Medical Semiology Guide of the Cardiovascular System and the Hematologic System
1st Edition
Description
Medical Semiology Guide of the Cardiovascular System and the Hematologic System provides a comprehensive understanding of medical semiology in the cardiovascular and hematologic systems. Highly illustrated with many original images from the author’s daily medical practice, the book highlights all signs of diseases and important semiological maneuvers in the field. Each chapter incorporates a specific questionnaire with important questions that should be asked to patients in different situations to obtain valuable information that helps identify rare and unusual diseases. This unique feature of the book aims to facilitate the learning process among medical students, while also acting as a quick reference for clinicians.
Key Features
- Contains comprehensive coverage of medical semiology for proper patient diagnosis
- Presents original, real-world clinical cases that are gleaned from 15 years of the author's medical practice
- Contains visual and diagnostic aides in the form of original images that present rare, special situation and difficult to find diseases
Readership
Clinicians, medical students, medical researchers, medical professionals
Table of Contents
IntroductionHistory of the patient
Medical Semiology Guide of The Cardiovascular System
1. Questionnaire
2. The main symptoms of the cardiovascular diseases
Breathlessness
Chest Pain
Palpitations
Syncope
3. The objective examination of the heart
The inspection
The palpation
The percussion
The auscultation of the heart
The phonocardiogram
4. The complementary exploration in heart diseases
The EKG
The X Ray of the heart and enlarge vessels
The echocardiography
The pericardiocentesis
Cardiovascular clinical cases
MEDICAL SEMIOLOGY GUIDE OF THE HEMATOLOGIC SYSTEM
Questionnaire
Symptoms
The objective examination of the spleen
The inspection
The methods of palpation
The percussion
The auscultation
The complementary examination of the spleen
Clinical case of the hematologic system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 9th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196380
About the Author
Manuela Stoicescu
Dr. Manuela Stoicescu is a Consultant Internal Medicine Doctor and Assistant Professor of the Medical Disciplines Department in the University of Oradea in Romania. She is Member of Romanian Society of Internal Medicine, Member of Romanian Society of Cardiology, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Member of the Balcanic Society of Medicine. She has been an invited speaker at 24 International Conferences, is an editorial board member for three ISSN Journals in the US and published four books in both English and Romanian.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Internal Medicine and Assistant Professor, Medical Disciplines Department, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oradea, Romania