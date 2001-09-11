Medical Response to Weapons of Mass Destruction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323023313, 9780323061810

Medical Response to Weapons of Mass Destruction

1st Edition

Authors: Phillip Currance
eBook ISBN: 9780323061810
Imprint: Mosby/JEMS
Published Date: 24th March 2005
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Before September 11, 2001, hazardous materials (Hazmat) in general, and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in particular, were specialty fields. Today, they are a vital part of our health and safety. Federal and local protocols regarding WMD preparedness are changing daily. Additionally, JCAHO has modified its standards to include compliance requirements for the health care industry's response to WMDs, for those facilities that seek accreditation. This text was developed in response to the growing need for education about WMD. Medical Response to Weapons of Mass Destruction quickly, yet thoroughly, brings health care workers and emergency responders up to speed and prepares them to respond to the release of weapons of mass destruction, such as biological, nuclear, incendiary, chemical, and explosive agents.

Key Features

  • Contains detailed information on WMD response including types of locations that may become targets for criminal or terrorist activity, procedures, equipment, and safety precautions for evidence preservation.
  • Highlights signs, symptoms, and treatment protocols for common agents that may be used.
  • Lists specific actions necessary when an incident is suspected to involve criminal or terrorist activities, necessary notification procedures, personal protective equipment needs, appropriate detection devices, mass casualty decontamination, and scene management procedures.
  • Meets the new federal and state laws regarding Hazmat response.
  • Helps hospitals comply with JCAHO standards for accreditation
  • Covers OSHA (29 CFR 1910-120) and EPA (40 CFR 311) standards to the Operations level
  • Covers NFPA 473 completely (to Level II)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction and Training Requirements
Chapter 2 Basic Principles of Chemistry and Toxicology
Chapter 3 Explosives and Incendiary Devices
Chapter 4 Radiological Weapons
Chapter 5 Biological Weapons
Chapter 6 Chemical Weapons
Chapter 7 Riot Control Agents
Chapter 8 Incident Management Systems
Chapter 9 Field Management of a Weapons of Mass Destruction Incident
Chapter 10 Hospital Management of a Mass Casualty Incident
Chapter 11 Weapons of Mass Destruction Detection Devices
Chapter 12 Personal Protective Equipment
Chapter 13 Decontamination Procedures
Chapter 14 Psychological Preparedness and Response

Appendix A: Summary of Chemical Agents
Appendix B: Internet Resources
Appendix C: Assessment of Risk and Vulnerability
Appendix D: Essentials of Facility Emergency Management Plan
Appendix E: Education Training Plan — Suggested Topics
Appendix F: Strategic National Stockpile

Glossary
Credits
Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby/JEMS 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby/JEMS
eBook ISBN:
9780323061810

About the Author

Phillip Currance

Affiliations and Expertise

Central U.S. National Medical Response Team for Weapons of Mass Destruction

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.