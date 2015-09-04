Medical Genetics - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323188357, 9780323391962

Medical Genetics

5th Edition

Authors: Lynn Jorde John Carey Michael Bamshad
Paperback ISBN: 9780323188357
eBook ISBN: 9780323391962
eBook ISBN: 9780323391993
eBook ISBN: 9780323188371
eBook ISBN: 9780323391979
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2015
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Popular for its highly visual, clinical approach, Medical Genetics delivers an accessible yet thorough understanding of this active and fast-changing field. Key updates in this new edition cover the latest developments which are integrated with clinical practice to emphasize the central principles and how they apply to practice. Photographs, illustrations, and tables, along with boxes containing patient/family vignettes demonstrate clinical relevance and enhance visual impact of the material for easier and more effective learning and retention.

Key Features

  • Includes access to the complete text and images online at studentconsult.com along with 200 additional USMLE-style questions for self-assessment.

  • Mini-summaries, study questions, suggested reading, and a detailed glossary supplement and reinforce what you learn from the text.

  • More than 230 photographs, illustrations, and tables, along with patient/family vignettes clarify difficult concepts and demonstrate clinical significance.

  • Clinical Commentary Boxes help demonstrate how the hard science of genetics has real applications to everyday patient problems and prepare you for problem-based integrated courses.

Table of Contents

1 Background and History

2 Basic Cell Biology: Structure and Function of Genes and Chromosomes

3 Genetic Variation: Its Origin and Detection

4 Autosomal Dominant and Recessive Inheritance

5 Sex-Linked and Nontraditional Modes of Inheritance

6 Clinical Cytogenetics: The Chromosomal Basis of Human Disease

7 Biochemical Genetics: Disorders of Metabolism

8 Disease-Gene Identification

9 Immunogenetics

10 Genetic Basis of Development

11 Cancer Genetics

12 Multifactorial Inheritance and Common Diseases

13 Genetic Testing and Gene Therapy

14 Genetics and Precision Medicine

15 Clinical Genetics and Genetic Counseling

Glossary

Answers to Study Questions

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323188357
eBook ISBN:
9780323391962
eBook ISBN:
9780323391993
eBook ISBN:
9780323188371
eBook ISBN:
9780323391979

About the Author

Lynn Jorde

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Mark and Kathie Miller Presidential Chair, Department of Human Genetics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT

John Carey

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Pediatrics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Michael Bamshad

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Pediatrics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.