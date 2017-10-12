Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Study Guide Package - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323461566

Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Study Guide Package

9th Edition

Authors: Donna Ignatavicius M. Linda Workman
Paperback ISBN: 9780323461597
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323461566
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th October 2017
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323461597
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323461566

About the Author

Donna Ignatavicius

Affiliations and Expertise

Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico

M. Linda Workman

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio

