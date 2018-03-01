Medical-Surgical Nursing in Canada
4th Edition
Description
Learn how to become an exceptional caregiver in Canada’s evolving health care environment! Adapted by a team of 4 experienced Canadian nurse-educators and a slate of expert contributors from across the country, the 4th Canadian Edition of Medical-Surgical Nursing in Canada offers up-to-date coverage of the latest trends, hot topics, and clinical developments in the field. Completely revised and updated content explores patient care in various clinical settings and focuses on key topics such as patient safety, exam preparation, evidence-informed practice, prioritization, patient and caregiver teaching, culturally competent care, and the determinants of health. A variety of helpful boxes and tables make it easy for students to find essential information and the accessible writing style makes even the most complex concepts easy to grasp. Best of all — a complete collection of learning and study resources helps students learn more effectively and offers valuable, real-world preparation for clinical practice.
Key Features
- Highly readable format offers a strong foundation in medical-surgical nursing.
- Content written and reviewed by leading experts in the field ensures that information is comprehensive, current, and clinically accurate.
- Revised Chapter 1 situates nursing practice in the unique Canadian context, discussing patient-centred care, interprofessional practice (including delegation and assignment), information-communication technologies, patient safety and quality improvement
- Culturally competent care chapter and special sections discuss culture as a determinant of health, Indigenous populations; health equity and health equality issues; and practical suggestions for developing cultural competence in nursing care
- Determinants of Health boxes focus on the Public Health Agency of Canada’s determinants of health, as they apply to particular disorders.
- UNIQUE! "Levels of Care" approach organizes nursing care in three levels: health promotion, acute intervention, and ambulatory and home care.
- Examination review questions at the end of each chapter reinforce key content while helping you prepare for examinations.
- Expanded chapter on genetics focuses on the practical application of genetics to nursing care of patients and includes current changes in Canadian clinical practice.
- Genetics in Clinical Practice boxes address key topics such as genetic testing, Alzheimer’s disease, sickle cell disease, and genetics-related ethical issues.
- Assessment Abnormalities tables alert readers to abnormalities frequently encountered in practice, as well as their possible etiologies
- More than 60 comprehensive nursing care plans on the Evolve website defining characteristics, expected outcomes, specific nursing interventions with rationales, evaluation criteria, and collaborative problems
Table of Contents
Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice
1 Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing Practice in Canada
2 Cultural Competence and Health Equity in Care
3 Health History and Physical Examination
4 Patient and Caregiver Teaching
5 Chronic Illness
6 Community-Based Nursing and Home Care
7 Older Adults
8 Stress and Stress Management
9 Sleep and Sleep Disorders
10 Pain
11 Substance Use
12 Complementary and Alternative Therapies
13 Palliative Care at the End of Life
Section Two – Pathophysiological Mechanisms of Disease
14 Inflammation and Wound Healing
15 Genetics
16 Altered Immune Response and Transplantation
17 Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
18 Cancer
19 Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid–Base Imbalances
Section Three – Perioperative Care
20 Nursing Management: Preoperative Care
21 Nursing Management: Intraoperative Care
22 Nursing Management: Post-operative Care
Section Four – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
23 Nursing Assessment: Visual and Auditory Systems
24 Nursing Management: Visual and Auditory Problems
25 Nursing Assessment: Integumentary System
26 Nursing Management: Integumentary Problems
27 Nursing Management: Burns
Section Five – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
28 Nursing Assessment: Respiratory System
29 Nursing Management: Upper Respiratory Problems
30 Nursing Management: Lower Respiratory Problems
31 Nursing Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
32 Nursing Assessment: Hematological System
33 Nursing Management: Hematological Problems
Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
34 Nursing Assessment: Cardiovascular System
35 Nursing Management: Hypertension
36 Nursing Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
37 Nursing Management: Heart Failure
38 Nursing Management: Dysrhythmias
39 Nursing Management: Inflammatory and Structural Heart Diseases
40 Nursing Management: Vascular Disorders
Section Eight – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
41 Nursing Assessment: Gastrointestinal System
42 Nursing Management: Nutritional Problems
43 Nursing Management: Obesity
44 Nursing Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems
45 Nursing Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems
46 Nursing Management: Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems
Section Nine – Problems of Urinary Function
47 Nursing Assessment: Urinary System
48 Nursing Management: Renal and Urological Problems
49 Nursing Management: Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
Section Ten – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
50 Nursing Assessment: Endocrine System
51 Nursing Management: Endocrine Problems
52 Nursing Management: Diabetes Mellitus
53 Nursing Assessment: Reproductive System
54 Nursing Management: Breast Disorders
55 Nursing Management: Sexually Transmitted Infections
56 Nursing Management: Female Reproductive Problems
57 Nursing Management: Male Reproductive Problems
Section Eleven – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
58 Nursing Assessment: Nervous System
59 Nursing Management: Acute Intracranial Problems
60 Nursing Management: Stroke
61 Nursing Management: Chronic Neurological Problems
62 Nursing Management: Delirium, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Other Dementias
63 Nursing Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems
64 Nursing Assessment: Musculoskeletal System
65 Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery
66 Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Problems
67 Nursing Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases
Section Twelve – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings
68 Nursing Management: Critical Care Environment
69 Nursing Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
70 Nursing Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
71 Nursing Management: Emergency Care Situations
72 Emergency Management and Disaster Planning
Appendix A – Nursing Diagnoses
Appendix B – Laboratory Reference Intervals
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1968
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2019
- Published:
- 1st March 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781771720489
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720502
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721356
About the Editor
Maureen Barry
Maureen A. Barry, RN, MScN
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Teaching Stream, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON.
Jane Tyerman
Jane Tyerman, RN, BA, BScN, MScN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Trent University/Fleming College, School of Nursing, Peterborough, ON.
Sandra Goldsworthy
Sandra Goldsworthy, RN, MSc, PhD, CNCC(C), CMSN(C)
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean Teaching-Learning and Technology; Associate Professor Research Professorship in Simulation Faculty of Nursing University of Calgary, Calgary, AB.
Jana Lok
Jana Lok, RN, MN, PhD, ENC(C)
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON.
About the Author
Linda Bucher
Linda Bucher, RN, PhD, CEN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, University of Delaware, Newark, DE; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ
Mariann Harding
Mariann M. Harding, PhD, RN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, Kent State University at Tuscarawas, New Philadelphia, Ohio
Margaret Heitkemper
Margaret M. Heitkemper, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairperson, Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Systems, Elizabeth Sterling Soule Endowed Chair in Nursing, School of Nursing; Adjunct Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Sharon Lewis
Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX