Medical Microbiology

5th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Patrick Murray Ken Rosenthal Michael Pfaller
Published Date: 10th June 2005
ASM News called the 4th Edition of Dr. Murray's best-selling book "the most colorful and fun text to read in medical microbiology." Now it's back in an updated New Edition—and it's as succinct, user-friendly, and authoritative as ever. Readers will continue to enjoy its lucid discussions of how microbes cause disease in humans. Expert coverage of basic principles, the immune response, laboratory diagnosis, bacteriology, virology, mycology, and parasitology ensures they understand all the facts vital to the practice of medicine today. More than 550 brilliant full-color images make complex information easy to understand and illustrate the appearance of disease.

  • Offers readers a practical understanding of microbiology by focusing on why the biologic properties of organisms are important to disease.
  • Examines etiology, epidemiology, host defenses, identification, diagnosis, prevention, and control for each microbe in consistently organized chapters.
  • Emphasizes essential concepts and learning issues with summary tables and text boxes.
  • Correlates basic science with clinical practice through review questions at the end of each chapter.
  • Defines and explains new terms.

  1. Introduction


    Basic Principles of Medical Microbiology

    2. Bacterial Classification

    3. Bacterial Morphology and Cell Wall Structure and Synthesis

    4. Bacterial Metabolism and Growth

    5. Bacterial Genetics

    6. Viral Classification, Structure, and Replication

    7. Fungal Classification, Structure, and Replication

    8. Parasitic Classification, Structure, and Replication

    9. Commensal and Pathogenic Microbial Flora in Humans

    10. Sterilization, Disinfection, and Antisepsis


    Basic Concepts in the Immune Response

    11. Elements of Host Protective Responses

    12. Cellular Immune Responses

    13. The Humoral Immune Response

    14. Immune Responses to Infectious Agents

    15. Antimicrobial Vaccines


    General Principles of Laboratory Diagnosis

    16. Microscopic Principles and Applications

    17. Molecular Diagnosis

    18. Serologic Diagnosis


    Bacteriology

    19. Mechanisms of Bacterial Pathogenesis

    20. Antibacterial Agents

    2l. Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial Diseases

    22. Staphylococcus and Related Organisms
    23. Streptococcus

    24. Enterococcus and Other Gram-Positive Cocci

    25. Bacillus

    26. Listeria and Erysipelothrix

    27. Corynebacterium and Other Gram-Positive Bacilli

    28. Nocardia and Related Organisms

    29. Mycobacterium

    30. Neisseria and Related Organisms

    31. Enterobacteriaceae

    32. Vibrio and Aeromonas

    33. Campylobacter, Arcobacter, and Helicobacter

    34. Pseudomonas and Related Organisms

    35. Haemophilus and Related Bacteria

    36. Bordetella, Francisella and Brucella

    37. Legionella and Miscellaneous Gram-Negative Rods

    38. Anaerobic, Spore-Forming Gram-Positive Bacteria

    39. Anaerobic, Non-Spore-Forming Gram-Positive Bacteria

    40. Anaerobic Gram-Negative Bacteria

    41. Treponema, Borrelia, and Leptospira

    42. Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, and Acholeplasma

    43. Rickettsia and Orientia

    44. Ehrlichia and Anaplasma

    45. Chlamydia and Chlamydophila

    46. Role of Bacteria in Disease


    Virology

    47. Mechanisms of Viral Pathogenesis

    48. Antiviral Agents

    49. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases

    50. Papovaviruses

    51. Adenoviruses

    52. Herpesviruses

    53. Poxviruses

    54. Parvoviruses

    55. Picornaviruses

    56. Paramyxoviruses

    57. Orthomyxoviruses

    58. Reoviruses

    59. Rhabdoviruses and Filoviruses

    60. Togaviruses and Flaviviruses

    61. Coronaviruses and Noraviruses

    62. Bunyaviruses and Arenaviruses

    63. Retroviruses

    64. Hepatitis viruses

    65. Slow viruses and Prions

    66. Role of viruses in Disease


    Mycology

    67. Mechanisms of Fungal Pathogenesis

    68. Antifungal Agents

    69. Laboratory Diagnosis of Fungal Diseases

    70. Superficial and Cutaneous Mycoses

    71. Subcutaneous Mycoses

    72. Systemic Mycoses

    73. Opportunistic Mycoses

    75. Mycotoxicoses

    76. Pathogenesis of Parasitic Disease

    77. Antiparasitic Agents

    78. Laboratory Diagnosis of Parasitic Disease

    79. Intestinal and Urogenital Protozoa

    80. Blood and Tissue Protozoa

    81. Nematodes

    82. Trematodes

    83. Cestodes

    84. Arthropod

Patrick Murray

Senior Worldwide Director, Scientific Affairs, BD Diagnostics, Sparks, Maryland, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Ken Rosenthal

Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Director Microbiology and Immunology, Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Emeritus Professor, Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio

Michael Pfaller

Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Lexington, Massachusetts, Professor Emeritus, University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Iowa City, Iowa

