Medical History and Physical Examination in Companion Animals
2nd Edition
Description
The medical history and physical examination are the most important cornerstones of clinical diagnosis. This is the only veterinary book devoted to a description of methods applicable to companion animals. The methods described are used in the veterinary schools of Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Ghent (Belgium), but their effectiveness and usefulness is recognized by many visiting staff members and students from other veterinary schools in Europe and North America. Central to the book is the concept that the examination should be as efficient as possible. The descriptions of the examination are very detailed and enhanced with many high quality colour illustrations. The accompanying DVD includes video clips of a variety of examinations and forms (in PDF format) that can be used for determining the results when carrying out the medical history and physical examination in companion animals.
Key Features
- first book devoted to medical history and clinical examination in companion animals
- system-based approach
- problem-oriented approach: short initial examination is used to define the problems presented by the owner
- uses same effective method of examination throughout
- separate chapter on Reptiles
- accompanying DVD with video clips and medical forms in PDF format to be used when carrying out medical history-taking and physical examination
- written by top-experts in the field
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- The rationale for this approach
- A few concepts and an introduction to the diagnostic process
- Methods and instruments
- Medical records
- The history
- General impression
- General examination
- Respiratory system
- Circulatory system
- Digestive tract
- Kidneys and urinary tract
- Female reproductive tract
- Male reproductive tract
- Skin, hair, and nails
- Mammary glands
- Locomotor system
- Nervous system
- Eyes
- Ears
- Endocrine glands
- Behavior
- Emergencies
- Handling and restraint – Injections and blood collection
- Collection of material for diagnostics in the lab
- Preanesthetic examination
- Health certification
- Birds
- Small mammals
- Reptiles
- Appendix 1 Guidelines for housing of rats, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, and ferrets as experimental animals
- Appendix 2 Classification of reptiles
- Appendix 3 Basic husbandry requirements for reptiles (I)
- Appendix 4 Basic husbandry requirements for reptiles (II)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- Published:
- 2nd September 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033070
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702029684
About the Editor
A. Rijnberk
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor (Emeritus) Internal Medicine of Companion Animals, Utrecht University, The Netherlands
F. J. van Sluijs
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery of Companion Animals, Utrecht University, The Netherlands