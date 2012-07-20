Medical Microbiology
18th Edition
With STUDENTCONSULT online access
Description
Medical microbiology concerns the nature, distribution and activities of microbes and how they impact on health and wellbeing, most particularly as agents of infection. Infections remain a major global cause of mortality and in most hospitals around one in ten of those admitted will suffer from an infection acquired during their stay. The evolution of microbes presents a massive challenge to modern medicine and public health. The constant changes in viruses such as influenza, HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and SARS demand vigilance and insight into the underlying process.
Building on the huge success of previous editions, Medical Microbiology 18/e will inform and inspire a new generation of readers. Now fully revised and updated, initial sections cover the basic biology of microbes, infection and immunity and are followed by a systematic review of infective agents, their associated diseases and their control. A final integrating section addresses the essential principles of diagnosis, treatment and management. An unrivalled collection of international contributors continues to ensure the relevance of the book worldwide and complementary access to the complete online version on Student Consult further enhances the learning experience.
Medical Microbiology is explicitly geared to clinical practice and is an ideal textbook for medical and biomedical students and specialist trainees. It will also prove invaluable to medical laboratory scientists and all other busy professionals who require a clear, current and most trusted guide to this fascinating field.
Table of Contents
Contents
PART 1
MICROBIAL BIOLOGY
1 Microbiology and medicine
D. Greenwood and M. R. Barer
2 Morphology and nature of micro-organisms
M. R. Barer
3 Classiﬁcation, identiﬁcation and typing of micro-organisms
T. L. Pitt
4 Bacterial growth, physiology and death
M. R. Barer
5 Antimicrobial agents
D. Greenwood and M. M. Ogilvie
6 Bacterial genetics
K. J. Towner
7 Virus–cell interactions
M. Norval
PART 2
INFECTION AND IMMUNITY
8 Immunological principles: antigens and antigen recognition
J. Stewart
9 Innate and acquired immunity
J. Stewart
10 Immunity in viral infections
J. Stewart
11 Parasitic infections: pathogenesis and immunity
J. Stewart
12 Immunity in bacterial
infections
J. Stewart
13 Bacterial pathogenicity
D. A. A. Ala’Aldeen
14 The natural history of infection
M. R. Barer
PART 3
BACTERIAL PATHOGENS AND ASSOCIATED DISEASES
15 Staphylococcus
H. Humphreys
16 Streptococcus and enterococcus
M. Kilian
17 Coryneform bacteria, listeria and erysipelothrix
J. McLauchlin and P. Riegel
18 Mycobacterium
J. M. Grange
19 Environmental mycobacteria
J. M. Grange
20 Actinomyces, nocardia and tropheryma
J. M. Grange
21 Bacillus
H. S. Atkins
22 Clostridium
T. V. Riley
23 Neisseria and moraxella
D. A. A. Ala’Aldeen and N. Oldfield
24 Salmonella
H. Chart
25 Shigella Bacillary dysentery
H. Chart
26 Escherichia
H. Chart
27 Klebsiella, enterobacter, proteus and other enterobacteria
H. Chart
28 Pseudomonads and non-fermenters
J. R. W. Govan
29 Campylobacter and helicobacter
J. M. Ketley
30 Vibrio, mobiluncus, gardnerella and spirillum
H. Chart
31 Haemophilus
M. P. E. Slack
32 Bordetella
N. W. Preston and R. C. Matthews
33 Legionella Legionnaires’ disease; Pontiac fever
J. Hood and G. F. S. Edwards
34 Brucella, bartonella and streptobacillus M. J. Corbel
35 Yersinia, pasteurella and
francisella
M. J. Corbel
36 Non-sporing anaerobes
R. P. Allaker
37 Treponema and borrelia
A. Cockayne
38 LeptospiraLeptospirosis; Weil’s disease
M. Picardeau
39 Chlamydia Genital and ocular infections; infertility; atypical pneumonia
D. Mabey
40 Rickettsia, orientia, ehrlichia, anaplasma and coxiella
D. H. Walker and Xue-Jie Yu
41 Mycoplasmas Atypical pneumonia; genital tract
infection
D. Taylor-Robinson
PART 4
VIRAL PATHOGENS AND ASSOCIATED DISEASES
42 Adenoviruses Respiratory disease; conjunctivitis; gut infections
J. S. M. Peiris and C. R. Madeley
43 Herpesviruses
I. Johannessen and M. M. Ogilvie
44 Poxviruses
T. H. Pennington
45 Papillomaviruses and
polyomaviruses
H. A. Cubie
46 Hepadnaviruses Hepatitis B infection; deltavirus
infection
P. Simmonds and W. Tong
47 Parvoviruses B19 infection; erythema infectiosum
P. J. Molyneaux
48 Picornaviruses
I. Johannessen and S. M. Burns
49 Orthomyxoviruses Inﬂuenza
M. Zambon
50 Paramyxoviruses Respiratory infections; mumps; measles; Hendra/Nipah disease
J. S. M. Peiris and C. R. Madeley
51 Arboviruses: alphaviruses, ﬂaviviruses and bunyaviruses
A. D. T. Barrett and S. C. Weaver
52 Togavirus and hepacivirus Rubella; hepatitis C and E viruses
L. Hesketh, P. Simmonds and
J. F. Peutherer
53 Arenaviruses and ﬁloviruses
H. Feldman, D. Safronetzand D. Falzarano
54 Reoviruses Gastro-enteritis
N. A. Cunliffe and O. Nakagomi
55 Retroviruses Acquired immune deﬁciency syndrome; lymphoma
Y. Taha and J. F. Peutherer
56 Caliciviruses and astroviruses Diarrhoeal disease
W. D. Cubitt
57 Coronaviruses Upper respiratory tract disease
J. Pieris
58 Rhabdoviruses Rabies
T. Fooks, D. Healy and A. Banyard
59 Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (prion diseases)
J. W. Ironside
PART 5
FUNGAL PATHOGENS, PARASITIC INFECTIONS AND MEDICAL ENTOMOLOGY
60 Fungi Superﬁcial, subcutaneous and systemic mycoses
D. W. Warnock
61 Protozoa Malaria; toxoplasmosis; cryptosporidiosis; amoebiasis; trypanosomiasis; leishmaniasis; giardiasis; trichomoniasis
D. Greenwood
62 Helminths Intestinal worm infections; ﬁlariasis; schistosomiasis; hydatid disease
D. Greenwood
63 Arthropods Arthropod-borne diseases; ectoparasitic infections; allergy
D. Greenwood
PART 6
DIAGNOSIS, TREATMENT AND CONTROL OF INFECTION
64 Infective syndromes
R. C. B. Slack
65 Diagnostic procedures
R. C. B. Slack
66 Strategy of antimicrobial chemotherapy
R. C. B. Slack
67 Epidemiology and control of community infections
D. Reid and D. Goldberg
68 Hospital infection
R. C. B. Slack
69 Immunization
R. C. B. Slack
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 20th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702040894
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056574
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051197
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702040900
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052200
About the Editor
David Greenwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Antimicrobial Science, University of Nottingham Medical School
Richard Slack
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Division of Microbiology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK; Consultant in Communicable Disease Control, Nottingham Health Authority; Honorary Consultant, Public Health Laboratory Service, Nottingham, UK
Michael Barer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Microbiology Department of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, University of Leicester Medical School, Leicester, United Kingdom
Will Irving
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Consultant Virologist