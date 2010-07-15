Medical Imaging and Radiotherapy Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702031045, 9780702048289

Medical Imaging and Radiotherapy Research

1st Edition

Skills and Strategies

Editors: Aarthi Ramlaul
eBook ISBN: 9780702048289
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031045
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th July 2010
Page Count: 312
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

All you need to successfully undertake a research project!

This exciting new book provides radiography students and practitioners with the key skills and strategies required to undertake research within medical imaging and radiotherapy. Quantitative and qualitative research methods are covered and guidance given on the entire research process - from literature researching, information management and literature evaluation, through to data collection, data analysis and writing up. Specific instruction is given on the structure and presentation of dissertations, writing articles for publication and on presentation skills for presenting at conferences.

Key Features

  • Tailored to meet the specific needs of radiography students plus practitioners undertaking research
  • Includes practice tips and pitfalls to avoid
  • Covers how to apply for research funding for larger scale projects
  • Practical examples throughout clarify the concepts
  • Accompanying Evolve Resources website which includes interactive examples of how to use the statistics tests discussed within the textbook

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702048289
Paperback ISBN:
9780702031045

About the Editor

Aarthi Ramlaul

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Emergency Professions - Radiography, University of Hertfordshire, Hertfordshire, UK Senior Lecturer

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.