Medical Imaging and Radiotherapy Research

All you need to successfully undertake a research project!

This exciting new book provides radiography students and practitioners with the key skills and strategies required to undertake research within medical imaging and radiotherapy. Quantitative and qualitative research methods are covered and guidance given on the entire research process - from literature researching, information management and literature evaluation, through to data collection, data analysis and writing up. Specific instruction is given on the structure and presentation of dissertations, writing articles for publication and on presentation skills for presenting at conferences.