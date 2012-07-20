Medical Microbiology - 18th Edition - ISBN: 9780702040894, 9780702056574

Medical Microbiology

18th Edition

With STUDENTCONSULT online access

Editors: David Greenwood Richard Slack Michael Barer Will Irving
Paperback ISBN: 9780702040894
eBook ISBN: 9780702056574
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th July 2012
Page Count: 794
Description

Medical microbiology concerns the nature, distribution and activities of microbes and how they impact on health and wellbeing, most particularly as agents of infection. Infections remain a major global cause of mortality and in most hospitals around one in ten of those admitted will suffer from an infection acquired during their stay. The evolution of microbes presents a massive challenge to modern medicine and public health. The constant changes in viruses such as influenza, HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and SARS demand vigilance and insight into the underlying process.

Building on the huge success of previous editions, Medical Microbiology 18/e will inform and inspire a new generation of readers. Now fully revised and updated, initial sections cover the basic biology of microbes, infection and immunity and are followed by a systematic review of infective agents, their associated diseases and their control. A final integrating section addresses the essential principles of diagnosis, treatment and management. An unrivalled collection of international contributors continues to ensure the relevance of the book worldwide and complementary access to the complete online version on Student Consult further enhances the learning experience.

Medical Microbiology is explicitly geared to clinical practice and is an ideal textbook for medical and biomedical students and specialist trainees. It will also prove invaluable to medical laboratory scientists and all other busy professionals who require a clear, current and most trusted guide to this fascinating field.

Table of Contents

Contents

PART 1

MICROBIAL BIOLOGY

 1 Microbiology and medicine

D. Greenwood and M. R. Barer

 2 Morphology and nature of micro-organisms 

M. R. Barer

 3 Classiﬁcation, identiﬁcation and typing of micro-organisms 

T. L. Pitt

 4 Bacterial growth, physiology and death 

M. R. Barer

 5 Antimicrobial agents 

D. Greenwood and M. M. Ogilvie

 6 Bacterial genetics 

K. J. Towner

 7 Virus–cell interactions 

M. Norval

PART 2

INFECTION AND IMMUNITY

 8 Immunological principles: antigens and antigen recognition 

J. Stewart

 9 Innate and acquired immunity 

J. Stewart

10 Immunity in viral infections 

J. Stewart

11 Parasitic infections: pathogenesis and immunity 

J. Stewart

12 Immunity in bacterial
infections 

J. Stewart

13 Bacterial pathogenicity 

D. A. A. Ala’Aldeen

14 The natural history of infection 

M. R. Barer

PART 3

BACTERIAL PATHOGENS AND ASSOCIATED DISEASES

15 Staphylococcus 

H. Humphreys

16 Streptococcus and enterococcus 

M. Kilian

17 Coryneform bacteria, listeria and erysipelothrix 

J. McLauchlin and P. Riegel

18 Mycobacterium 

J. M. Grange

19 Environmental mycobacteria 

J. M. Grange

20 Actinomyces, nocardia and tropheryma 

J. M. Grange

21 Bacillus 

H. S. Atkins

22 Clostridium 

T. V. Riley

23 Neisseria and moraxella 

D. A. A. Ala’Aldeen and N. Oldfield

24 Salmonella 

H. Chart

25 Shigella Bacillary dysentery

H. Chart

26 Escherichia 

H. Chart

27 Klebsiella, enterobacter, proteus and other enterobacteria 

H. Chart

28 Pseudomonads and non-fermenters 

J. R. W. Govan

29 Campylobacter and helicobacter 

J. M. Ketley

30 Vibrio, mobiluncus, gardnerella and spirillum 

H. Chart

31 Haemophilus 

M. P. E. Slack

32 Bordetella 

N. W. Preston and R. C. Matthews

33 Legionella Legionnaires’ disease; Pontiac fever

J. Hood and G. F. S. Edwards

34 Brucella, bartonella and streptobacillus M. J. Corbel

35 Yersinia, pasteurella and
francisella 

M. J. Corbel

36 Non-sporing anaerobes 

R. P. Allaker

37 Treponema and borrelia 

A. Cockayne

38 LeptospiraLeptospirosis; Weil’s disease

M. Picardeau

39 Chlamydia Genital and ocular infections; infertility; atypical pneumonia

D. Mabey

40 Rickettsia, orientia, ehrlichia, anaplasma and coxiella 

D. H. Walker and Xue-Jie Yu

41 Mycoplasmas Atypical pneumonia; genital tract
infection

D. Taylor-Robinson

PART 4

VIRAL PATHOGENS AND ASSOCIATED DISEASES

42 Adenoviruses Respiratory disease; conjunctivitis; gut infections

J. S. M. Peiris and C. R. Madeley

43 Herpesviruses 

I. Johannessen and M. M. Ogilvie

44 Poxviruses 

T. H. Pennington

45 Papillomaviruses and
polyomaviruses 

H. A. Cubie

46 Hepadnaviruses Hepatitis B infection; deltavirus
infection

P. Simmonds and W. Tong

47 Parvoviruses B19 infection; erythema infectiosum

P. J. Molyneaux

48 Picornaviruses

I. Johannessen and S. M. Burns

49 Orthomyxoviruses Inﬂuenza

M. Zambon

50 Paramyxoviruses Respiratory infections; mumps; measles; Hendra/Nipah disease

J. S. M. Peiris and C. R. Madeley

51 Arboviruses: alphaviruses, ﬂaviviruses and bunyaviruses 

A. D. T. Barrett and S. C. Weaver

52 Togavirus and hepacivirus Rubella; hepatitis C and E viruses

L. Hesketh, P. Simmonds and
J. F. Peutherer

53 Arenaviruses and ﬁloviruses 

H. Feldman, D. Safronetzand D. Falzarano

54 Reoviruses Gastro-enteritis

N. A. Cunliffe and O. Nakagomi

55 Retroviruses Acquired immune deﬁciency syndrome; lymphoma

Y. Taha and J. F. Peutherer

56 Caliciviruses and astroviruses Diarrhoeal disease

W. D. Cubitt

57 Coronaviruses Upper respiratory tract disease

J. Pieris

58 Rhabdoviruses Rabies

T. Fooks, D. Healy and A. Banyard

59 Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (prion diseases) 

J. W. Ironside

PART 5

FUNGAL PATHOGENS, PARASITIC INFECTIONS AND MEDICAL ENTOMOLOGY

60 Fungi Superﬁcial, subcutaneous and systemic mycoses

D. W. Warnock

61 Protozoa Malaria; toxoplasmosis; cryptosporidiosis; amoebiasis; trypanosomiasis; leishmaniasis; giardiasis; trichomoniasis

D. Greenwood

62 Helminths Intestinal worm infections; ﬁlariasis; schistosomiasis; hydatid disease

D. Greenwood

63 Arthropods Arthropod-borne diseases; ectoparasitic infections; allergy

D. Greenwood

PART 6

DIAGNOSIS, TREATMENT AND CONTROL OF INFECTION

64 Infective syndromes 

R. C. B. Slack

65 Diagnostic procedures

R. C. B. Slack

66 Strategy of antimicrobial chemotherapy 

R. C. B. Slack

67 Epidemiology and control of community infections 

D. Reid and D. Goldberg

68 Hospital infection 

R. C. B. Slack

69 Immunization 

R. C. B. Slack

INDEX 

Details

About the Editor

David Greenwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Antimicrobial Science, University of Nottingham Medical School

Richard Slack

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Division of Microbiology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK; Consultant in Communicable Disease Control, Nottingham Health Authority; Honorary Consultant, Public Health Laboratory Service, Nottingham, UK

Michael Barer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Microbiology Department of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, University of Leicester Medical School, Leicester, United Kingdom

Will Irving

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant Virologist

