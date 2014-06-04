Medical Sciences
2nd Edition
Description
2015 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Basic and Clinical Sciences Category!
An integrated approach to teaching basic sciences and clinical medicine has meant that medical students have been driven to a range of basic science textbooks to find relevant information. Medical Sciences is designed to do the integration for you. In just one book, the diverse branches of medical science are synthesised into the appropriate systems of the human body, making this an invaluable aid to approaching the basics of medicine within in a clinical context.
Key Features
- Highly illustrated with clear, full-colour line drawings and colour photos.
- Information boxes throughout, giving more specific detail of research findings, drug mechanisms, etc.
- Clinical boxes throughout, demonstrating the clinical relevance of the science.
Interactive features of the StudentConsult e-book (PIN access in your print copy)
-
5 slideshows
-
34 test yourself
-
4 slideshow test yourself
-
3 hotspots
-
2 guided tours
-
6 slidelines
-
435 MCQs (end-of-chapter quizzes and Assessment chapter in e-book)
Table of Contents
- Introduction and homeostasis Jeannette Naish
- Biochemistry and cell biology Marek Dominiczak
- Energy metabolism Mark Holness, Mary Sugden and Jeannette Naish
- Pharmacology Walter Wieczorek and Jeannette Naish
- Human genetics Denise Syndercombe Court and David P Kelsell
- Pathology and immunology Denise Syndercombe Court, Paola Domizio and Armine Sefton
- Epidemiology: science for the art of medicine Jeannette Naish and Denise Syndercombe Court
- The nervous system Brian Pentland
- Bone, muscle, skin and connective tissue Lesley Robson and Denise Syndercombe Court
- Endocrinology Joy Hinson and Peter Raven
- The cardiovascular system Andrew Archbold and Jeannette Naish
- Haematology Drew Provan, Adrian C Newland and Denise Syndercombe Court
- The respiratory system Gavin Donaldson
- The renal system Girish Namagondlu and Alistair Chesser
- The alimentary system John Wilkinson
- Diet and nutrition Amrutha Ramu, Penny Neild and Jeannette Naish
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2014
- Published:
- 4th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052491
About the Editor
Denise Syndercombe Court
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Forensic Genetics, Forensic and Analytical Science, King's College London, London, UK