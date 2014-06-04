2015 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Basic and Clinical Sciences Category!



An integrated approach to teaching basic sciences and clinical medicine has meant that medical students have been driven to a range of basic science textbooks to find relevant information. Medical Sciences is designed to do the integration for you. In just one book, the diverse branches of medical science are synthesised into the appropriate systems of the human body, making this an invaluable aid to approaching the basics of medicine within in a clinical context.