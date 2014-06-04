Medical Sciences - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702051388, 9780702052491

Medical Sciences

2nd Edition

Editors: Denise Syndercombe Court
eBook ISBN: 9780702052491
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 4th June 2014
Page Count: 840
Description

2015 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Basic and Clinical Sciences Category!

An integrated approach to teaching basic sciences and clinical medicine has meant that medical students have been driven to a range of basic science textbooks to find relevant information. Medical Sciences is designed to do the integration for you. In just one book, the diverse branches of medical science are synthesised into the appropriate systems of the human body, making this an invaluable aid to approaching the basics of medicine within in a clinical context.

Key Features

        • Highly illustrated with clear, full-colour line drawings and colour photos.

        • Information boxes throughout, giving more specific detail of research findings, drug mechanisms, etc.

        • Clinical boxes throughout, demonstrating the clinical relevance of the science.

Interactive features of the StudentConsult e-book (PIN access in your print copy)

        • 5 slideshows

        • 34 test yourself

        • 4 slideshow test yourself

        • 3 hotspots

        • 2 guided tours

        • 6 slidelines

        • 435 MCQs (end-of-chapter quizzes and Assessment chapter in e-book)

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and homeostasis Jeannette Naish

  2. Biochemistry and cell biology Marek Dominiczak

  3. Energy metabolism Mark Holness, Mary Sugden and Jeannette Naish

  4. Pharmacology Walter Wieczorek and Jeannette Naish

  5. Human genetics Denise Syndercombe Court and David P Kelsell

  6. Pathology and immunology Denise Syndercombe Court, Paola Domizio and Armine Sefton

  7. Epidemiology: science for the art of medicine Jeannette Naish and Denise Syndercombe Court

  8. The nervous system Brian Pentland

  9. Bone, muscle, skin and connective tissue Lesley Robson and Denise Syndercombe Court

  10. Endocrinology Joy Hinson and Peter Raven

  11. The cardiovascular system Andrew Archbold and Jeannette Naish

  12. Haematology Drew Provan, Adrian C Newland and Denise Syndercombe Court

  13. The respiratory system Gavin Donaldson

  14. The renal system Girish Namagondlu and Alistair Chesser

  15. The alimentary system John Wilkinson

  16. Diet and nutrition Amrutha Ramu, Penny Neild and Jeannette Naish

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702052491

About the Editor

Denise Syndercombe Court

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Forensic Genetics, Forensic and Analytical Science, King's College London, London, UK

