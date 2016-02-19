Medical Engineering
1st Edition
Projections for Health Care Delivery
Medical Engineering: Projections for Health Care Delivery focuses on the biomedical engineering techniques and technology in the health care delivery system. This book examines the need for forecasting in basic bioengineering research. Organized into two parts encompassing 10 chapters, this book starts with an overview of how biomedical engineering influences the resultant problems in health care system through improved long-range planning, instrumentation, design optimization, and management. This text then discusses the application of mathematics, physical sciences, and engineering to problems of medicine and biology. Other chapters explore the primary goal of biomedical engineering in the continued development improvement of the various diagnostic and therapeutic tools of health care to optimize their safety, reliability, effectiveness, and overall benefit. Other chapters consider the diversity of personnel and organizational relationships, which have expanded greatly with the expanding role of technology in medicine. The final chapter deals with the public demands for improved health care delivery at reasonable cost. This book is a valuable resource for biomedical engineers, life scientists, physicians, and health professionals.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Bioengineering and the Health Care System Contributions, Complications, and Crises
Introduction
Chapter 1 Engineering in Medicine and Biology
An Overview
Explosive Changes in Perimedical Areas
Interactions between Engineers and Life Scientists
The Current Scope of Biomedical Engineering
Representative Examples of Basic Bioengineering
Applied Biomedical Engineering
Fertile Fields for Biomedical Engineering
Hospital Industrial Engineering
Summary
References
Chapter 2 Health Manpower Problems Potential Role of Biomedical Engineering
Historical Perspectives
Mobilization and Utilization of Health Manpower
Roles of Biomedical Engineering
Improved Utilization of Health Personnel
References
Chapter 3 Health Care Facilities Concentration of Competence and Technology
Skyrocketing Costs of Health Care
Biomedical Engineering Involvement in a Growing Spectrum of Health Care Facilities
Trauma Centers and Emergency Services as Subsystems
Prototypes for Ambulance and Emergency Services
Consolidated Facilities and Services
Shared Services
Management Engineering for Hospitals
References
Chapter 4 Health Care Distribution
Requirements for Regional Planning
Buying More Medical Care
The Impact of Federally Supported Health Insurance
European Experiences with Nationwide Programs
The Swedish Prototype
Integrated Hospital Facilities
Regional Planning: An Ekistics Approach
References
Chapter 5 Data Acquisition, Processing, and Display
Components of the Patient's Medical Records
Patient Histories
Problem-Oriented Medical Records
Medical Nomenclature
Clinical Laboratory Testing
Numerical Data: Processing, Presentation, Interpretation
Patient Monitoring
Computer Diagnosis
References
Summary and Conclusions for Part I Health Care Crises and the Technological Implications
The Nature of Current Crises in Health Care Delivery
Part II Engineering Approaches to Health Care Requirements
Introduction
Chapter 6 Biomedical Instrumentation
Diagnostic Patterns vs Definitive Tests
Nondestructive Testing: An Engineering Concept
External Information Sources
Sensory Supplements for the Physical Examination
Samples as Sources of Information
Electron Microscopy, Scan and Probe
Quantitative Microscopy
Neutron Activation Analysis
Internal Information Sources
Energy Probes
Applications of Ultrasonic Techniques
Ultrasonic Echo Ranging
References
Chapter 7 Medical and Biological Applications of Modeling Techniques
Introduction
A Medical Service Requirements Model
An Ad Hoc Model
Blood Glucose Dynamics
Models of Cardiac Muscle Mechanics
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 Biomechanics and Biomaterials
Body-Building Blocks
Load-Bearing Biomaterials
Soft Tissue Substitutes
Biological Packaging Material: The Skin
Power Sources
Artificial Hearts
Exchangers
Valves
Tubes and Conduits
Optical Transparency: Artificial Corneas
Adhesives
Future Requirements for Biomaterials Research
References
Chapter 9 Technological Training of Medical Manpower
Graduate Training in Bioengineering
Multidisciplinary Training in Undergraduate Engineering
Training Physicians for Applications of New Technologies
Training of Physicians' Assistants
Chapter 10 Clinical Engineering Future Engineering Requirements by Medical and Surgical Specialties
Cardiology
Peripheral Vascular Disease
Respiratory Medicine
Gastroenterology
Anesthesiology
General Surgery
Obstetrics
Quantitative Dermatology
Physical Medicine: Clinical Applications of Energy
Sensory Supplements and Substitutes
Conclusion
References
Overall Summary Future Options
The Concept of Added Value
Diversification of Health Care Facilities
Maldistribution of Health Care
Need for New Technologies
Biomechanics and Biomaterials
Future Clinical Requirements for New Technologies
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151832