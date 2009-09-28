Medical Genetics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323053730, 9780323278607

Medical Genetics

4th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Lynn Jorde John Carey Michael Bamshad
eBook ISBN: 9780323278607
eBook ISBN: 9780323075763
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th September 2009
Page Count: 368
Medical Genetics is the clearest and most concise text on the subject, providing state-of-the-art coverage of clinically relevant molecular genetics. Lynn B. Jorde, PhD; John C. Carey, MD; and Michael J. Bamshad, MD integrate recent developments with clinical practice and emphasize the central principles of genetics and their clinical applications. Now in full color, this edition provides you with the stunning visual clarity so important in this field. Get the very latest on hot topics like gene identification, cancer genetics, gene testing and gene therapy, common diseases, ethical and social issues, personalized medicine, and much more. With Student Consult access, you’ll get the full text online, along with images, 150 USMLE-style questions, and the clinical commentary and patient/family vignette boxes from the text—collated by chapter—for review. The accompanying Evolve site provides additional faculty notes, higher resolution images, 150 multiple choice questions, and 100 sample problems and essay questions. In other words, this is an indispensable resource that should be on every reading list.

  • Includes access to the complete text and images online at studentconsult.com along with 150 additional USMLE-style questions for self-assessment.

  • Features mini-summaries, study questions, suggested reading, and a detailed glossary to supplement and reinforce what you learn from the text.

  • Demonstrates clinical relevance through over 230 photographs, illustrations, and tables, along with boxes containing patient/family vignettes.

  • Supplements the text with online access to EVOLVE Resources.

  • Contains additional faculty notes, higher resolution images, 150 multiple choice questions, and 100 sample problems and essay questions online for teaching purposes.

1 Background and History

2 Basic Cell Biology: Structure and Function of Genes and Chromosomes

3 Genetic Variation: Its Origin and Detection

4 Autosomal Dominant and Recessive Inheritance

5 Sex-Linked and Nontraditional Modes of Inheritance

6 Clinical Cytogenetics: The Chromosomal Basis of Human Disease

7 Biochemical Genetics: Disorders of Metabolism

8 Gene Mapping and Identification

9 Immunogenetics

10 Developmental Genetics

11 Cancer Genetics

12 Multifactorial Inheritance and Common Diseases

13 Genetic Testing and Gene Therapy

14 Genetics and Personalized Medicine

15 Clinical Genetics and Genetic Counseling

Lynn Jorde

Professor, Mark and Kathie Miller Presidential Chair, Department of Human Genetics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT

John Carey

Professor, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Pediatrics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Michael Bamshad

Professor, Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Pediatrics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT

