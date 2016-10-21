Medical-Surgical Nursing - Two Volume Text and Virtual Clinical Excursions Online Package - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323371186

Medical-Surgical Nursing - Two Volume Text and Virtual Clinical Excursions Online Package

10th Edition

Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems

Authors: Sharon Lewis Margaret Heitkemper Shannon Dirksen Linda Bucher
Paperback ISBN: 9780323371186
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st October 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323371186

About the Author

Sharon Lewis

Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Margaret Heitkemper

Margaret M. Heitkemper, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairperson, Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Systems, Elizabeth Sterling Soule Endowed Chair in Nursing, School of Nursing; Adjunct Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Shannon Dirksen

Shannon Ruff Dirksen, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ

Linda Bucher

Linda Bucher, RN, PhD, CEN, CNE

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Nursing, University of Delaware, Newark, DE; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.