Medical Microbiology Illustrated
1st Edition
Medical Microbiology Illustrated presents a detailed description of epidemiology, and the biology of micro-organisms. It discusses the pathogenicity and virulence of microbial agents. It addresses the intrinsic susceptibility or immunity to antimicrobial agents. Some of the topics covered in the book are the types of gram-positive cocci; diverse group of aerobic gram-positive bacilli; classification and clinical importance of erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae; pathogenesis of mycobacterial infection; classification of parasitic infections which manifest with fever; collection of blood for culture and control of substances hazardous to health. The classification and clinical importance of neisseriaceae is fully covered. The definition and pathogenicity of haemophilus are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the classification and clinical importance of spiral bacteria. The isolation and identification of fungi are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the laboratory and serological diagnosis of systemic fungal infections. The book can provide useful information to microbiologists, physicians, laboratory scientists, students, and researchers.
1. Introduction to Clinical Microbiology
2. Gram-Positive Cocci
3. Gram-Positive Bacilli
4. Mycobacterial Infection
5. Gram-Negative Cocci (The Neisseriaceae)
6. Gram-Negative Coccobacilli
7. Gram-Negative Bacilli
8. Anaerobes
9. Spiral Bacteria
10. Medical Mycology
11. Parasitology
12. The Microbiology Laboratory: Organization and Quality Assurance
13. Safety in the Laboratory
14. Collection of Blood for Culture
15. Examination of Specimens from the Central Nervous System
16. Infections of the Respiratory Tract
17. Examination of Feces for Bacterial Pathogens
18. Examination of Urine and Pus
19. Investigation of Specimens from the Genital Tract and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases(STDs)
20. Antimicrobial Susceptibility
21. Serological Techniques
22. Bacteriological Examination of Water, Food And Air
No. of pages: 296
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 15th April 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193632