integumentary Disorders and Burns

Unit Fifteen: Emergency and Disaster Management

44. Care of Patients in Disasters or Bioterrorism Attack

45. Care of Patients with Trauma or Shock

Unit Sixteen: Mental Health Nursing of the Adult

46. Care of Patients with Anxiety, Mood, and Eating Disorders

47. Care of Patients with Substance Abuse Disorders

48. Care of Patients with Cognitive Disorders

49. Care of Patients with Thought and Personality Disorders

Appendices

Appendix A: Most Common Laboratory Test Values

Appendix B: Standard Precautions

Appendix C: Standard Steps for All Nursing Procedures

Appendix D: Answers to Review Questions for the NCLEX Examination

Bibliography

Illustration Credits

Glossary

Index