Communicate more effectively when you use this pocket reference to medical terms and other useful information! Davi-Ellen Chabner’s Medical Language Instant Translator, 4th Edition provides the tools you need to understand medical terminology. You can also access key information on common diagnostic tests and procedures, the top 100 prescription drugs, medical abbreviations, symbols, and acronyms — and much more. Based on Chabner’s The Language of Medicine, this practical resource is ideal for any health care environment!