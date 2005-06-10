Medical Microbiology
5th Edition
Description
ASM News called the 4th Edition of Dr. Murray's best-selling book "the most colorful and fun text to read in medical microbiology." Now it's back in an updated New Edition—and it's as succinct, user-friendly, and authoritative as ever. Readers will continue to enjoy its lucid discussions of how microbes cause disease in humans. Expert coverage of basic principles, the immune response, laboratory diagnosis, bacteriology, virology, mycology, and parasitology ensures they understand all the facts vital to the practice of medicine today. More than 550 brilliant full-color images make complex information easy to understand and illustrate the appearance of disease.
Key Features
- Offers readers a practical understanding of microbiology by focusing on why the biologic properties of organisms are important to disease.
- Examines etiology, epidemiology, host defenses, identification, diagnosis, prevention, and control for each microbe in consistently organized chapters.
- Emphasizes essential concepts and learning issues with summary tables and text boxes.
- Correlates basic science with clinical practice through review questions at the end of each chapter.
- Defines and explains new terms.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
Basic Principles of Medical Microbiology
2. Bacterial Classification
3. Bacterial Morphology and Cell Wall Structure and Synthesis
4. Bacterial Metabolism and Growth
5. Bacterial Genetics
6. Viral Classification, Structure, and Replication
7. Fungal Classification, Structure, and Replication
8. Parasitic Classification, Structure, and Replication
9. Commensal and Pathogenic Microbial Flora in Humans
10. Sterilization, Disinfection, and Antisepsis
Basic Concepts in the Immune Response
11. Elements of Host Protective Responses
12. Cellular Immune Responses
13. The Humoral Immune Response
14. Immune Responses to Infectious Agents
15. Antimicrobial Vaccines
General Principles of Laboratory Diagnosis
16. Microscopic Principles and Applications
17. Molecular Diagnosis
18. Serologic Diagnosis
Bacteriology
19. Mechanisms of Bacterial Pathogenesis
20. Antibacterial Agents
2l. Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial Diseases
22. Staphylococcus and Related Organisms
23. Streptococcus
24. Enterococcus and Other Gram-Positive Cocci
25. Bacillus
26. Listeria and Erysipelothrix
27. Corynebacterium and Other Gram-Positive Bacilli
28. Nocardia and Related Organisms
29. Mycobacterium
30. Neisseria and Related Organisms
31. Enterobacteriaceae
32. Vibrio and Aeromonas
33. Campylobacter, Arcobacter, and Helicobacter
34. Pseudomonas and Related Organisms
35. Haemophilus and Related Bacteria
36. Bordetella, Francisella and Brucella
37. Legionella and Miscellaneous Gram-Negative Rods
38. Anaerobic, Spore-Forming Gram-Positive Bacteria
39. Anaerobic, Non-Spore-Forming Gram-Positive Bacteria
40. Anaerobic Gram-Negative Bacteria
41. Treponema, Borrelia, and Leptospira
42. Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, and Acholeplasma
43. Rickettsia and Orientia
44. Ehrlichia and Anaplasma
45. Chlamydia and Chlamydophila
46. Role of Bacteria in Disease
Virology
47. Mechanisms of Viral Pathogenesis
48. Antiviral Agents
49. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases
50. Papovaviruses
51. Adenoviruses
52. Herpesviruses
53. Poxviruses
54. Parvoviruses
55. Picornaviruses
56. Paramyxoviruses
57. Orthomyxoviruses
58. Reoviruses
59. Rhabdoviruses and Filoviruses
60. Togaviruses and Flaviviruses
61. Coronaviruses and Noraviruses
62. Bunyaviruses and Arenaviruses
63. Retroviruses
64. Hepatitis viruses
65. Slow viruses and Prions
66. Role of viruses in Disease
Mycology
67. Mechanisms of Fungal Pathogenesis
68. Antifungal Agents
69. Laboratory Diagnosis of Fungal Diseases
70. Superficial and Cutaneous Mycoses
71. Subcutaneous Mycoses
72. Systemic Mycoses
73. Opportunistic Mycoses
75. Mycotoxicoses
76. Pathogenesis of Parasitic Disease
77. Antiparasitic Agents
78. Laboratory Diagnosis of Parasitic Disease
79. Intestinal and Urogenital Protozoa
80. Blood and Tissue Protozoa
81. Nematodes
82. Trematodes
83. Cestodes
84. Arthropod
About the Author
Patrick Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Worldwide Director, Scientific Affairs, BD Diagnostics, Sparks, Maryland, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Ken Rosenthal
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Director Microbiology and Immunology, Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Emeritus Professor, Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio
Michael Pfaller
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Lexington, Massachusetts, Professor Emeritus, University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Iowa City, Iowa