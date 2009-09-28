Medical Genetics
4th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Medical Genetics is the clearest and most concise text on the subject, providing state-of-the-art coverage of clinically relevant molecular genetics. Lynn B. Jorde, PhD; John C. Carey, MD; and Michael J. Bamshad, MD integrate recent developments with clinical practice and emphasize the central principles of genetics and their clinical applications. Now in full color, this edition provides you with the stunning visual clarity so important in this field. Get the very latest on hot topics like gene identification, cancer genetics, gene testing and gene therapy, common diseases, ethical and social issues, personalized medicine, and much more. With Student Consult access, you’ll get the full text online, along with images, 150 USMLE-style questions, and the clinical commentary and patient/family vignette boxes from the text—collated by chapter—for review. The accompanying Evolve site provides additional faculty notes, higher resolution images, 150 multiple choice questions, and 100 sample problems and essay questions. In other words, this is an indispensable resource that should be on every reading list.
Key Features
- Includes access to the complete text and images online at studentconsult.com along with 150 additional USMLE-style questions for self-assessment.
- Features mini-summaries, study questions, suggested reading, and a detailed glossary to supplement and reinforce what you learn from the text.
- Demonstrates clinical relevance through over 230 photographs, illustrations, and tables, along with boxes containing patient/family vignettes.
FOR FACULTY:
- Supplements the text with online access to EVOLVE Resources.
- Contains additional faculty notes, higher resolution images, 150 multiple choice questions, and 100 sample problems and essay questions online for teaching purposes.
Table of Contents
1 Background and History
2 Basic Cell Biology: Structure and Function of Genes and Chromosomes
3 Genetic Variation: Its Origin and Detection
4 Autosomal Dominant and Recessive Inheritance
5 Sex-Linked and Nontraditional Modes of Inheritance
6 Clinical Cytogenetics: The Chromosomal Basis of Human Disease
7 Biochemical Genetics: Disorders of Metabolism
8 Gene Mapping and Identification
9 Immunogenetics
10 Developmental Genetics
11 Cancer Genetics
12 Multifactorial Inheritance and Common Diseases
13 Genetic Testing and Gene Therapy
14 Genetics and Personalized Medicine
15 Clinical Genetics and Genetic Counseling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 28th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278607
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075763
About the Author
Lynn Jorde
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mark and Kathie Miller Presidential Chair, Department of Human Genetics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT
John Carey
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Pediatrics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Michael Bamshad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Genetic Medicine, Department of Pediatrics,University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Salt Lake City, UT