Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Study Guide Package - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323796286

Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Study Guide Package

10th Edition

Authors: Donna Ignatavicius M. Linda Workman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323796286
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323796286

About the Author

Donna Ignatavicius

Affiliations and Expertise

Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Littleton, Colorado

M. Linda Workman

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio

