Medical History and Physical Examination in Companion Animals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702029684, 9780702033070

Medical History and Physical Examination in Companion Animals

2nd Edition

Editors: A. Rijnberk F. J. van Sluijs
eBook ISBN: 9780702033070
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702029684
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 2nd September 2008
Page Count: 344
Description

The medical history and physical examination are the most important cornerstones of clinical diagnosis. This is the only veterinary book devoted to a description of methods applicable to companion animals. The methods described are used in the veterinary schools of Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Ghent (Belgium), but their effectiveness and usefulness is recognized by many visiting staff members and students from other veterinary schools in Europe and North America. Central to the book is the concept that the examination should be as efficient as possible. The descriptions of the examination are very detailed and enhanced with many high quality colour illustrations. The accompanying DVD includes video clips of a variety of examinations and forms (in PDF format) that can be used for determining the results when carrying out the medical history and physical examination in companion animals.

Key Features

  • first book devoted to medical history and clinical examination in companion animals
  • system-based approach
  • problem-oriented approach: short initial examination is used to define the problems presented by the owner
  • uses same effective method of examination throughout
  • separate chapter on Reptiles
  • accompanying DVD with video clips and medical forms in PDF format to be used when carrying out medical history-taking and physical examination
  • written by top-experts in the field

Table of Contents


  • Introduction

  • The rationale for this approach

  • A few concepts and an introduction to the diagnostic process

  • Methods and instruments

  • Medical records

  • The history

  • General impression

  • General examination

  • Respiratory system

  • Circulatory system

  • Digestive tract

  • Kidneys and urinary tract

  • Female reproductive tract

  • Male reproductive tract

  • Skin, hair, and nails

  • Mammary glands

  • Locomotor system

  • Nervous system

  • Eyes

  • Ears

  • Endocrine glands

  • Behavior

  • Emergencies

  • Handling and restraint – Injections and blood collection

  • Collection of material for diagnostics in the lab

  • Preanesthetic examination

  • Health certification

  • Birds

  • Small mammals

  • Reptiles

  • Appendix 1 Guidelines for housing of rats, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, and ferrets as experimental animals

  • Appendix 2 Classification of reptiles

  • Appendix 3 Basic husbandry requirements for reptiles (I)

  • Appendix 4 Basic husbandry requirements for reptiles (II)

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702033070
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702029684

About the Editor

A. Rijnberk

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor (Emeritus) Internal Medicine of Companion Animals, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

F. J. van Sluijs

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery of Companion Animals, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

