Medical Semiology of the Digestive System Part II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220344

Medical Semiology of the Digestive System Part II

1st Edition

Authors: Manuela Stoicescu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128220344
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 522
Description

Medical Semiology Guide of the Digestive System provides a comprehensive understanding of medical semiology in the digestive system. Highly illustrated with many original images from the author’s daily medical practice, the book highlights all signs of diseases and important semiological maneuvers in the field. Each chapter incorporates a specific questionnaire with important questions that should be asked to patients in different situations to obtain valuable information that helps identify rare and unusual diseases. This unique feature of the book aims to facilitate the learning process among medical students, while also acting as a quick reference guide for clinicians in practice.

Key Features

  • Contains comprehensive coverage of medical semiology for proper patient diagnosis
  • Presents original, real-world clinical cases that are gleaned from 15 years of the author's medical practice
  • Contains visual and diagnostic aides in the form of original images that present rare, special situation and difficult to find diseases

Table of Contents

History of the patient
Medical Semiology Guide of The Digestive System
1. The oral cavity
Questionnaire
Symptoms
The objective examination
The complementary investigations
Clinical cases of oral cavity
2. The esophagus
3. The abdomen
4. The stomach
5. The bowel
6. The liver
7. The gall bladder and bile ducts
8. The exocrine and endocrine pancreas

Details

No. of pages:
522
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st February 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128220344

About the Author

Manuela Stoicescu

Dr. Manuela Stoicescu is a Consultant Internal Medicine Doctor and Assistant Professor of the Medical Disciplines Department in the University of Oradea in Romania. She is Member of Romanian Society of Internal Medicine, Member of Romanian Society of Cardiology, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Member of the Balcanic Society of Medicine. She has been an invited speaker at 24 International Conferences, is an editorial board member for three ISSN Journals in the US and published four books in both English and Romanian.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Internal Medicine and Assistant Professor, Medical Disciplines Department, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oradea, Romania

Ratings and Reviews

