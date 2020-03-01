Medical device design considerations in special needs populations describes the history of assistive technology and other medical devices that have provided independence and inclusion for individuals of all ages with special health care needs. It provides you with special considerations when making needs assessments for new devices in the field. This comprehensive title covers each step of designing a piece of assistive technology or a medical device whilst bearing in mind the user profile of patients with special needs. Fully supported with case studies of successful devices developed for special needs populations.

This book includes content on designing for children with special needs and technology in the classroom. The technologies reviewed are applicable to a variety of different cases and environments. Covers design and development of technology for those with: developmental disabilities; Spinal cord injury; Cerebral palsy; Stroke; ALS; Epilepsy - VNS; Arthritis.

Patenting, business models and FDA regulatory compliance are examined and discussed. Attention is given to developing technology for both developed and developing countries, and both high tech/ low tech types of devices. The content also explores development of prosthetics and orthotics for rehabilitation. The editors and contributors combine biomedical and clinical expertise to bring together a multi-disciplinary perspective and approach to designing and developing assistive technology. This book is ideal for both engineers and clinicians who work in the field of technology design for special needs populations.