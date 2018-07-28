Medical Physiology for Undergraduate Students
2nd Edition
Description
Encouraged by the response to the first edition, this edition highlights the essential and relevant content of physiology with complete and balanced exposition of text with absolute clarity. With the balanced amalgamation of pure and applied text, authors aspire it to be an indispensable text for undergraduates and an authentic reference source for candidates preparing for PG entrance.
Key Features
• Complete and up-to-date text with recent advances incorporated
• Illustrated by more than 1000 clear line diagrams
• Complemented with numerous tables and flowcharts for quick comprehension
• Balanced amalgamation of pure and applied text
• Highlights applied aspects of physiology in separate boxes
• Systematic organization of text to facilitate easy review
• Additional important information has been highlighted in the form of “Important Notes”
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: GENERAL PHYSIOLOGY
1.1 Functional Organization, Composition and Internal Environment of Human Body
1.2 The Cell Physiology
1.3 Transport Through Cell Membrane
1.4 Membrane Potential
1.5 Genetics: An Overview
SECTION 2: NERVE MUSCLE PHYSIOLOGY
2.1 The Nerve
2.2 Neuromuscular Junction
2.3 Skeletal Muscle
2.4 Smooth Muscle and Cardiac Muscle
SECTION 3: BLOOD AND IMMUNE SYSTEM
3.1 Plasma and Plasma Proteins
3.2 Red Blood Cells and Anaemias
3.3 White Blood Cells
3.4 Immune Mechanisms
3.5 Platelets, Haemostasis and Blood Coagulation
3.6 Blood Groups and Blood Transfusion
SECTION 4: CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
4.1 Functional Anatomy of Heart and Physiology of Cardiac Muscle
4.2 Origin and Spread of Cardiac Impulse and Electrocardiography
4.3 Heart as a Pump: Cardiac Cycle, Cardiac Output and Venous Return
4.4 Dynamics of Circulation: Pressure and Flow of Blood and Lymph
4.5 Cardiovascular Regulation
4.6 Regional Circulation
4.7 Cardiovascular Homeostasis in Health and Disease
SECTION 5: RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
5.1 Respiratory Tract: Structure and Functions
5.2 Pulmonary Ventilation
5.3 Pulmonary Circulation
5.4 Pulmonary Diffusion
5.5 Transport of Gases
5.6 Regulation of Respiration
5.7 Respiration: Applied Aspects
5.8 Physiology of Exercise
SECTION 6: EXCRETORY SYSTEM
6.1 Kidneys: Functional Anatomy and Blood Flow
6.2 Mechanism of Urine Formation: Glomerular Filtration and Tubular Transport
6.3 Concentration, Dilution and Acidification of Urine
6.4 Regulation of Body Fluid Osmolality, Composition and Volume
6.5 Physiology of Acid–Base Balance
6.6 Applied Renal Physiology Including Renal Function Tests
6.7 Physiology of Micturition
SECTION 7: GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
7.1 Functional Anatomy and General Principles of Functions of Gastrointestinal System
7.2 Physiological Activities in Mouth, Pharynx and Oesophagus
7.3 Physiological Activities in Stomach
7.4 Pancreas, Liver and Gall Bladder
7.5 Physiological Activities in Small Intestine
7.6 Physiological Activities in Large Intestine
7.7 Digestion and Absorption
SECTION 8: ENDOCRINAL SYSTEM
8.1 General Principles of Endocrinal System
8.2 Endocrinal Functions of Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
8.3 Thyroid Gland
8.4 Endocrinal Control of Calcium Metabolism and Bone Physiology
8.5 Adrenal Glands
8.6 Pancreatic and Gastrointestinal Hormones
8.7 Endocrinal Functions of Other Organs and Local Hormones
SECTION 9: REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
9.1 Sexual Growth and Development
9.2 Male Reproductive Physiology
9.3 Female Reproductive Physiology
9.4 Physiology of Pregnancy and Parturition
9.5 Physiology of Lactation
9.6 Physiology of Contraception
SECTION 10: NERVOUS SYSTEM
Subsection-10A: Physiological Anatomy and Functions of Nervous System
10.1 Physiological Anatomy, Functions and Lesions of Spinal Cord
10.2 Physiological Anatomy, Functions and Lesions of Cerebellum and Basal Ganglia
10.3 Physiological Anatomy, Functions and Lesions of Thalamus and Hypothalamus
10.4 Physiological Anatomy and Functions of Cerebral Cortex and White Matter of Cerebrum
10.5 Autonomic Nervous System
10.6 Meninges, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Blood–Brain Barrier and Cerebral Blood Flow
Subsection-10B: Neurophysiology
10.7 Synaptic Transmission
10.8 Somatosensory System
10.9 Somatic Motor System
10.10 Limbic System and Physiology of Emotional, Behavioural and Motivational Mechanisms
10.11 Reticular Formation, Electrical Activity of the Brain, and Alert Behaviour and Sleep
10.12 Some Higher Functions of Nervous System
SECTION 11: SPECIAL SENSES
11.1 Sense of Vision
11.2 Sense of Hearing
11.3 Chemical Senses: Smell and Taste
SECTION 12: SPECIALISED INTEGRATIVE PHYSIOLOGY
12.1 Physiology of Body Temperature Regulation
12.2 Physiology of Growth and Behavioural Development
12.3 Physiology of Fetus, Neonate and Childhood
12.4 Geriatric Physiology
Details
No. of pages: 938
- 938
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 28th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131250037