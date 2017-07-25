Medical Pharmacology and Therapeutics
5th Edition
Description
Medical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, now in its fifth edition, offers medical students all they need to know to become safe and effective prescribers. It forms a complete, integrated resource for basic pharmaceutical science, pathophysiology, clinical pharmacology, and therapeutics.
Key Features
The fifth edition has been extensively revised and updated throughout. Key features include:
- Clear, disease-based approach.
- Presentation of how drugs are used in clinical practice.
- Succinct explanations of the major pathogenic mechanisms of each disease and consequent clinical signs and symptoms.
- Comprehensive reviews of major drug classes relevant to each disease.
- Structured approach to the principles of disease management – outlining core principles of drug choice and planning a therapeutic regimen for common diseases.
- Quick-reference drug compendia illustrating key similarities and differences among all BNF-listed drugs in each class.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 General principles
1. Principles of pharmacology and mechanisms of drug action
2. Pharmacokinetics
3. Drug discovery, safety and efficacy
4. The nervous system, neurotransmission and the peripheral autonomic
nervous system
SECTION 2 The cardiovascular system
5. Ischaemic heart disease
6. Systemic and pulmonary hypertension
7. Heart failure
8. Cardiac arrhythmias
9. Cerebrovascular disease and dementia
10. Peripheral vascular disease
11. Haemostasis
SECTION 3 The respiratory system
12. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
13. Respiratory disorders: cough, respiratory stimulants, cystic
fibrosis and neonatal respiratory distress syndrome
SECTION 4 The renal system
14. Diuretics
15. Disorders of micturition
16. Erectile dysfunction
SECTION 5 The nervous system
17. General anaesthetics
18. Local anaesthetics
19. Opioid analgesics and the management of pain
20. Anxiolytics, sedatives and hypnotics
21. The major psychotic disorders: schizophrenia and mania
22. Depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy
23. Epilepsy
24. Extrapyramidal movement disorders and spasticity
25. Other neurological disorders: multiple sclerosis, motor neuron disease
and Guillain–Barré syndrome
26. Migraine
SECTION 6 The musculoskeletal system
27. The neuromuscular junction and neuromuscular blockade
28. Myasthenia gravis
29. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
30. Rheumatoid arthritis, other inflammatory arthritides and osteoarthritis
31. Hyperuricaemia and gout
SECTION 7 The gastrointestinal system
32. Nausea and vomiting
33. Dyspepsia and peptic ulcer disease
34. Inflammatory bowel disease
35. Constipation, diarrhoea and irritable bowel syndrome
36. Liver disease
37. Obesity
SECTION 8 The immune system
38. The immune response and immunosuppressant drugs
39. Antihistamines and allergic disease
SECTION 9 The endocrine system and metabolism
40. Diabetes mellitus
41. The thyroid and control of metabolic rate
42. Calcium metabolism and metabolic bone disease
43. Pituitary and hypothalamic hormones
44. Corticosteroids (glucocorticoids and mineralocorticoids)
45. Female reproduction
46. Androgens and anabolic steroids
47. Anaemia and haematopoietic colony-stimulating factors
48. Lipid disorders
SECTION 10 The skin and eyes
49. Skin disorders
50. The eye
SECTION 11 Chemotherapy
51. Chemotherapy of infections
52. Chemotherapy of malignancy
SECTION 12 General features: toxicity and prescribing
53. Drug toxicity and overdose
54. Substance abuse and dependence
55. Prescribing, adherence and information about medicines
56. Drug therapy in special situations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 25th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702071676
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071904
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071911
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071935
About the Author
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
