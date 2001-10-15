Medical Emergencies in Dentistry

Section 1: Patient Assessment. This initial section pertains to general principles and reviews basic concepts, pharmacology, equipment, and techniques. Chapter 1 reviews the basic principles of resuscitation. The next two chapters present a thorough review of special considerations in how to treat two specific populations, pediatric and geriatric patients. Section 2: Problem-Based Assessment consists of 18 chapters. They cover a wide range of topics from the common hyperventilation episode to how to manage psychiatric emergencies. Many emergencies that occur in the dental office present as a problem that the doctor will recognize. This section takes the doctor through such presentations from recognition to assessment to definitive management of the problem. The 6 chapters in Section 3, Systemic-Based Disease, discuss a wide range of conditions, from diabetes to neuromuscular disorders. This section is system based. For example, when treating a diabetic patient, it is more likely that the patient will have a complication specific to their diabetes. While the problem-based section will discuss the recognition of altered consciousness, this section will provide a more comprehensive review of specific disease processes. Section 4: The 8 chapters in Special Considerations deal with special situations. Varied topics are addressed such as child/elder abuse, the pregnant patient, and the substance abuse patient. Management of adverse drug reactions and understanding the side effects of herbal medications are also covered.