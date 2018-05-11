Medical Disorders in Pregnancy, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 45-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Team-Based Care of Pregnant Women with Challenging
Medical Disorders
Preface: Medical Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Mortality in the Twenty-First Century
Cancer in Pregnancy
Opioid Use Disorders and Pregnancy
Pregnancy in Women with Obesity
Management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy
Maternal Genetic Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Congenital Heart Disease in Pregnancy
New Insights in Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Gestational Diabetes: Underpinning Principles, Surveillance, and Management
Pregestational Diabetes in Pregnancy
Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
Seizures in Pregnancy
Infections in Pregnancy and the Role of Vaccines
Thromboprophylaxis in Pregnancy
Description
The Guest Editors have assembled expert authors to provide current clinical views and recommendations for patients with medical disorders in pregnancy. Clinical reviews are devoted to the following topics: Obstructive sleep apnea in pregnancy; Pregestational Diabetes; Gestational Diabetes; Maternal mortality in the 21 century; Infections in pregnancy and the role of vaccines; Peripartum cardiomyopathy; Update on HIV in pregnancy: Thromboprophylaxis; Opiate abuse in pregnancy.
About the Authors
Judith Hibbard Author
Medical College of Wisconsin
Erika Peterson Author
Medical College of Wisconsin