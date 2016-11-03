Medical Microbiology and Immunology Flash Cards - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323462242, 9780323478502

Medical Microbiology and Immunology Flash Cards

2nd Edition

Authors: Ken Rosenthal
ISBN: 9780323462242
eBook ISBN: 9780323478502
eBook ISBN: 9780323478519
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd November 2016
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Completely revised to correlate to Murray’s Medical Microbiology, 8th Edition, these beautifully illustrated, clinically focused flash cards by Ken S. Rosenthal, PhD, cover the essential microbiology, immunology, and infectious diseases concepts you need to know for course exams and the USMLE Step 1. Perfect for individual or group study, they’re ideal for quickly mastering must-know information in this challenging field.

Key Features

  • Reviews each microbial organism's special features, the diseases it can cause, and the available treatment options.
  • Emphasizes the clinical relevance of microbiology, and provides sample case studies on most cards.
  • Presents USMLE-style study questions for extra exam preparation assistance.
  • Offers outstanding full-color artwork and authoritative content derived from the 6th Edition of the best-selling Medical Microbiology text by Murray, Pfaller, and Rosenthal.
  • Includes Student Consult online access to an interactive version of the flash cards!

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
ISBN:
9780323462242
eBook ISBN:
9780323478502
eBook ISBN:
9780323478519

About the Author

Ken Rosenthal

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Director Microbiology and Immunology, Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Emeritus Professor, Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.