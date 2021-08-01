Medical Pharmacology and Therapeutics - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702081590

Medical Pharmacology and Therapeutics

6th Edition

Authors: Derek Waller Anthony Sampson Andrew Hitchings
Paperback ISBN: 9780702081590
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2021
English
English
© Elsevier 2022
© Elsevier 2022
1st August 2021
Elsevier
Elsevier
9780702081590
9780702081590

About the Author

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Anthony Sampson

Andrew Hitchings

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacology, St George’s, University of London; Honorary Consultant in Neurointensive Care, St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

