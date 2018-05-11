Medical Disorders in Pregnancy, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 45-2

The Guest Editors have assembled expert authors to provide current clinical views and recommendations for patients with medical disorders in pregnancy. Clinical reviews are devoted to the following topics: Obstructive sleep apnea in pregnancy; Pregestational Diabetes; Gestational Diabetes; Maternal mortality in the 21 century; Infections in pregnancy and the role of vaccines; Peripartum cardiomyopathy; Update on HIV in pregnancy: Thromboprophylaxis; Opiate abuse in pregnancy.