Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Study Guide Package
11th Edition
Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems
Authors: Mariann Harding
Book ISBN: 9780323751957
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 28th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Book ISBN:
- 9780323751957
About the Author
Mariann Harding
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.