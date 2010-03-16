Medical Language Instant Translator
4th Edition
Description
Communicate more effectively when you use this pocket reference to medical terms and other useful information! Davi-Ellen Chabner’s Medical Language Instant Translator, 4th Edition provides the tools you need to understand medical terminology. You can also access key information on common diagnostic tests and procedures, the top 100 prescription drugs, medical abbreviations, symbols, and acronyms — and much more. Based on Chabner’s The Language of Medicine, this practical resource is ideal for any health care environment!
Key Features
- Get quick, portable access to key medical terms and other need-to-know information.
- Decipher complicated medical terms by recognizing and finding the meanings of individual word parts.
- Distinguish between commonly misunderstood medical terms (e.g., ureter vs. urethra, or para vs. peri).
- Become familiar with common diagnostic tests and procedures and why they are ordered.
- Access information on medical abbreviations, symbols, acronyms, and professional designations.
- Understand the basics of surgical instruments, terminology, and technology.
- Identify the top 100 prescription drugs and their uses.
- Quickly access the top 100 diagnoses and associated procedures.
- Find the definitions of complementary and alternative medicine terms.
- Recognize specialized terms used in medical records.
- Review body systems anatomy with full-color illustrations.
Table of Contents
Part I: The Language of Medicine
- How to Analyze Medical Terms
- Glossary of Word Parts Used in Medical Terminology
Word Parts to English
English to Word Parts
- Abbreviations
- Symbols
- Acronyms
- Plurals
- Eponyms NEW!
- Medical Terms Easily Confused
- Specialized Terms Used in Medical Records
- Definitions of Diagnostic Tests and Procedures
- Radiology, Ultrasound, and Imaging Procedures
- Nuclear Medicine Scans
- Clinical Procedures
- Laboratory Tests
Part II: Useful Information
- Abbreviations for Selected Health Care Organizations, Associations, and Agencies
- Professional Designations for Health Care Providers
- Surgical Terminology and Technology
- Surgical Instruments
- Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms
- Classes of Drugs and Their Uses
- The Top 100 Prescription Drugs (listed alphabetically)
- The Top 100 Principal Diagnoses and Associated Principal Procedures
- Major Diagnostic Categories & Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRG) NEW!
- Normal Hematological Reference Values and Implications of Abnormal Results
- Cell Counts
- Coagulation Tests
- Red Blood Cell Tests
- Serum Tests
- Internet Resource
Part III: Body Systems Illustrations
- Index of Body Systems Illustrations
- The Cardiovascular System (Aorta & Major Arteries)
- The Cardiovascular System (Heart)
- The Digestive System
- The Ear
- The Endocrine System
- The Eye
- The Integumentary System
- The Lymphatic System
- The Anterior Superficial Muscles
- The Posterior Superficial Muscles
- The Nervous System
- The Female Reproductive System
- The Male Reproductive System
- The Respiratory System
- The Skeletal System
- The Urinary System
