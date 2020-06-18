Medical Microbiology and Parasitology PMFU, 4th Edition
Description
The fourth edition of this book is thoroughly updated in accordance with the competency-based curriculum of Microbiology. This book highlights the important aspects of Medical Microbiology and presents a concise exam-oriented text as per the revised guidelines of Medical Council of India and health universities across the country, and nearby countries.
Ideal for undergraduate students of medical, dental, physiotherapy, nursing, pharmacy and science
Key Features
- Revised as per the Competency Based Undergraduate Curriculum and ensured coverage of all the competencies.
- Format based upon the pattern followed by the examiners in framing questions in the exams–both theory and practical.
- Enriched text with newer developments, additional figures, photographs, flowcharts, tables to facilitate greater retention of knowledge.
- More emphasis on systemize presentation of information in bulleted points, that helps to recollect the things easily.
Additional Feature
Complimentary access to full e-book.
Table of Contents
UNIT I GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY
1 Introduction
2 History of Microbiology
3 Microscopy and Staining Techniques
4 Morphology of Bacteria
5 Physiology of Bacteria
6 Classification of Bacteria
7 Culture Media
8 Culture Methods
9 Identification of Bacteria
10 Sterilization and Disinfection
11 Biomedical Waste Management
12 Bacterial Genetics
13 Infection
14 Normal Microbial Flora
15 Antimicrobial Resistance and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
UNIT II IMMUNOLOGY
16 Immunity
17 Antigen (Ag)
18 Immunoglobulins (Igs)—Antibodies (Abs)
19 Antigen–Antibody Reactions
20 The Complement System
21 Structure and Functions of Immune System
22 The Immune Response
23 Immunodeficiency Diseases
24 Hypersensitivity (Allergy)
25 Autoimmunity
26 Transplantation and Tumour Immunity
27 Immunization, Immunizing Agents, Immunoprophylaxis and Immunotherapy
UNIT III Systemic Bacteriology
28 Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial Diseases
29 Staphylococcus
30 Streptococcus
31 Pneumococcus
32 Neisseria
33 Corynebacterium
34 Bacillus
35 Anaerobic Infections—Clostridia
36 Nonsporing Anaerobes
37 Enterobacteriaceae I: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella and Proteus
38 Enterobacteriaceae II: Salmonella
39 Enterobacteriaceae III: Shigella
40 Pseudomonas and Burkholderia
41 Vibrio
42 Yersinia, Pasteurella and Francisella
43 Bordetella
44 Brucella
45 Haemophilus
46 Mycobacteria I: Mycobacterium tuberculosis
47 Mycobacteria II: Atypical Mycobacteria
48 Mycobacteria III: Mycobacterium leprae
49 Spirochaetes
50 Actinomyces and Nocardia
51 Rickettsiaceae and Bartonellaceae
52 Chlamydiae
53 Mycoplasma
54 Miscellaneous Bacteria
Unit IV VIROLOGY
55 General Properties of Viruses
56 Virus–Host Interactions (Virus Infection)
57 Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases
58 Bacteriophages
59 Poxviruses
60 Herpesviruses
61 Adenoviruses
62 Picornaviruses
63 Orthomyxoviruses
64 Paramyxoviruses
65 Arboviruses
66 Rhabdoviruses
67 Hepatitis Viruses
68 Oncogenic Viruses, 563
69 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
70 Miscellaneous Viruses
UNIT V MYCOLOGY
71 Introduction to Mycology
72 Superficial Mycoses
73 Deep Mycoses
74 Opportunistic Mycoses
75 Miscellaneous Mycoses
UNIT VI PARASITOLOGY
76 Introduction to Parasitology
77 Medically Important Amoebae
78 Medically Important Flagellates
79 Malarial Parasites
80 Other Medically Important Protozoan Parasites
81 Helminths: Medically Important Intestinal Cestodes
82 Medically Important Trematodes
83 Medically Important Intestinal Nematodes
84 Medically Important Tissue Nematodes
UNIT VII Clinical/Applied Microbiology and Miscellaneous Topics
85 Infective Endocarditis
86 Septicaemia and Bacteraemia
87 Pyrexia of Unknown Origin (PUO)
88 Anaemia
89 Diarrhoeal Diseases
90 Bone and Joint Infections
91 Infections of Skin and Soft Tissue
92 Meningitis/Encephalitis
93 Respiratory Tract Infections (RTI)
94 Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)
95 Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Infections of Genitourinary System
96 Zoonoses
97 Opportunistic Infections
98 Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases
99 Health Care–Associated Infections
100 Infection Control Practices
101 Bacteriology of Water, Milk and Air
102 Respect for Patient Samples and Confidentiality in Patient Identity
103 National Health Programmes
Index
About the Authors
B. S. Nagoba
Dr BS Nagoba is Assistant Dean, Research and Development and Professor of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. He is the Editor of World Journal of AIDS (WJA), a Scientific Research Publication, USA. He was the President of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999-2000.
He has authored/edited 16 books. He has published 29 papers in prestigious international journals like British Journal of Dermatology, Journal of Hospital Infection and International Wound Journal and 66 papers in national journals. He has presented more than 40 papers in state, national and international conferences. He is reviewer for 25 international journals including International Journal of Dermatology and two national journals.
He has developed a newer approach for the treatment of chronic wound infections, which has been accepted as first report of its kind. He has been awarded one international, two national and three state level awards for his achievements in academic and research achievements. He has been adjudged as the Best Teacher by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.
Affiliations and Expertise
BS Nagoba, MSc (MED), PhD (MED) Assistant Dean, Research & Development and Professor of Microbiology MIMSR Medical College, Ambajogai Road Latur – 413531, Maharashtra, India
ASHA PICHARE
Dr Asha Pichare is the Professor and Head of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra. She has presented two papers and published three books. She was the Secretary of Maharashtra Chapter of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists in the year 1999–2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Microbiology at MIMSR Medical College, Latur, Maharashtra
