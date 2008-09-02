The medical history and physical examination are the most important cornerstones of clinical diagnosis. This is the only veterinary book devoted to a description of methods applicable to companion animals. The methods described are used in the veterinary schools of Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Ghent (Belgium), but their effectiveness and usefulness is recognized by many visiting staff members and students from other veterinary schools in Europe and North America. Central to the book is the concept that the examination should be as efficient as possible. The descriptions of the examination are very detailed and enhanced with many high quality colour illustrations. The accompanying DVD includes video clips of a variety of examinations and forms (in PDF format) that can be used for determining the results when carrying out the medical history and physical examination in companion animals.