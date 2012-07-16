Medical Imaging: Techniques, Reflection & Evaluation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702039331, 9780702052019

Medical Imaging: Techniques, Reflection & Evaluation

2nd Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Carver Barry Carver
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702039331
eBook ISBN: 9780702052019
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th July 2012
Page Count: 560
Description

Medical Imaging has been revised and updated to reflect the current role and responsibilities of the radiographer, a role that continues to extend as the 21st century progresses. This comprehensive book covers the full range of medical imaging methods/techniques which all students and professionals must understand, and discusses them related to imaging principles, radiation dose, patient condition, body area and pathologies.

There is comprehensive, up-to-date, referencing for all chapters, with full image evaluation criteria and a systematic approach to fault recognition for all radiographic projections. Highly respected editors, Elizabeth and Barry Carver, have brought together an impressive team of contributing authors, comprising academic, radiographer and radiologist clinical experts.

NEW TO THIS EDITION

Full colour, including approximately 200 new colour photographs

All techniques have been updated to reflect the use of digital image receptors

All chapters have been updated to reflect current practice, eg CT colonoscopy is now included as part of GI imaging; the nuclear medicine chapter now introduces hybrid imaging; the genitourinary chapter now reflects the use of ultrasound and CT

 

'The authors have been comprehensive, thorough and innovative. This well-presented book should be adopted by Schools of Diagnostic Imaging in Europe and elsewhere and be a constant companion to the reflective radiographic practitioner.' From the foreword to the first edition by Patrick Brennan.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Imaging principles

1. Digital imaging

2. Film-screen imaging

3. Exposure factors, manipulation and dose

Section 2 Skeletal radiography

4. Introduction to skeletal, chest and abdominal radiography

5. Fingers, hand and wrist

6. Forearm, elbow and humerus

7. The shoulder girdle

8. Foot, toes, ankle, tibia and fibula

9. Knee and femur

10. Pelvis and hips

11. Cervical spine

12. Thoracic spine

13. Lumbar spine

14. Sacrum and coccyx

15. Thoracic skeleton

16. Principles of radiography of the head

17. Cranial vault

18. Facial bones

19. Paranasal sinuses

20. Specialised projections of the skull

21. Dental radiography

22. Orthopantomography and cephalometry

Section 3 Chest and abdomen

23. Chest and thoracic contents

24. Abdomen

Section 4 Accident and emergency

25. Accident and emergency

Section 5 Breast imaging

26. Breast imaging

Section 6 Paediatric imaging

27. Paediatric imaging in general radiography

Section 7 Contrast studies

28. Contrast media

29. Gastrointestinal tract

30. Accessory organs of the gastrointestinal tract

31. Investigations of the genitourinary tract

32. Cardiovascular system

33. Vascular imaging of the head and neck

34. Intervention and therapeutic procedures

Section 8 Additional imaging methods

35. Computed tomography

36. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

37. Nuclear Medicine Imaging

38. Ultrasound

Glossary of radiographic terms

Index

About the Author

Elizabeth Carver

Affiliations and Expertise

Undergraduate Course Director, School of Radiography, University of Wales, Bangor, UK

Barry Carver

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Postgraduate Studies, School of Radiography, University of Wales, Bangor, Wales

