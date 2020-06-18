Medical Microbiology and Parasitology PMFU, 4th Edition - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131261194, 9788131261200

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology PMFU, 4th Edition

4th Edition

Authors: B. S. Nagoba ASHA PICHARE
eBook ISBN: 9788131261200
Paperback ISBN: 9788131261194
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 18th June 2020
Page Count: 846
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The fourth edition of this book is thoroughly updated in accordance with the competency-based curriculum of Microbiology. This book highlights the important aspects of Medical Microbiology and presents a concise exam-oriented text as per the revised guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country, and nearby countries.

Ideal for undergraduate students of medical, dental, physiotherapy, nursing, pharmacy and science

Key Features

  • Revised as per the Competency Based Undergraduate Curriculum and ensured coverage of all the competencies.

  • Format based upon the pattern followed by the examiners in framing questions in the exams–both theory and practical.

  • Enriched text with newer developments, additional figures, photographs, flowcharts, tables to facilitate greater retention of knowledge.

  • More emphasis on systemize presentation of information in bulleted points, that helps to recollect the things easily.

 

Additional Feature

    Complimentary access to full e-book.

Table of Contents

 

UNIT I GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY

1 Introduction

2 History of Microbiology

3 Microscopy and Staining Techniques

4 Morphology of Bacteria

5 Physiology of Bacteria

6 Classification of Bacteria

7 Culture Media

8 Culture Methods

9 Identification of Bacteria

10 Sterilization and Disinfection

11 Biomedical Waste Management

12 Bacterial Genetics

13 Infection

14 Normal Microbial Flora

15 Antimicrobial Resistance and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

UNIT II IMMUNOLOGY

16 Immunity

17 Antigen (Ag)

18 Immunoglobulins (Igs)—Antibodies (Abs)

19 Antigen–Antibody Reactions

20 The Complement System

21 Structure and Functions of Immune System

22 The Immune Response

23 Immunodeficiency Diseases

24 Hypersensitivity (Allergy)

25 Autoimmunity

26 Transplantation and Tumour Immunity

27 Immunization, Immunizing Agents, Immunoprophylaxis and Immunotherapy

UNIT III Systemic Bacteriology

28 Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial Diseases

29 Staphylococcus

30 Streptococcus

31 Pneumococcus

32 Neisseria

33 Corynebacterium

34 Bacillus

35 Anaerobic Infections—Clostridia

36 Nonsporing Anaerobes

37 Enterobacteriaceae I: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella and Proteus

38 Enterobacteriaceae II: Salmonella

39 Enterobacteriaceae III: Shigella

40 Pseudomonas and Burkholderia

41 Vibrio

42 Yersinia, Pasteurella and Francisella

43 Bordetella

44 Brucella

45 Haemophilus

46 Mycobacteria I: Mycobacterium tuberculosis

47 Mycobacteria II: Atypical Mycobacteria

48 Mycobacteria III: Mycobacterium leprae

49 Spirochaetes

50 Actinomyces and Nocardia

51 Rickettsiaceae and Bartonellaceae

52 Chlamydiae

53 Mycoplasma

54 Miscellaneous Bacteria

Unit IV VIROLOGY

55 General Properties of Viruses

56 Virus–Host Interactions (Virus Infection)

57 Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases

58 Bacteriophages

59 Poxviruses

60 Herpesviruses

61 Adenoviruses

62 Picornaviruses

63 Orthomyxoviruses

64 Paramyxoviruses

65 Arboviruses

66 Rhabdoviruses

67 Hepatitis Viruses

68 Oncogenic Viruses, 563

69 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

70 Miscellaneous Viruses

UNIT V MYCOLOGY

71 Introduction to Mycology

72 Superficial Mycoses

73 Deep Mycoses

74 Opportunistic Mycoses

75 Miscellaneous Mycoses

UNIT VI PARASITOLOGY

76 Introduction to Parasitology

77 Medically Important Amoebae

78 Medically Important Flagellates

79 Malarial Parasites

80 Other Medically Important Protozoan Parasites

81 Helminths: Medically Important Intestinal Cestodes

82 Medically Important Trematodes

83 Medically Important Intestinal Nematodes

84 Medically Important Tissue Nematodes

UNIT VII Clinical/Applied Microbiology and Miscellaneous Topics

85 Infective Endocarditis

86 Septicaemia and Bacteraemia

87 Pyrexia of Unknown Origin (PUO)

88 Anaemia

89 Diarrhoeal Diseases

90 Bone and Joint Infections

91 Infections of Skin and Soft Tissue

92 Meningitis/Encephalitis

93 Respiratory Tract Infections (RTI)

94 Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

95 Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Infections of Genitourinary System

96 Zoonoses

97 Opportunistic Infections

98 Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases

99 Health Care–Associated Infections

100 Infection Control Practices

101 Bacteriology of Water, Milk and Air

102 Respect for Patient Samples and Confidentiality in Patient Identity

103 National Health Programmes

Index

Details

No. of pages:
846
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2020
Published:
18th June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131261200
Paperback ISBN:
9788131261194

About the Authors

B. S. Nagoba

Dr BS Nagoba is Assistant Dean, Research and Development and Professor of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. He is the Editor of World Journal of AIDS (WJA), a Scientific Research Publication, USA. He was the President of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999-2000.

He has authored/edited 16 books. He has published 29 papers in prestigious international journals like British Journal of Dermatology, Journal of Hospital Infection and International Wound Journal and 66 papers in national journals. He has presented more than 40 papers in state, national and international conferences. He is reviewer for 25 international journals including International Journal of Dermatology and two national journals.

He has developed a newer approach for the treatment of chronic wound infections, which has been accepted as first report of its kind. He has been awarded one international, two national and three state level awards for his achievements in academic and research achievements. He has been adjudged as the Best Teacher by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.

Affiliations and Expertise

BS Nagoba, MSc (MED), PhD (MED) Assistant Dean, Research & Development and Professor of Microbiology MIMSR Medical College, Ambajogai Road Latur – 413531, Maharashtra, India

ASHA PICHARE

Dr Asha Pichare is the Professor and Head of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. She has presented two papers and published three books. She was the Secretary of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999–2000.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.