Medical Surgical Nursing: Digestive Systems Disorders
1st Edition
Description
Medical-Surgical Nursing: Clinical Management for Positive Outcomes, 8th Edition takes you from basic to advanced medical-surgical nursing with an enhanced multimedia package that makes it easier to learn and apply concepts. This text provides a reliable foundation in anatomy and physiology, pathophysiology, medical management, and nursing care for the full spectrum of adult health conditions. The roles of various healthcare professionals in managing each disorder and are clearly outlined, and evidence-based practice and clinical guidelines are integrated throughout the text.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Evidence-Based Practice icons identify statements based on primary research or standardized guidelines and teach you to base your practice on solid research evidence.
- Translating Evidence into Practice boxes present a topic in the form of a clinical question and summarize the conclusions of 4-5 research articles, encouraging you to judge the research for yourself and consider how it relates to the nursing setting.
- Care Plans highlight nursing diagnoses and collaborative problems, expected outcomes, interventions with rationales, and evaluation to help you prioritize tasks and determine the appropriate treatment.
- Thinking Critically questions at the end of each nursing care chapter pose short, typical client scenarios followed by questions about what actions to take to test your critical thinking skills.
- Concept Maps illustrate the links among pathophysiological processes, clinical manifestations, medical treatment, and nursing interventions.
- Integrating Pharmacology boxes help you understand how medications can be used for disease management by exploring common classifications of routinely used medications.
- Bridge to Critical Care and Bridge to Home Health Care boxes introduce you to critical care and home health nursing by connecting these related specialties to medical-surgical nursing.
- Feature boxes highlight issues in Critical Monitoring, Management and Delegation, Genetics, Terrorism, Community-Based Practice, and Physical Assessment in the Healthy Adult.
Table of Contents
1
Anatomy and Physiology Review
2
Assessment of Nutrition and the Digestive System
3
Management of Clients with Malnutrition
4
Management of Clients with Ingestive Disorders
5
Management of Clients with Digestive Disorders
6
Management of Clients with Intestinal Disorders
7
Management of Clients with Exocrine Pancreatic and Biliary Disorders
8
Management of Clients with Hepatic Disorders
Back matter
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789814865685
About the Authors
Joyce Black
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE
Jane Hawks
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Midland Lutheran College, Fremont, NE
About the Editors
Nandang Waluya
Lina Erlina
