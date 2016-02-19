Medical Surgical Nursing: Digestive Systems Disorders

Medical-Surgical Nursing: Clinical Management for Positive Outcomes, 8th Edition takes you from basic to advanced medical-surgical nursing with an enhanced multimedia package that makes it easier to learn and apply concepts. This text provides a reliable foundation in anatomy and physiology, pathophysiology, medical management, and nursing care for the full spectrum of adult health conditions. The roles of various healthcare professionals in managing each disorder and are clearly outlined, and evidence-based practice and clinical guidelines are integrated throughout the text.