Medical-Surgical Nursing - 2-Volume Set
10th Edition
Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems
Description
Learn how to become an exceptional caregiver in today’s evolving healthcare environment! Written by a dedicated team of expert authors led by Sharon Lewis, Medical-Surgical Nursing, 10th Edition offers up-to-date coverage of the latest trends, hot topics, and clinical developments in the field. Completely revised and updated content explores patient care in various clinical settings and focuses on key topics such as patient safety, NCLEX exam preparation, evidence-based practice, and teamwork. A variety of helpful boxes and tables make it easy for you to find essential information and the accessible writing style and building-block approach make even the most complex concepts easy to grasp. Best of all — a complete collection of learning and study resources helps you learn more effectively and offers valuable, real-world preparation for clinical practice.
Key Features
- Highly readable format offers you a strong foundation in medical-surgical nursing.
- Content written and reviewed by leading experts in the field ensures that information is comprehensive, current, and clinically accurate.
- Informatics boxes discuss how technology is used by nurses and patients in healthcare settings.
- Expanded coverage of evidence-based practice helps you understand how to apply the latest research to real-life patient care.
- Expanded Safety Alerts throughout the book highlight patient safety issues and focus on the latest National Patient Safety Goals.
- UNIQUE! "Levels of Care" approach explains how nursing care varies for different levels of health and illness.
- Bridge to NCLEX Examination review questions at the end of each chapter reinforce key content while helping you prepare for the NCLEX examination with both standard and alternate item format questions.
- Unfolding case studies included throughout each assessment chapter help you apply concepts and procedures to real-life patient care.
- Managing Care of Multiple Patients case studies at the end of each section help you apply your knowledge of various disorders and prioritize and delegate patient care.
- Separate chapter on genetics focuses on the practical application to nursing care of patients.
- Genetics in Clinical Practice boxes address key topics such as genetic testing, Alzheimer’s disease, sickle cell disease, and genetics-related ethical issues.
- Genetic Risk Alerts and Genetic Link headings highlight specific genetic issues related to body system assessments and disorders.
Table of Contents
Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice
1. Professional Nursing Practice
2. Health Disparities and Culturally Competent Care
3. Health History and Physical Examination
4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching
5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults
6. Stress and Stress Management
7. Sleep and Sleep Disorders
8. Pain
9. Palliative Care at End of Life
10. Substance Use Disorders
Section Two – Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease
11. Inflammation and Wound Healing
12. Genetics and Genomics
13. Altered Immune Responses and Transplantation
14. Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
15. Cancer
16. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
Section Three – Perioperative Care
17. Preoperative Care
18. Intraoperative Care
19. Postoperative Care
Section Four – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
20. Assessment of Visual and Auditory Systems
21. Visual and Auditory Problems
22. Assessment of Integumentary System
23. Integumentary Problems
24. Burns
Section Five – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
25. Assessment of Respiratory System
26. Upper Respiratory Problems
27. Lower Respiratory Problems
28. Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
29. Assessment of Hematologic System
30. Hematologic Problems
Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
31. Assessment of Cardiovascular System
32. Hypertension
33. Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
34. Heart Failure
35. Dysrhythmias
36. Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders
37. Vascular Disorders
Section Eight – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
38. Assessment of Gastrointestinal System
39. Nutritional Problems
40. Obesity
41. Upper Gastrointestinal Problems
42. Lower Gastrointestinal Problems
43. Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems
Section Nine – Problems of Urinary Function
44. Assessment of Urinary System
45. Renal and Urologic Problems
46. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
Section Ten – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
47. Assessment of Endocrine System
48. Diabetes Mellitus
49. Endocrine Problems
50. Assessment of Reproductive System
51. Breast Disorders
52. Sexually Transmitted Infections
53. Female Reproductive and Genital Problems
54. Male Reproductive and Genital Problems
Section Eleven – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
55. Assessment of Nervous System
56. Acute Intracranial Problems
57. Stroke
58. Chronic Neurologic Problems
59. Dementia and Delirium
60. Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerve Problems
61. Assessment of Musculoskeletal System
62. Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery
63. Musculoskeletal Problems
64. Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases
Section Twelve – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings
65. Critical Care
66. Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
67. Acute Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
68. Emergency and Disaster Nursing
Appendix A – Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers
Appendix B – Nursing Diagnoses
Appendix C – Laboratory Reference Intervals
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 30th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323355933
About the Author
Sharon Lewis
Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Linda Bucher
Linda Bucher, RN, PhD, CEN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, University of Delaware, Newark, DE; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ
Margaret Heitkemper
Margaret M. Heitkemper, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairperson, Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Systems, Elizabeth Sterling Soule Endowed Chair in Nursing, School of Nursing; Adjunct Professor, Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Mariann Harding
Mariann M. Harding, PhD, RN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, Kent State University at Tuscarawas, New Philadelphia, Ohio
Jeffrey Kwong
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Program; Program Director, HIV Sub-specialty; Columbia University School of Nursing, New York, New York
Dottie Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Columbia, South Carolina