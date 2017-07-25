Medical Pharmacology and Therapeutics - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702071676, 9780702071904

Medical Pharmacology and Therapeutics

5th Edition

Authors: Derek Waller Anthony Sampson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071676
eBook ISBN: 9780702071904
eBook ISBN: 9780702071911
eBook ISBN: 9780702071935
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th July 2017
Page Count: 744
Description

Medical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, now in its fifth edition, offers medical students all they need to know to become safe and effective prescribers. It forms a complete, integrated resource for basic pharmaceutical science, pathophysiology, clinical pharmacology, and therapeutics.

Key Features

 The fifth edition has been extensively revised and updated throughout. Key features include:

  • Clear, disease-based approach.

  • Presentation of how drugs are used in clinical practice.

  • Succinct explanations of the major pathogenic mechanisms of each disease and consequent clinical signs and symptoms.

  • Comprehensive reviews of major drug classes relevant to each disease.

  • Structured approach to the principles of disease management – outlining core principles of drug choice and planning a therapeutic regimen for common diseases.

  • Quick-reference drug compendia illustrating key similarities and differences among all BNF-listed drugs in each class.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 General principles

1. Principles of pharmacology and mechanisms of drug action

2. Pharmacokinetics

3. Drug discovery, safety and efficacy

4. The nervous system, neurotransmission and the peripheral autonomic
nervous system

SECTION 2 The cardiovascular system

5. Ischaemic heart disease

6. Systemic and pulmonary hypertension

7. Heart failure

8. Cardiac arrhythmias

9. Cerebrovascular disease and dementia

10. Peripheral vascular disease

11. Haemostasis

SECTION 3 The respiratory system

12. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

13. Respiratory disorders: cough, respiratory stimulants, cystic
fibrosis and neonatal respiratory distress syndrome

SECTION 4 The renal system

14. Diuretics

15. Disorders of micturition

16. Erectile dysfunction

SECTION 5 The nervous system

17. General anaesthetics

18. Local anaesthetics

19. Opioid analgesics and the management of pain

20. Anxiolytics, sedatives and hypnotics

21. The major psychotic disorders: schizophrenia and mania

22. Depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy

23. Epilepsy

24. Extrapyramidal movement disorders and spasticity

25. Other neurological disorders: multiple sclerosis, motor neuron disease
and Guillain–Barré syndrome

26. Migraine

SECTION 6 The musculoskeletal system

27. The neuromuscular junction and neuromuscular blockade

28. Myasthenia gravis

29. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

30. Rheumatoid arthritis, other inflammatory arthritides and osteoarthritis

31. Hyperuricaemia and gout

SECTION 7 The gastrointestinal system

32. Nausea and vomiting

33. Dyspepsia and peptic ulcer disease

34. Inflammatory bowel disease

35. Constipation, diarrhoea and irritable bowel syndrome

36. Liver disease

37. Obesity

SECTION 8 The immune system

38. The immune response and immunosuppressant drugs

39. Antihistamines and allergic disease

SECTION 9 The endocrine system and metabolism

40. Diabetes mellitus

41. The thyroid and control of metabolic rate

42. Calcium metabolism and metabolic bone disease

43. Pituitary and hypothalamic hormones

44. Corticosteroids (glucocorticoids and mineralocorticoids)

45. Female reproduction

46. Androgens and anabolic steroids

47. Anaemia and haematopoietic colony-stimulating factors

48. Lipid disorders

SECTION 10 The skin and eyes

49. Skin disorders

50. The eye

SECTION 11 Chemotherapy

51. Chemotherapy of infections

52. Chemotherapy of malignancy

SECTION 12 General features: toxicity and prescribing

53. Drug toxicity and overdose

54. Substance abuse and dependence

55. Prescribing, adherence and information about medicines

56. Drug therapy in special situations

Index

744
English
© Elsevier 2018
Elsevier
About the Author

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Anthony Sampson

