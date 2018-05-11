Medical Disorders in Pregnancy, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584074, 9780323584081

Medical Disorders in Pregnancy, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 45-2

1st Edition

Authors: Judith Hibbard Erika Peterson
eBook ISBN: 9780323584081
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584074
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th May 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Team-Based Care of Pregnant Women with Challenging

Medical Disorders

Preface: Medical Disorders in Pregnancy

Maternal Mortality in the Twenty-First Century

Cancer in Pregnancy

Opioid Use Disorders and Pregnancy

Pregnancy in Women with Obesity

Management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy

Maternal Genetic Disorders in Pregnancy

Maternal Congenital Heart Disease in Pregnancy

New Insights in Peripartum Cardiomyopathy

Gestational Diabetes: Underpinning Principles, Surveillance, and Management

Pregestational Diabetes in Pregnancy

Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy

Seizures in Pregnancy

Infections in Pregnancy and the Role of Vaccines

Thromboprophylaxis in Pregnancy

Description

The Guest Editors have assembled expert authors to provide current clinical views and recommendations for patients with medical disorders in pregnancy. Clinical reviews are devoted to the following topics: Obstructive sleep apnea in pregnancy; Pregestational Diabetes; Gestational Diabetes; Maternal mortality in the 21 century; Infections in pregnancy and the role of vaccines; Peripartum cardiomyopathy; Update on HIV in pregnancy: Thromboprophylaxis; Opiate abuse in pregnancy.

About the Authors

Judith Hibbard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical College of Wisconsin

Erika Peterson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical College of Wisconsin

