Medical-Surgical Nursing in Canada - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781926648958

Medical-Surgical Nursing in Canada - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

3rd Edition

Authors: Sharon Lewis Shannon Dirksen Margaret Heitkemper Maureen Barry Sandra Goldsworthy Donna Goodridge
eBook ISBN: 9781926648958
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 5th June 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Key nursing management content using a "levels of care" approach shows you how nursing care varies for different levels of health and illness.
  • More than 50 comprehensive nursing care plans with defining characteristics, expected outcomes, specific nursing interventions with rationales, evaluation criteria, and collaborative problems, help you understand how information in the book applies to real-life situations.
  • Examination Review Questions at the end of each chapter reinforce key content, preparing you for the licensure examination with MCQ format questions.
  • Convenient tables offer quick access to vital data on drug therapy, nutritional therapy, emergency management, health history, collaborative care, nursing assessment, common assessment abnormalities, and more.
  • Helpful boxes throughout the text highlight important information on key topics such as complementary and alternative therapies, nursing research, ethics, determinants of health, genetics, and evidence-informed practice.
  • Over 1,400 full-color illustrations clearly demonstrate disease processes and related anatomy and physiology.

Table of Contents

Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice

  1. Nursing Practice in Canada

  2. Health Equity and Cultural Competence

  3. Health History and Physical Examination

  4. Client and Caregiver Teaching

  5. Chronic Illness

  6. Community-based Nursing and Home Care

  7. Older Adults

  8. Stress and Stress Management

  9. NEW! Sleep and Sleep Disorders

  10. Pain

  11. Substance Abuse and Addictive Behaviors

  12. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

  13. End-of-Life Care

    14. Section Two – Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease

  14. Inflammation and Wound Healing

  15. Genetics

  16. Transplantation and Altered Immune Responses

  17. Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

  18. Cancer

  19. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances

    20. Section Three – Perioperative Care

  20. Nursing Management: Preoperative Care

  21. Nursing Management: Intraoperative Care

  22. Nursing Management: Postoperative Care

    23. Section Four – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input

  23. Nursing Assessment: Visual and Auditory Systems

  24. Nursing Management: Visual and Auditory Problems

  25. Nursing Assessment: Integumentary System

  26. Nursing Management: Integumentary Problems

  27. Nursing Management: Burns

    28. Section Five – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation

  28. Nursing Assessment: Respiratory System

  29. Nursing Management: Upper Respiratory Problems

  30. Nursing Management: Lower Respiratory Problems

  31. Nursing Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

    32. Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport

  32. Nursing Assessment: Hematologic System

  33. Nursing Management: Hematologic Problems

    34. Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion

  34. Nursing Assessment: Cardiovascular System

  35. Nursing Management: Hypertension

  36. Nursing Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome

  37. Nursing Management: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy

  38. Nursing Management: Dysrhythmias

  39. Nursing Management: Inflammatory and Valvular Heart Diseases

  40. Nursing Management: Vascular Disorders

    41. Section Eight – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination

  41. Nursing Assessment: Gastrointestinal System

  42. Nursing Management: Nutritional Problems

  43. Nursing Management: Obesity

  44. Nursing Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems

  45. Nursing Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems

  46. Nursing Management: Liver, Biliary Tract, and Pancreas Problems

Section Nine – Problems of Urinary Function

45. Nursing Assessment: Urinary System

46. Nursing Management: Renal and Urologic Problems

47. Nursing Management: Acute Renal Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease

Section Ten – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms

  1. Nursing Assessment: Endocrine System

  2. Nursing Management: Diabetes Mellitus

  3. Nursing Management: Endocrine Problems

  4. Nursing Assessment: Reproductive System

  5. Nursing Management: Breast Disorders

  6. Nursing Management: Sexually Transmitted Diseases

  7. Nursing Management: Female Reproductive Problems

  8. Nursing Management: Male Reproductive Problems

    9. Section Eleven – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination

  9. Nursing Assessment: Nervous System

  10. Nursing Management: Acute Intracranial Problems

  11. Nursing Management: Stroke

  12. Nursing Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems

  13. Nursing Management: Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

  14. Nursing Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems

  15. Nursing Assessment: Musculoskeletal System

  16. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery

  17. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Problems

  18. Nursing Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases

    19. Section Twelve – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings

  19. Nursing Management: Critical Care

  20. Nursing Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

  21. Nursing Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

  22. Nursing Management: Emergency, Terrorism, and Disaster Nursing

Appendix A Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers

Appendix B Nursing Diagnoses

Appendix C Laboratory Reference Intervals

Glossary

Illustration Credits

Index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Canada 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Canada
eBook ISBN:
9781926648958

About the Author

Sharon Lewis

Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Shannon Dirksen

Shannon Ruff Dirksen, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ

Margaret Heitkemper

Margaret M. Heitkemper, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairperson, Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Systems, Elizabeth Sterling Soule Endowed Chair in Nursing, School of Nursing; Adjunct Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Maureen Barry

Maureen A. Barry, RN, MScN

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Teaching Stream, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON.

Sandra Goldsworthy

Sandra Goldsworthy, RN, MSc, PhD, CNCC(C), CMSN(C)

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean Teaching-Learning and Technology; Associate Professor Research Professorship in Simulation Faculty of Nursing University of Calgary, Calgary, AB.

Donna Goodridge

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing University of Saskatchewan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.