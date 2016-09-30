Medical-Surgical Nursing - 2-Volume Set - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323355933

Medical-Surgical Nursing - 2-Volume Set

10th Edition

Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems

Authors: Sharon Lewis Linda Bucher Margaret Heitkemper Mariann Harding Jeffrey Kwong Dottie Roberts
Paperback ISBN: 9780323355933
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th September 2016
Page Count: 1880
Description

Learn how to become an exceptional caregiver in today’s evolving healthcare environment! Written by a dedicated team of expert authors led by Sharon Lewis, Medical-Surgical Nursing, 10th Edition offers up-to-date coverage of the latest trends, hot topics, and clinical developments in the field. Completely revised and updated content explores patient care in various clinical settings and focuses on key topics such as patient safety, NCLEX exam preparation, evidence-based practice, and teamwork. A variety of helpful boxes and tables make it easy for you to find essential information and the accessible writing style and building-block approach make even the most complex concepts easy to grasp. Best of all — a complete collection of learning and study resources helps you learn more effectively and offers valuable, real-world preparation for clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Highly readable format offers you a strong foundation in medical-surgical nursing.
  • Content written and reviewed by leading experts in the field ensures that information is comprehensive, current, and clinically accurate.
  • Informatics boxes discuss how technology is used by nurses and patients in healthcare settings.
  • Expanded coverage of evidence-based practice helps you understand how to apply the latest research to real-life patient care.
  • Expanded Safety Alerts throughout the book highlight patient safety issues and focus on the latest National Patient Safety Goals.
  • UNIQUE! "Levels of Care" approach explains how nursing care varies for different levels of health and illness.
  • Bridge to NCLEX Examination review questions at the end of each chapter reinforce key content while helping you prepare for the NCLEX examination with both standard and alternate item format questions.
  • Unfolding case studies included throughout each assessment chapter help you apply concepts and procedures to real-life patient care.
  • Managing Care of Multiple Patients case studies at the end of each section help you apply your knowledge of various disorders and prioritize and delegate patient care.
  • Separate chapter on genetics focuses on the practical application to nursing care of patients.
  • Genetics in Clinical Practice boxes address key topics such as genetic testing, Alzheimer’s disease, sickle cell disease, and genetics-related ethical issues.
  • Genetic Risk Alerts and Genetic Link headings highlight specific genetic issues related to body system assessments and disorders.

Table of Contents

Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice

1. Professional Nursing Practice    
2. Health Disparities and Culturally Competent Care    
3. Health History and Physical Examination      
4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching                           
5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults                                                     
6. Stress and Stress Management    
7. Sleep and Sleep Disorders       
8. Pain         
9. Palliative Care at End of Life    
10. Substance Use Disorders

Section Two – Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease

11. Inflammation and Wound Healing       
12. Genetics and Genomics
13. Altered Immune Responses and Transplantation
14. Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
15. Cancer         
16. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances    

Section Three – Perioperative Care

17. Preoperative Care    
18. Intraoperative Care     
19. Postoperative Care    
  
Section Four – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input

20. Assessment of Visual and Auditory Systems   
21. Visual and Auditory Problems  
22. Assessment of Integumentary System   
23. Integumentary Problems    
24. Burns      

Section Five – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation

25. Assessment of Respiratory System      
26. Upper Respiratory Problems   
27. Lower Respiratory Problems    
28. Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases   

Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport

29. Assessment of Hematologic System      
30. Hematologic Problems 
  
Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion

31. Assessment of Cardiovascular System     
32. Hypertension
33. Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
34. Heart Failure      
35. Dysrhythmias     
36. Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders 
37. Vascular Disorders     

Section Eight – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination

38. Assessment of Gastrointestinal System   
39. Nutritional Problems    
40. Obesity     
41. Upper Gastrointestinal Problems  
42. Lower Gastrointestinal Problems   
43. Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems   

Section Nine – Problems of Urinary Function

44. Assessment of Urinary System     
45. Renal and Urologic Problems    
46. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease 

Section Ten – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms

47. Assessment of Endocrine System     
48. Diabetes Mellitus    
49. Endocrine Problems      
50. Assessment of Reproductive System      
51. Breast Disorders     
52. Sexually Transmitted Infections
53. Female Reproductive and Genital Problems    
54. Male Reproductive and Genital Problems  

Section Eleven – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination

55. Assessment of Nervous System    
56. Acute Intracranial Problems   
57. Stroke     
58. Chronic Neurologic Problems 
59. Dementia and Delirium
60. Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerve Problems
61. Assessment of Musculoskeletal System   
62. Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery
63. Musculoskeletal Problems      
64. Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases 

Section Twelve – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings

65. Critical Care     
66. Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
67. Acute Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
68. Emergency and Disaster Nursing    

Appendix A – Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers
Appendix B – Nursing Diagnoses
Appendix C – Laboratory Reference Intervals

Glossary
Index

 

About the Author

Sharon Lewis

Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Linda Bucher

Linda Bucher, RN, PhD, CEN, CNE

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Nursing, University of Delaware, Newark, DE; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ

Margaret Heitkemper

Margaret M. Heitkemper, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairperson, Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Systems, Elizabeth Sterling Soule Endowed Chair in Nursing, School of Nursing; Adjunct Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Mariann Harding

Mariann M. Harding, PhD, RN, CNE

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, Kent State University at Tuscarawas, New Philadelphia, Ohio

Jeffrey Kwong

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Program; Program Director, HIV Sub-specialty; Columbia University School of Nursing, New York, New York

Dottie Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Columbia, South Carolina

