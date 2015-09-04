Medical Genetics
5th Edition
Description
Popular for its highly visual, clinical approach, Medical Genetics delivers an accessible yet thorough understanding of this active and fast-changing field. Key updates in this new edition cover the latest developments which are integrated with clinical practice to emphasize the central principles and how they apply to practice. Photographs, illustrations, and tables, along with boxes containing patient/family vignettes demonstrate clinical relevance and enhance visual impact of the material for easier and more effective learning and retention.
Key Features
- Includes access to the complete text and images online at studentconsult.com along with 200 additional USMLE-style questions for self-assessment.
- Mini-summaries, study questions, suggested reading, and a detailed glossary supplement and reinforce what you learn from the text.
- More than 230 photographs, illustrations, and tables, along with patient/family vignettes clarify difficult concepts and demonstrate clinical significance.
- Clinical Commentary Boxes help demonstrate how the hard science of genetics has real applications to everyday patient problems and prepare you for problem-based integrated courses.
Table of Contents
1 Background and History
2 Basic Cell Biology: Structure and Function of Genes and Chromosomes
3 Genetic Variation: Its Origin and Detection
4 Autosomal Dominant and Recessive Inheritance
5 Sex-Linked and Nontraditional Modes of Inheritance
6 Clinical Cytogenetics: The Chromosomal Basis of Human Disease
7 Biochemical Genetics: Disorders of Metabolism
8 Disease-Gene Identification
9 Immunogenetics
10 Genetic Basis of Development
11 Cancer Genetics
12 Multifactorial Inheritance and Common Diseases
13 Genetic Testing and Gene Therapy
14 Genetics and Precision Medicine
15 Clinical Genetics and Genetic Counseling
Glossary
Answers to Study Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 4th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323188357
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391962
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391993
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188371
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391979
About the Author
Lynn Jorde
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mark and Kathie Miller Presidential Chair, Department of Human Genetics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT
John Carey
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Pediatrics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Michael Bamshad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Pediatrics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT