Medical Response to Weapons of Mass Destruction
1st Edition
Description
Before September 11, 2001, hazardous materials (Hazmat) in general, and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in particular, were specialty fields. Today, they are a vital part of our health and safety. Federal and local protocols regarding WMD preparedness are changing daily. Additionally, JCAHO has modified its standards to include compliance requirements for the health care industry's response to WMDs, for those facilities that seek accreditation. This text was developed in response to the growing need for education about WMD. Medical Response to Weapons of Mass Destruction quickly, yet thoroughly, brings health care workers and emergency responders up to speed and prepares them to respond to the release of weapons of mass destruction, such as biological, nuclear, incendiary, chemical, and explosive agents.
Key Features
- Contains detailed information on WMD response including types of locations that may become targets for criminal or terrorist activity, procedures, equipment, and safety precautions for evidence preservation.
- Highlights signs, symptoms, and treatment protocols for common agents that may be used.
- Lists specific actions necessary when an incident is suspected to involve criminal or terrorist activities, necessary notification procedures, personal protective equipment needs, appropriate detection devices, mass casualty decontamination, and scene management procedures.
- Meets the new federal and state laws regarding Hazmat response.
- Helps hospitals comply with JCAHO standards for accreditation
- Covers OSHA (29 CFR 1910-120) and EPA (40 CFR 311) standards to the Operations level
- Covers NFPA 473 completely (to Level II)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction and Training Requirements
Chapter 2 Basic Principles of Chemistry and Toxicology
Chapter 3 Explosives and Incendiary Devices
Chapter 4 Radiological Weapons
Chapter 5 Biological Weapons
Chapter 6 Chemical Weapons
Chapter 7 Riot Control Agents
Chapter 8 Incident Management Systems
Chapter 9 Field Management of a Weapons of Mass Destruction Incident
Chapter 10 Hospital Management of a Mass Casualty Incident
Chapter 11 Weapons of Mass Destruction Detection Devices
Chapter 12 Personal Protective Equipment
Chapter 13 Decontamination Procedures
Chapter 14 Psychological Preparedness and Response
Appendix A: Summary of Chemical Agents
Appendix B: Internet Resources
Appendix C: Assessment of Risk and Vulnerability
Appendix D: Essentials of Facility Emergency Management Plan
Appendix E: Education Training Plan — Suggested Topics
Appendix F: Strategic National Stockpile
Glossary
Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2005
- Published:
- 24th March 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323061810
About the Author
Phillip Currance
Affiliations and Expertise
Central U.S. National Medical Response Team for Weapons of Mass Destruction