Medical Insurance Made Easy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721605562, 9780323277013

Medical Insurance Made Easy

2nd Edition

Understanding the Claim Cycle

Authors: Jill Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780323277013
eBook ISBN: 9781416068068
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th December 2005
Page Count: 560
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This combination textbook and workbook, explains each phase of the medical claim cycle, from the time the patient calls for an appointment until the financial transaction for the encounter is completed. Coverage includes types of insurance payers, basic coding and billing rules, and standard requirements for outpatient billing using the CMS-1500 claim form. It also emphasizes legal aspects related to each level of the medical claim cycle and the importance of the medical office employee, showing their responsibility for and impact on successful reimbursement.

Key Features

  • 3 separate chapters offer coverage of the basic concepts of medical coding.
  • A comprehensive overview of the CMS-1500 claim form with step-by-step guidelines and illustrations thoroughly covers reimbursement issues and explains the billing process.
  • Includes detailed information on various insurance payers and plans including Medicare, government medical plans, disability plans, private indemnity plans, and managed care.
  • Stop & Review sections illustrate how the concepts presented in each chapter relate to real-life billing situations.
  • Sidebars and Examples highlight key concepts and information related to the core text lesson.
  • A companion CD-ROM contains sample patient and insurance information that readers can use to practice completing the accompanying CMS-1500 claim form, as well as a demonstration of Altapoint practice management software.

Table of Contents

  1. Learning to Speak the Language
    2. You’re Part of a Team
    3. How the Medical Claim Cycle Works
    4. CMS-1500 Claim Form
    5. Basic Principles for Diagnosis Coding
    6. Basic Principles for Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
    7. Basic Principles of Procedure Coding
    8. Private Indemnity and Managed Care Medical Plans
    9. Other Plans with Medical Coverage and Disability Plans
    10. Medicare
    11. Other Government Medical Plans
    12. Hospital/Facility Rules
    13. Reimbursement Success
    14. Developing Critical Thinking Skills: Analyzing Problems and Making Decisions
    Appendix A Lake Eola Family Practice Associates
    Appendix B 1997 Examination Tables
    Appendix C Department of Insurance Guide
    Appendix D Quick Guide to HIPAA for the Physician’s Office
    Glossary
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323277013
eBook ISBN:
9781416068068

About the Author

Jill Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Computerized Services of Central Florida

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.