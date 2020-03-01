Medical Device Design Considerations in Special Needs Populations
1st Edition
Description
Medical device design considerations in special needs populations describes the history of assistive technology and other medical devices that have provided independence and inclusion for individuals of all ages with special health care needs. It provides you with special considerations when making needs assessments for new devices in the field. This comprehensive title covers each step of designing a piece of assistive technology or a medical device whilst bearing in mind the user profile of patients with special needs. Fully supported with case studies of successful devices developed for special needs populations.
This book includes content on designing for children with special needs and technology in the classroom. The technologies reviewed are applicable to a variety of different cases and environments. Covers design and development of technology for those with: developmental disabilities; Spinal cord injury; Cerebral palsy; Stroke; ALS; Epilepsy - VNS; Arthritis.
Patenting, business models and FDA regulatory compliance are examined and discussed. Attention is given to developing technology for both developed and developing countries, and both high tech/ low tech types of devices. The content also explores development of prosthetics and orthotics for rehabilitation. The editors and contributors combine biomedical and clinical expertise to bring together a multi-disciplinary perspective and approach to designing and developing assistive technology. This book is ideal for both engineers and clinicians who work in the field of technology design for special needs populations.
Key Features
- Challenges related to product development for a device with a small end-user population
- Challenges related to designing devices for conditions that are not homogeneous in their presentation across populations
- Benefits of multidisciplinary research teams in the development of technologies for populations with multiple special health care needs
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Medical Device Designers and Developers, Rehabilitation Engineers, Assistive Technologists, pediatricians and therapists for children with special health care needs, rehabilitation medicine physicians and therapists, entrepreneurs in the medical device industry
Table of Contents
- History of early assistive technologies
2. Overview of developmental disabilities
3. Biomedical engineering design process
4. Development of new technologies
5. Rehabilitation and orthotics
6. Identification of new needs
7. Special considerations for children with special health care needs
8. Technology in the classroom
9. Emerging technologies
10. Patenting
11. Disease-specific technologies
12. FDA regulatory process for medical devices
13. Case studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190104
About the Editor
Tara Lynn Johnson
Arkansas Children’s Hospital – Pediatric Neurology. Dr. Tara Johnson is a pediatrician in Little Rock, Arkansas and is affiliated with Arkansas Children's Hospital. She received her medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and has been in practice between 6-10 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Arkansas Children's Hospital, USA
Amir Manbachi
Dr. Manbachi is a faculty member of the Center for Bioengineering Innovation and Design within the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University. His interests include research and education in image-guided interventions, including medical device development, x-ray and ultrasound imaging techniques, and therapeutic ultrasound. His work includes mentorship with BME Design Teams as well as close collaboration with clinical experts in Surgery and Radiology at Johns Hopkins. Amir is an author on ~ 20 peer-reviewed journal articles, 5 patent / disclosure applications and a book entitled “Towards Ultrasound-guided Spinal Fusion Surgery.” His interdisciplinary research has been recognized by a number of awards, including University of Toronto’s 2015 Inventor of year award, and Ontario Brain Institute 2013 fellowship. Dr. Manbachi has extensive teaching experience, particularly in the field of medical imaging and entrepreneurship both at Hopkins and Toronto, for which he received the University of Toronto’s Teaching Excellence award in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering, The Johns Hopkins University, USA