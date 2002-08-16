Medical Insurance Billing and Coding

Winner of the Text and Academic Authors Association's 2003 Textbook Excellence Award! This completely new full-color worktext presents all aspects of submitting, tracing, appealing, and transmitting claims for today's full range of health plans. Distilled from the comprehensive textbook, Fordney's Insurance Handbook for the Medical Office, this essentials text features a streamlined approach to key topics - including documentation in a medical office, Example boxes, colorful illustrations, and an appendix that uses color-coded payer icons to teach readers how to complete the HCFA-1500 form. Self-study workbook sections and practice exercises incorporated throughout the book make it easy to learn diagnostic coding, procedural coding, office and insurance collection strategies, Medicare considerations, and more. A companion CD-ROM and website offer additional practice and interactive learning opportunities!