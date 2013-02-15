Medical Language Instant Translator
5th Edition
Description
The Medical Language Instant Translator, 5th Edition equips you with the quick-reference information you need to understand even the most complicated and specialized medical terminology. This handy pocket book gives you instant access to everything from the top 100 prescription drugs to medical abbreviations, symbols, and acronyms. Based on Chabner’s The Language of Medicine, this practical resource is ideal for any health care environment.
Key Features
- Quick, portable access to key medical terms and other need-to-know information.
- Common diagnostic tests and procedures.
- Easily confused medical terms.
- Overview of body systems anatomy with full-color illustrations.
- Medical abbreviations, acronyms, symbols and more!
Table of Contents
Unit I - The Language of Medicine
- How to Analyze Medical Terms
- Glossary of Word Parts Used in Medical Terminology
- Abbreviations
- Acronyms
- Eponyms
- Symbols
- Plurals
- Medical Terms Easily Confused
- Specialized Terms Used in Medical Records
- Definitions of Diagnostic Tests and Procedures
- Abbreviations for Selected Health Care Organizations, Associations, and Agencies
- Professional Designations for Health Care Providers
- Surgical Terminology and Technology
- Surgical Instruments
- Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms
- Common Drugs and Their Uses
- Major Diagnostic Categories and Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRGs)
- Normal Hematologic Reference Values and Implications of Abnormal Results
Medical Word Parts to English
English to Medical Word Parts
Radiology, Ultrasound, and Other Imaging Procedures
Nuclear Medicine Scans
Clinical Procedures
Laboratory Tests
Unit II - Useful Information
Blood Cell Counts
Coagulation Tests
Red Blood Cell Tests
Serum Tests
Internet Resources
Unit III - Body Systems Illustrations
- Index of Body Systems Illustrations
- Cardiovascular System (Aorta & Major Arteries)
- Cardiovascular System (Heart)
- Digestive System
- Ear
- Endocrine System
- Eye
- Integumentary System (Skin)
- Lymphatic System
- Muscles (Anterior Superficial)
- Muscles (Posterior Superficial)
- Nervous System
- Female Reproductive System
- Male Reproductive System
- Respiratory System
- Skeletal System
- Urinary System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 15th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774937
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774920
About the Author
Davi-Ellen Chabner
Affiliations and Expertise
Newton Centre, MA