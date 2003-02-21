Medical Ethics and Law
3rd Edition
A curriculum for the 21st Century
Description
This short textbook of ethics and law is aimed at doctors in training and in practice. Medical ethics and law are now firmly embedded in the curricula of medical schools. The ability to make clinical decisions on the basis of critical reasoning is a skill that is rightly presumed as necessary in today's doctors. Medical decisions involve not only scientific understanding but also ethical values and legal analysis. The belief that it is ethically right to act in one way rather than another should be based on good reasons: it is not enough to follow what doctors have always done, nor what experienced doctors now do.
The third edition has been revised and updated to reflect changes in the core curriculum for students, developments in the law as well as advances in medicine and technology. It includes a new ‘extensions’ section, providing an outline of important developing areas in medical ethics.
Key Features
- The first part of the book covers the foundations of ethics and law in the context of medicine.
- The second part covers specific core topics that are essential for health professionals to understand.
- The third section of the book includes new chapters on cutting edge topics that will be crucial for the doctors and health professionals of tomorrow.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Foundations
1. Reasoning about ethics.
2. Ethical theories and perspectives.
3. Three core concepts in medical ethics - best interests, autonomy and rights.
4. An introduction to law.
5. Doctors and patients: relationships and responsibilities.
Part 2: Core topics
6. Consent
7. Capacity
8. Mental Health
9. Confidentiality
10. Resource allocation
11. Children and young people
12. Disability and disease
13. Reproductive medicine
14. End of Life
15. Organ transplantation and definitions of death
16. Medical Research and audit
Part 3: Extensions
17. Neuroethics
18. Genethics
19. Information ethics
20. Public health ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 21st February 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702075964
About the Author
Dominic Wilkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Ethics, Director of Medical Ethics, Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics; Consultant Neonatologist, John Radcliffe Hospital; Senior Research Fellow, Jesus College, Oxford.
Julian Savulescu
Affiliations and Expertise
Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics and Director, Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK; Visiting Professorial Fellow in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting International Professorship in Law, University of Melbourne, Australia
Jonathan Herring
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Law and Vice Dean, Faculty of Law, Oxford University, UK