Medical Imaging: Techniques, Reflection & Evaluation

Medical Imaging has been revised and updated to reflect the current role and responsibilities of the radiographer, a role that continues to extend as the 21st century progresses. This comprehensive book covers the full range of medical imaging methods/techniques which all students and professionals must understand, and discusses them related to imaging principles, radiation dose, patient condition, body area and pathologies.

There is comprehensive, up-to-date, referencing for all chapters, with full image evaluation criteria and a systematic approach to fault recognition for all radiographic projections. Highly respected editors, Elizabeth and Barry Carver, have brought together an impressive team of contributing authors, comprising academic, radiographer and radiologist clinical experts.

NEW TO THIS EDITION

Full colour, including approximately 200 new colour photographs

All techniques have been updated to reflect the use of digital image receptors

All chapters have been updated to reflect current practice, eg CT colonoscopy is now included as part of GI imaging; the nuclear medicine chapter now introduces hybrid imaging; the genitourinary chapter now reflects the use of ultrasound and CT

'The authors have been comprehensive, thorough and innovative. This well-presented book should be adopted by Schools of Diagnostic Imaging in Europe and elsewhere and be a constant companion to the reflective radiographic practitioner.' From the foreword to the first edition by Patrick Brennan.