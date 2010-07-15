Medical Imaging and Radiotherapy Research
1st Edition
Skills and Strategies
Description
All you need to successfully undertake a research project!
This exciting new book provides radiography students and practitioners with the key skills and strategies required to undertake research within medical imaging and radiotherapy. Quantitative and qualitative research methods are covered and guidance given on the entire research process - from literature researching, information management and literature evaluation, through to data collection, data analysis and writing up. Specific instruction is given on the structure and presentation of dissertations, writing articles for publication and on presentation skills for presenting at conferences.
Key Features
- Tailored to meet the specific needs of radiography students plus practitioners undertaking research
- Includes practice tips and pitfalls to avoid
- Covers how to apply for research funding for larger scale projects
- Practical examples throughout clarify the concepts
- Accompanying Evolve Resources website which includes interactive examples of how to use the statistics tests discussed within the textbook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 15th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048289
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702031045
About the Editor
Aarthi Ramlaul
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Emergency Professions - Radiography, University of Hertfordshire, Hertfordshire, UK Senior Lecturer