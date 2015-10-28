Medical Microbiology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323299565, 9780323359528

Medical Microbiology

8th Edition

Authors: Patrick Murray Ken Rosenthal Michael Pfaller
Paperback ISBN: 9780323299565
eBook ISBN: 9780323359528
eBook ISBN: 9780323359498
eBook ISBN: 9780323359511
eBook ISBN: 9780323388504
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2015
Page Count: 848
Description

Turn to Medical Microbiology, 8th Edition for a thorough, clinically relevant understanding of microbes and their diseases. This succinct, easy-to-use text presents the fundamentals of microbiology and immunology in a clearly written, engaging manner—effectively preparing you for your courses, exams, and beyond.

Key Features

  • Coverage of basic principles, immunology, laboratory diagnosis, bacteriology, virology, mycology, and parasitology help you master the essentials.

  • Review questions at the end of each chapter correlate basic science with clinical practice to help you understand the clinical relevance of the organisms examined.

  • Clinical cases illustrate the epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases, reinforcing a clinical approach to learning.

  • Full-color clinical photographs, images, and illustrations help you visualize the clinical presentations of infections.

  • Summary tables and text boxes emphasizing essential concepts and learning issues optimize exam review.

  • Additional images, 200 self-assessment questions, NEW animations, and more.

Table of Contents

 

SECTION 1

Introduction

1 Introduction to Medical Microbiology

2 Human Microbiome in Health and

Disease

3 Sterilization, Disinfection, and

Antisepsis

SECTION 2

General Principles of Laboratory

Diagnosis

4 Microscopy and In Vitro Culture

5 Molecular Diagnosis

6 Serologic Diagnosis

SECTION 3

Basic Concepts in the Immune

Response

7 Elements of Host Protective

Responses

8 Innate Host Responses

9 Antigen-Specific Immune Responses

10 Immune Responses to Infectious

Agents

11 Antimicrobial Vaccines

SECTION 4

Bacteriology

12 Bacterial Classification, Structure, and

Replication

13 Bacterial Metabolism and Genetics

14 Mechanisms of Bacterial

Pathogenesis

15 Role of Bacteria in Disease

16 Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial

Diseases

17 Antibacterial Agents

18 Staphylococcus and Related Gram-Positive

Cocci

19 Streptococcus and Enterococcus

20 Bacillus

21 Listeria and Related Gram-Positive

Bacteria

22 Mycobacterium and Related Acid-Fast

Bacteria

23 Neisseria and Related Genera

24 Haemophilus and Related Bacteria

25 Enterobacteriaceae

26 Vibrio and Related Bacteria

27 Pseudomonas and Related Bacteria

28 Campylobacter and Helicobacter

29 Miscellaneous Gram-Negative Rods

30 Clostridium

31 Non–Spore-Forming Anaerobic

Bacteria

32 Treponema, Borrelia, and Leptospira

33 Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma

34 Rickettsia, Ehrlichia, and Related

Bacteria

35 Chlamydia and Chlamydophila

SECTION 5

Virology

36 Viral Classification, Structure, and

Replication

37 Mechanisms of Viral Pathogenesis

38 Role of Viruses in Disease

39 Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral

Diseases

40 Antiviral Agents and Infection

Control

41 Papillomaviruses and

Polyomaviruses

42 Adenoviruses

43 Human Herpesviruses

44 Poxviruses

45 Parvoviruses

46 Picornaviruses

47 Coronaviruses and Noroviruses

48 Paramyxoviruses

49 Orthomyxoviruses

50 Rhabdoviruses, Filoviruses, and

Bornaviruses

51 Reoviruses

52 Togaviruses and Flaviviruses

53 Bunyaviridae and Arenaviridae

54 Retroviruses

55 Hepatitis Viruses

56 Prion Diseases

SECTION 6

Mycology

57 Fungal Classification, Structure, and

Replication

58 Pathogenesis of Fungal Disease

59 Role of Fungi in Disease

60 Laboratory Diagnosis of Fungal

Disease

61 Antifungal Agents

62 Superficial and Cutaneous Mycoses

63 Subcutaneous Mycoses

64 Systemic Mycoses Caused by Dimorphic

Fungi

65 Opportunistic Mycoses

66 Fungal and Fungal-Like Infections of

Unusual or Uncertain Etiology

67 Mycotoxins and Mycotoxicoses

SECTION 7

Parasitology

68 Parasitic Classification, Structure, and

Replication

69 Pathogenesis of Parasitic Diseases

70 Role of Parasites in Disease

71 Laboratory Diagnosis of Parasitic

Disease

72 Antiparasitic Agents

73 Intestinal and Urogenital Protozoa

74 Blood and Tissue Protozoa

75 Nematodes

76 Trematodes

77 Cestodes

78 Arthropods

About the Author

Patrick Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Worldwide Director, Scientific Affairs, BD Diagnostics, Sparks, Maryland, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Ken Rosenthal

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Director Microbiology and Immunology, Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Emeritus Professor, Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio

Michael Pfaller

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Lexington, Massachusetts, Professor Emeritus, University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Iowa City, Iowa

