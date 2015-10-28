Medical Microbiology
8th Edition
Description
Turn to Medical Microbiology, 8th Edition for a thorough, clinically relevant understanding of microbes and their diseases. This succinct, easy-to-use text presents the fundamentals of microbiology and immunology in a clearly written, engaging manner—effectively preparing you for your courses, exams, and beyond.
Key Features
- Coverage of basic principles, immunology, laboratory diagnosis, bacteriology, virology, mycology, and parasitology help you master the essentials.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter correlate basic science with clinical practice to help you understand the clinical relevance of the organisms examined.
- Clinical cases illustrate the epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases, reinforcing a clinical approach to learning.
- Full-color clinical photographs, images, and illustrations help you visualize the clinical presentations of infections.
- Summary tables and text boxes emphasizing essential concepts and learning issues optimize exam review.
- Additional images, 200 self-assessment questions, NEW animations, and more.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1
Introduction
1 Introduction to Medical Microbiology
2 Human Microbiome in Health and
Disease
3 Sterilization, Disinfection, and
Antisepsis
SECTION 2
General Principles of Laboratory
Diagnosis
4 Microscopy and In Vitro Culture
5 Molecular Diagnosis
6 Serologic Diagnosis
SECTION 3
Basic Concepts in the Immune
Response
7 Elements of Host Protective
Responses
8 Innate Host Responses
9 Antigen-Specific Immune Responses
10 Immune Responses to Infectious
Agents
11 Antimicrobial Vaccines
SECTION 4
Bacteriology
12 Bacterial Classification, Structure, and
Replication
13 Bacterial Metabolism and Genetics
14 Mechanisms of Bacterial
Pathogenesis
15 Role of Bacteria in Disease
16 Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial
Diseases
17 Antibacterial Agents
18 Staphylococcus and Related Gram-Positive
Cocci
19 Streptococcus and Enterococcus
20 Bacillus
21 Listeria and Related Gram-Positive
Bacteria
22 Mycobacterium and Related Acid-Fast
Bacteria
23 Neisseria and Related Genera
24 Haemophilus and Related Bacteria
25 Enterobacteriaceae
26 Vibrio and Related Bacteria
27 Pseudomonas and Related Bacteria
28 Campylobacter and Helicobacter
29 Miscellaneous Gram-Negative Rods
30 Clostridium
31 Non–Spore-Forming Anaerobic
Bacteria
32 Treponema, Borrelia, and Leptospira
33 Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma
34 Rickettsia, Ehrlichia, and Related
Bacteria
35 Chlamydia and Chlamydophila
SECTION 5
Virology
36 Viral Classification, Structure, and
Replication
37 Mechanisms of Viral Pathogenesis
38 Role of Viruses in Disease
34 Rickettsia, Ehrlichia, and Related
Bacteria
35 Chlamydia and Chlamydophila
SECTION 5
Virology
36 Viral Classification, Structure, and
Replication
37 Mechanisms of Viral Pathogenesis
38 Role of Viruses in Disease
39 Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral
Diseases
40 Antiviral Agents and Infection
Control
41 Papillomaviruses and
Polyomaviruses
42 Adenoviruses
43 Human Herpesviruses
44 Poxviruses
45 Parvoviruses
46 Picornaviruses
47 Coronaviruses and Noroviruses
48 Paramyxoviruses
49 Orthomyxoviruses
50 Rhabdoviruses, Filoviruses, and
Bornaviruses
51 Reoviruses
52 Togaviruses and Flaviviruses
53 Bunyaviridae and Arenaviridae
54 Retroviruses
55 Hepatitis Viruses
56 Prion Diseases
SECTION 6
Mycology
57 Fungal Classification, Structure, and
Replication
58 Pathogenesis of Fungal Disease
59 Role of Fungi in Disease
60 Laboratory Diagnosis of Fungal
Disease
61 Antifungal Agents
62 Superficial and Cutaneous Mycoses
63 Subcutaneous Mycoses
64 Systemic Mycoses Caused by Dimorphic
Fungi
65 Opportunistic Mycoses
66 Fungal and Fungal-Like Infections of
Unusual or Uncertain Etiology
67 Mycotoxins and Mycotoxicoses
SECTION 7
Parasitology
68 Parasitic Classification, Structure, and
Replication
69 Pathogenesis of Parasitic Diseases
70 Role of Parasites in Disease
71 Laboratory Diagnosis of Parasitic
Disease
72 Antiparasitic Agents
73 Intestinal and Urogenital Protozoa
74 Blood and Tissue Protozoa
75 Nematodes
76 Trematodes
77 Cestodes
78 Arthropods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 28th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323299565
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359528
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359498
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359511
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388504
About the Author
Patrick Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Worldwide Director, Scientific Affairs, BD Diagnostics, Sparks, Maryland, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Ken Rosenthal
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Director Microbiology and Immunology, Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Emeritus Professor, Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio
Michael Pfaller
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Lexington, Massachusetts, Professor Emeritus, University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Iowa City, Iowa