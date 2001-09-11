Before September 11, 2001, hazardous materials (Hazmat) in general, and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in particular, were specialty fields. Today, they are a vital part of our health and safety. Federal and local protocols regarding WMD preparedness are changing daily. Additionally, JCAHO has modified its standards to include compliance requirements for the health care industry's response to WMDs, for those facilities that seek accreditation. This text was developed in response to the growing need for education about WMD. Medical Response to Weapons of Mass Destruction quickly, yet thoroughly, brings health care workers and emergency responders up to speed and prepares them to respond to the release of weapons of mass destruction, such as biological, nuclear, incendiary, chemical, and explosive agents.