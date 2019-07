Medical Impairment and Disability Evaluation, & Associated Medicolegal Issues, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

Guest edited by Drs. Marjorie Eskay-Auerbach and Robert Rondinelli, this issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics will discuss Medical Impairment and Disability Evaluation and Associated Medicolegal Issues. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Santos Martinez of the Campbell Clinic. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: The Physician’s Approach to Impairment Rating and Disability Benefits Determinations; Claimant-related Issues; Evaluating Return-to-work ability using Functional Capacity Evaluation; Evaluating Human Functioning Using CAT Methodology for Disability Determination within the SSA; Burden of treatment compliance; Measuring Quality of Life Loss in Litigation; Medical-Legal Causation Analysis; Actuarial Analysis and Life Expectancy Determination after Catastrophic Illness or Injury; Validity Assessment in Acquired Brain Injury Disability Evaluation; Medicolegal Expert Core Competencies & Professionalism; The Physician as Expert Witness; Rehabilitating the Injured Worker to Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI); The Independent Medical Examination (IME); and Life Care Planning, among other topics.