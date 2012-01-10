Medical Physiology, 2e Updated Edition

"This new updated is perfect for students starting out in physiology and for those wanting to extend their knowledge further. I have enjoyed using this book for my medical science studies. It is written clearly and is well organised. Cascading biological events in the body systems are explained brilliantly and extensive illustrations support the text...Overall, this is a tremendousresource to assist with learning and I recommend it particularly to those having difficulties with any aspect of physiology."

Nursing Standard, February 2013