Medical Physiology, 2e Updated Edition - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437717532, 9780323286015

Medical Physiology, 2e Updated Edition

2nd Edition

with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Walter Boron Emile Boulpaep
eBook ISBN: 9780323286015
eBook ISBN: 9781455711819
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th January 2012
Page Count: 1352
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

"Highly Commended," Basic and Clinical Sciences Category, British Medical Association 2012 Medical Book Competition

Key Features

  • Quickly review important content using prominent boxes included throughout the text to provide clinical examples of disordered physiology.

  • Master difficult concepts with the use of 800 color drawings that feature balloon captions explaining key processes.

  • Find information easily with the intuitive organization by body system and consistent style.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS

Section I

INTRODUCTION 1

1 Foundations of Physiology 3

Section II

PHYSIOLOGY OF CELLS AND MOLECULES 7

2 Functional Organization of the Cell 9

3 Signal Transduction 48

4 Regulation of Gene Expression 75

5 Transport of Solutes and Water 106

6 Electrophysiology of the Cell Membrane 147

7 Electrical Excitability and Action Potentials 179

8 Synaptic Transmission and the Neuromuscular Junction 212

9 Cellular Physiology of Skeletal, Cardiac, and Smooth Muscle 237

Section III

THE NERVOUS SYSTEM 265

10 Organization of the Nervous System 267

11 The Neuronal Microenvironment 289

12 Physiology of Neurons 310

13 Synaptic Transmission in the Nervous System 323

14 The Autonomic Nervous System 351

15 Sensory Transduction 371

16 Circuits of the Central Nervous System 408

Section IV

THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM 427

17 Organization of the Cardiovascular System 429

18 Blood 448

19 Arteries and Veins 467

20 The Microcirculation 482

21 Cardiac Electrophysiology and the Electrocardiogram 504

22 The Heart as a Pump 529

23 Regulation of Arterial Pressure and Cardiac Output 554

24 Special Circulations 577

25 Integrated Control of the Cardiovascular System 593

Section V

THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM 611

26 Organization of the Respiratory System 613

27 Mechanics of Ventilation 630

28 Acid-Base Physiology 652

29 Transport of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide in the Blood 672

30 Gas Exchange in the Lungs 685

31 Ventilation and Perfusion of the Lungs 700

32 Control of Ventilation 725

Section VI

THE URINARY SYSTEM 747

33 Organization of the Urinary System 749

34 Glomerular Filtration and Renal Blood Flow 767

35 Transport of Sodium and Chloride 782

36 Transport of Urea, Glucose, Phosphate, Calcium, Magnesium, and Organic Solutes 797

37 Transport of Potassium 821

38 Urine Concentration and Dilution 835

39 Transport of Acids and Bases 851

40 Integration of Salt and Water Balance 866

Section VII

THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM 881

41 Organization of the Gastrointestinal System 883

42 Gastric Function 895

43 Pancreatic and Salivary Glands 912

44 Intestinal Fluid and Electrolyte Movement 933

45 Nutrient Digestion and Absorption 949

46 Hepatobiliary Function 980

Section VIII

THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM 1009

47 Organization of Endocrine Control 1011

48 Endocrine Regulation of Growth and Body Mass 1028

49 The Thyroid Gland 1044

50 The Adrenal Gland 1057

51 The Endocrine Pancreas 1074

52 The Parathyroid Glands and Vitamin D 1094

Section IX

THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM 1111

53 Sexual Differentiation 1113

54 The Male Reproductive System 1128

55 The Female Reproductive System 1146

56 Fertilization, Pregnancy, and Lactation 1170

57 Fetal and Neonatal Physiology 1193

Section X

Physiology of Everyday Life 1211

58 Metabolism 1213

59 Regulation of Body Temperature 1237

60 Exercise Physiology and Sports Science 1249

61 Environmental Physiology 1268

62 The Physiology of Aging 1281

Details

No. of pages:
1352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323286015
eBook ISBN:
9781455711819

About the Author

Walter Boron

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, David N and Inez Myers/Antonio Scarpa Chairman, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH

Emile Boulpaep

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT

Reviews

"This new updated is perfect for students starting out in physiology and for those wanting to extend their knowledge further. I have enjoyed using this book for my medical science studies. It is written clearly and is well organised. Cascading biological events in the body systems are explained brilliantly  and extensive illustrations support the text...Overall, this is a tremendousresource to assist with learning  and I recommend it particularly to those having difficulties with any aspect of physiology."

Nursing Standard, February 2013 

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.