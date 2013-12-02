Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Simulation Learning System Package - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323243469

Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Simulation Learning System Package

9th Edition

Authors: Sharon Lewis Shannon Dirksen Margaret Heitkemper Linda Bucher
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323243469
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description

This money-saving package includes the 9th edition of Medical-Surgical Nursing - Single-Volume Text and Simulation Learning System.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323243469

About the Author

Sharon Lewis

Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Shannon Dirksen

Shannon Ruff Dirksen, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ

Margaret Heitkemper

Margaret M. Heitkemper, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairperson, Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Systems, Elizabeth Sterling Soule Endowed Chair in Nursing, School of Nursing; Adjunct Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Linda Bucher

Linda Bucher, RN, PhD, CEN, CNE

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Nursing, University of Delaware, Newark, DE; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ

