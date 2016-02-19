Medical Microbiology Illustrated - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750601870, 9781483193632

Medical Microbiology Illustrated

1st Edition

Authors: S. H. Gillespie
eBook ISBN: 9781483193632
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th April 1994
Page Count: 296
Description

Medical Microbiology Illustrated presents a detailed description of epidemiology, and the biology of micro-organisms. It discusses the pathogenicity and virulence of microbial agents. It addresses the intrinsic susceptibility or immunity to antimicrobial agents. Some of the topics covered in the book are the types of gram-positive cocci; diverse group of aerobic gram-positive bacilli; classification and clinical importance of erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae; pathogenesis of mycobacterial infection; classification of parasitic infections which manifest with fever; collection of blood for culture and control of substances hazardous to health. The classification and clinical importance of neisseriaceae is fully covered. The definition and pathogenicity of haemophilus are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the classification and clinical importance of spiral bacteria. The isolation and identification of fungi are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the laboratory and serological diagnosis of systemic fungal infections. The book can provide useful information to microbiologists, physicians, laboratory scientists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

1. Introduction to Clinical Microbiology

2. Gram-Positive Cocci

3. Gram-Positive Bacilli

4. Mycobacterial Infection

5. Gram-Negative Cocci (The Neisseriaceae)

6. Gram-Negative Coccobacilli

7. Gram-Negative Bacilli

8. Anaerobes

9. Spiral Bacteria

10. Medical Mycology

11. Parasitology

12. The Microbiology Laboratory: Organization and Quality Assurance

13. Safety in the Laboratory

14. Collection of Blood for Culture

15. Examination of Specimens from the Central Nervous System

16. Infections of the Respiratory Tract

17. Examination of Feces for Bacterial Pathogens

18. Examination of Urine and Pus

19. Investigation of Specimens from the Genital Tract and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases(STDs)

20. Antimicrobial Susceptibility

21. Serological Techniques

22. Bacteriological Examination of Water, Food And Air

Further Reading

Index


About the Author

S. H. Gillespie

