Medical Physiology, 2e Updated Edition
2nd Edition
"Highly Commended," Basic and Clinical Sciences Category, British Medical Association 2012 Medical Book Competition
- Quickly review important content using prominent boxes included throughout the text to provide clinical examples of disordered physiology.
- Master difficult concepts with the use of 800 color drawings that feature balloon captions explaining key processes.
- Find information easily with the intuitive organization by body system and consistent style.
Table of Contents
Section I
INTRODUCTION 1
1 Foundations of Physiology 3
Section II
PHYSIOLOGY OF CELLS AND MOLECULES 7
2 Functional Organization of the Cell 9
3 Signal Transduction 48
4 Regulation of Gene Expression 75
5 Transport of Solutes and Water 106
6 Electrophysiology of the Cell Membrane 147
7 Electrical Excitability and Action Potentials 179
8 Synaptic Transmission and the Neuromuscular Junction 212
9 Cellular Physiology of Skeletal, Cardiac, and Smooth Muscle 237
Section III
THE NERVOUS SYSTEM 265
10 Organization of the Nervous System 267
11 The Neuronal Microenvironment 289
12 Physiology of Neurons 310
13 Synaptic Transmission in the Nervous System 323
14 The Autonomic Nervous System 351
15 Sensory Transduction 371
16 Circuits of the Central Nervous System 408
Section IV
THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM 427
17 Organization of the Cardiovascular System 429
18 Blood 448
19 Arteries and Veins 467
20 The Microcirculation 482
21 Cardiac Electrophysiology and the Electrocardiogram 504
22 The Heart as a Pump 529
23 Regulation of Arterial Pressure and Cardiac Output 554
24 Special Circulations 577
25 Integrated Control of the Cardiovascular System 593
Section V
THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM 611
26 Organization of the Respiratory System 613
27 Mechanics of Ventilation 630
28 Acid-Base Physiology 652
29 Transport of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide in the Blood 672
30 Gas Exchange in the Lungs 685
31 Ventilation and Perfusion of the Lungs 700
32 Control of Ventilation 725
Section VI
THE URINARY SYSTEM 747
33 Organization of the Urinary System 749
34 Glomerular Filtration and Renal Blood Flow 767
35 Transport of Sodium and Chloride 782
36 Transport of Urea, Glucose, Phosphate, Calcium, Magnesium, and Organic Solutes 797
37 Transport of Potassium 821
38 Urine Concentration and Dilution 835
39 Transport of Acids and Bases 851
40 Integration of Salt and Water Balance 866
Section VII
THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM 881
41 Organization of the Gastrointestinal System 883
42 Gastric Function 895
43 Pancreatic and Salivary Glands 912
44 Intestinal Fluid and Electrolyte Movement 933
45 Nutrient Digestion and Absorption 949
46 Hepatobiliary Function 980
Section VIII
THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM 1009
47 Organization of Endocrine Control 1011
48 Endocrine Regulation of Growth and Body Mass 1028
49 The Thyroid Gland 1044
50 The Adrenal Gland 1057
51 The Endocrine Pancreas 1074
52 The Parathyroid Glands and Vitamin D 1094
Section IX
THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM 1111
53 Sexual Differentiation 1113
54 The Male Reproductive System 1128
55 The Female Reproductive System 1146
56 Fertilization, Pregnancy, and Lactation 1170
57 Fetal and Neonatal Physiology 1193
Section X
Physiology of Everyday Life 1211
58 Metabolism 1213
59 Regulation of Body Temperature 1237
60 Exercise Physiology and Sports Science 1249
61 Environmental Physiology 1268
62 The Physiology of Aging 1281
- 1352
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 10th January 2012
- Saunders
- 9780323286015
- 9781455711819
About the Author
Walter Boron
Professor, David N and Inez Myers/Antonio Scarpa Chairman, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH
Emile Boulpaep
Professor, Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
"This new updated is perfect for students starting out in physiology and for those wanting to extend their knowledge further. I have enjoyed using this book for my medical science studies. It is written clearly and is well organised. Cascading biological events in the body systems are explained brilliantly and extensive illustrations support the text...Overall, this is a tremendousresource to assist with learning and I recommend it particularly to those having difficulties with any aspect of physiology."
Nursing Standard, February 2013