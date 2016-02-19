Medical Surgical Nursing: Elimination, Renal and Urinary Systems Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789814865692

Medical Surgical Nursing: Elimination, Renal and Urinary Systems Disorders

1st Edition

Authors: Joyce Black Jane Hawks
Editors: Tutiany Tutiany Hilman Syarif
Paperback ISBN: 9789814865692
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 214
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Medical-Surgical Nursing: Clinical Management for Positive Outcomes, 9th Edition takes you from basic to advanced medical-surgical nursing with an enhanced multimedia package that makes it easier to learn and apply concepts. This text provides a reliable foundation in anatomy and physiology, pathophysiology, medical management, and nursing care for the full spectrum of adult health conditions. The roles of various healthcare professionals in managing each disorder and are clearly outlined, and evidence-based practice and clinical guidelines are integrated throughout the text.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Evidence-Based Practice icons identify statements based on primary research or standardized guidelines and teach you to base your practice on solid research evidence.
  • Translating Evidence into Practice boxes present a topic in the form of a clinical question and summarize the conclusions of 4-5 research articles, encouraging you to judge the research for yourself and consider how it relates to the nursing setting.
  • Care Plans highlight nursing diagnoses and collaborative problems, expected outcomes, interventions with rationales, and evaluation to help you prioritize tasks and determine the appropriate treatment.
  • Thinking Critically questions at the end of each nursing care chapter pose short, typical client scenarios followed by questions about what actions to take to test your critical thinking skills.
  • Concept Maps illustrate the links among pathophysiological processes, clinical manifestations, medical treatment, and nursing interventions.
  • Integrating Pharmacology boxes help you understand how medications can be used for disease management by exploring common classifications of routinely used medications.
  • Bridge to Critical Care and Bridge to Home Health Care boxes introduce you to critical care and home health nursing by connecting these related specialties to medical-surgical nursing.
  • Feature boxes highlight issues in Critical Monitoring, Management and Delegation, Genetics, Terrorism, Community-Based Practice, and Physical Assessment in the Healthy Adult.

Table of Contents

1

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Elimination Systems

2

Assessment of Elimination

3

Management of Clients with Urinary Disorders

4

Management of Men with Prostate and Erectile Disorders

5

Management of Clients with Renal Disorders

6

Management of Clients with Renal Failure

Back matter

Index

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
Indonesian
Copyright:
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814865692

About the Authors

Joyce Black

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE

Jane Hawks

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, Midland Lutheran College, Fremont, NE

About the Editors

Tutiany Tutiany

Hilman Syarif

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.