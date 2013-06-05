Medical-Surgical Nursing in Canada - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource
3rd Edition
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Key nursing management content using a "levels of care" approach shows you how nursing care varies for different levels of health and illness.
- More than 50 comprehensive nursing care plans with defining characteristics, expected outcomes, specific nursing interventions with rationales, evaluation criteria, and collaborative problems, help you understand how information in the book applies to real-life situations.
- Examination Review Questions at the end of each chapter reinforce key content, preparing you for the licensure examination with MCQ format questions.
- Convenient tables offer quick access to vital data on drug therapy, nutritional therapy, emergency management, health history, collaborative care, nursing assessment, common assessment abnormalities, and more.
- Helpful boxes throughout the text highlight important information on key topics such as complementary and alternative therapies, nursing research, ethics, determinants of health, genetics, and evidence-informed practice.
- Over 1,400 full-color illustrations clearly demonstrate disease processes and related anatomy and physiology.
Table of Contents
Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice
- Nursing Practice in Canada
- Health Equity and Cultural Competence
- Health History and Physical Examination
- Client and Caregiver Teaching
- Chronic Illness
- Community-based Nursing and Home Care
- Older Adults
- Stress and Stress Management
- NEW! Sleep and Sleep Disorders
- Pain
- Substance Abuse and Addictive Behaviors
- Complementary and Alternative Therapies
- End-of-Life Care
- Inflammation and Wound Healing
- Genetics
- Transplantation and Altered Immune Responses
- Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
- Cancer
- Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
- Nursing Management: Preoperative Care
- Nursing Management: Intraoperative Care
- Nursing Management: Postoperative Care
- Nursing Assessment: Visual and Auditory Systems
- Nursing Management: Visual and Auditory Problems
- Nursing Assessment: Integumentary System
- Nursing Management: Integumentary Problems
- Nursing Management: Burns
- Nursing Assessment: Respiratory System
- Nursing Management: Upper Respiratory Problems
- Nursing Management: Lower Respiratory Problems
- Nursing Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
- Nursing Assessment: Hematologic System
- Nursing Management: Hematologic Problems
- Nursing Assessment: Cardiovascular System
- Nursing Management: Hypertension
- Nursing Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Nursing Management: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy
- Nursing Management: Dysrhythmias
- Nursing Management: Inflammatory and Valvular Heart Diseases
- Nursing Management: Vascular Disorders
- Nursing Assessment: Gastrointestinal System
- Nursing Management: Nutritional Problems
- Nursing Management: Obesity
- Nursing Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems
- Nursing Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems
- Nursing Management: Liver, Biliary Tract, and Pancreas Problems
Section Two – Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease
Section Three – Perioperative Care
Section Four – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
Section Five – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
Section Eight – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
Section Nine – Problems of Urinary Function
45. Nursing Assessment: Urinary System
46. Nursing Management: Renal and Urologic Problems
47. Nursing Management: Acute Renal Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease
Section Ten – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
- Nursing Assessment: Endocrine System
- Nursing Management: Diabetes Mellitus
- Nursing Management: Endocrine Problems
- Nursing Assessment: Reproductive System
- Nursing Management: Breast Disorders
- Nursing Management: Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- Nursing Management: Female Reproductive Problems
- Nursing Management: Male Reproductive Problems
- Nursing Assessment: Nervous System
- Nursing Management: Acute Intracranial Problems
- Nursing Management: Stroke
- Nursing Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems
- Nursing Management: Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia
- Nursing Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems
- Nursing Assessment: Musculoskeletal System
- Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery
- Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Problems
- Nursing Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases
- Nursing Management: Critical Care
- Nursing Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
- Nursing Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
- Nursing Management: Emergency, Terrorism, and Disaster Nursing
Section Eleven – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
Section Twelve – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings
Appendix A Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers
Appendix B Nursing Diagnoses
Appendix C Laboratory Reference Intervals
Glossary
Illustration Credits
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2013
- Published:
- 5th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781926648958
About the Author
Sharon Lewis
Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Shannon Dirksen
Shannon Ruff Dirksen, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ
Margaret Heitkemper
Margaret M. Heitkemper, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairperson, Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Systems, Elizabeth Sterling Soule Endowed Chair in Nursing, School of Nursing; Adjunct Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Maureen Barry
Maureen A. Barry, RN, MScN
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Teaching Stream, Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON.
Sandra Goldsworthy
Sandra Goldsworthy, RN, MSc, PhD, CNCC(C), CMSN(C)
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean Teaching-Learning and Technology; Associate Professor Research Professorship in Simulation Faculty of Nursing University of Calgary, Calgary, AB.
Donna Goodridge
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing University of Saskatchewan