Medical Microbiology and Immunology Flash Cards
2nd Edition
Authors: Ken Rosenthal
ISBN: 9780323462242
eBook ISBN: 9780323478502
eBook ISBN: 9780323478519
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd November 2016
Page Count: 192
Description
Completely revised to correlate to Murray’s Medical Microbiology, 8th Edition, these beautifully illustrated, clinically focused flash cards by Ken S. Rosenthal, PhD, cover the essential microbiology, immunology, and infectious diseases concepts you need to know for course exams and the USMLE Step 1. Perfect for individual or group study, they’re ideal for quickly mastering must-know information in this challenging field.
Key Features
- Reviews each microbial organism's special features, the diseases it can cause, and the available treatment options.
- Emphasizes the clinical relevance of microbiology, and provides sample case studies on most cards.
- Presents USMLE-style study questions for extra exam preparation assistance.
- Offers outstanding full-color artwork and authoritative content derived from the 6th Edition of the best-selling Medical Microbiology text by Murray, Pfaller, and Rosenthal.
- Includes Student Consult online access to an interactive version of the flash cards!
Details
About the Author
Ken Rosenthal
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Director Microbiology and Immunology, Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Emeritus Professor, Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio
