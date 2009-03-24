To succeed in today’s medical front office, you need a resource that will help you learn not only the principles of medical office administration but also how to apply your factual knowledge to the many complex scenarios that may arise in the medical office environment. Reflecting Brenda Potter’s first-hand experience as an active instructor, Medical Office Administration: A Worktext, 2nd Edition combines instruction and application to help you develop the knowledge and skills you need to think critically and respond confidently to the challenges you’ll encounter on the job. It includes procedures to be used with Medisoft Version 14 which allows you to practice the day-to-day activities as if you were in an actual office setting. An optional upgrade package is available which includes a Medisoft Version 14 Student software CD (package ISBN: 978-1-4377-0315-3).