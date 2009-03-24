Medical Office Administration
2nd Edition
A Worktext
Description
To succeed in today’s medical front office, you need a resource that will help you learn not only the principles of medical office administration but also how to apply your factual knowledge to the many complex scenarios that may arise in the medical office environment. Reflecting Brenda Potter’s first-hand experience as an active instructor, Medical Office Administration: A Worktext, 2nd Edition combines instruction and application to help you develop the knowledge and skills you need to think critically and respond confidently to the challenges you’ll encounter on the job. It includes procedures to be used with Medisoft Version 14 which allows you to practice the day-to-day activities as if you were in an actual office setting. An optional upgrade package is available which includes a Medisoft Version 14 Student software CD (package ISBN: 978-1-4377-0315-3).
Key Features
- The engaging worktext format reinforces chapter content and encourages you to apply what you’ve learned to real-world case studies, critical thinking exercises, role-playing exercises, and collaborative learning activities.
- Written in a conversational writing style, making reading and absorbing the material easier and more enjoyable.
- Real-world examples offer practical insight from the front lines of medical office administration.
- Sample administrative procedures provide realistic practice managing common tasks with real-world office management software. An optional upgrade package includes the MediSoft Version 14 Student CD you can use for additional independent practice.
- Provides more in-depth coverage of patient diversity than any other medical office text.
- Key terms are defined throughout each chapter and in greater detail in a comprehensive glossary to clarify important concepts.
- Procedure boxes throughout the book offer step-by-step instructions on how to perform specific administrative tasks.
- Procedure Checklists, based on CAAHEP competencies, spell out the individual steps required to complete a full range of administrative procedures.
- Evolve online features include interactive terminology flash cards, chapter review exercises, content updates, and Web links for additional reading.
Table of Contents
- The Career of a Medical Administrative Assistant
2. The Health Care Team
3. Medical Law
4. Medical Ethics
5. The Diverse Community of Patients
6. Interpersonal Communications
7. Appointment Scheduling
8. Patient Reception and Registration
9. Health Information Management
10. Medical Billing
11. Health Insurance
12. Business Operations of the Medical Office
13. Financial Management
14. Human Resource Management
15. Job Search Essentials
Appendices
I. Answers to Checkpoint Questions
II. Procedure Competency Checklists
III. Instructions for Medisoft Software
IV. Medical Abbreviations
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 24th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777051
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720273
About the Author
Brenda Potter
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Administrative Program Director, Minnesota State Community & Technical College Moorhead, MN
