Medical Language Instant Translator - 5th Edition

Medical Language Instant Translator

5th Edition

Authors: Davi-Ellen Chabner
eBook ISBN: 9781455774937
eBook ISBN: 9781455774920
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th February 2013
Page Count: 352
Description

The Medical Language Instant Translator, 5th Edition equips you with the quick-reference information you need to understand even the most complicated and specialized medical terminology. This handy pocket book gives you instant access to everything from the top 100 prescription drugs to medical abbreviations, symbols, and acronyms. Based on Chabner’s The Language of Medicine, this practical resource is ideal for any health care environment.

Key Features

  • Quick, portable access to key medical terms and other need-to-know information.

  • Common diagnostic tests and procedures.

  • Easily confused medical terms.

  • Overview of body systems anatomy with full-color illustrations.

  • Medical abbreviations, acronyms, symbols and more!

Table of Contents

Unit I - The Language of Medicine

  1. How to Analyze Medical Terms

  2. Glossary of Word Parts Used in Medical Terminology

    3. Medical Word Parts to English

    English to Medical Word Parts

  3. Abbreviations

  4. Acronyms

  5. Eponyms

  6. Symbols

  7. Plurals

  8. Medical Terms Easily Confused

  9. Specialized Terms Used in Medical Records

  10. Definitions of Diagnostic Tests and Procedures

    11. Radiology, Ultrasound, and Other Imaging Procedures

    Nuclear Medicine Scans

    Clinical Procedures

    Laboratory Tests

    Unit II - Useful Information

  11. Abbreviations for Selected Health Care Organizations, Associations, and Agencies

  12. Professional Designations for Health Care Providers

  13. Surgical Terminology and Technology

  14. Surgical Instruments

  15. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms

  16. Common Drugs and Their Uses

  17. Major Diagnostic Categories and Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRGs)

  18. Normal Hematologic Reference Values and Implications of Abnormal Results

    19. Blood Cell Counts

    Coagulation Tests

    Red Blood Cell Tests

    Serum Tests

          Internet Resources

Unit III - Body Systems Illustrations

  1. Index of Body Systems Illustrations

  2. Cardiovascular System (Aorta & Major Arteries)

  3. Cardiovascular System (Heart)

  4. Digestive System

  5. Ear

  6. Endocrine System

  7. Eye

  8. Integumentary System (Skin)

  9. Lymphatic System

  10. Muscles (Anterior Superficial)

  11. Muscles (Posterior Superficial)

  12. Nervous System

  13. Female Reproductive System

  14. Male Reproductive System

  15. Respiratory System

  16. Skeletal System

  17. Urinary System

