Medical Data Sharing, Harmonization and Analytics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128165072

Medical Data Sharing, Harmonization and Analytics

1st Edition

Authors: Vasileios Pezoulas Themis Exarchos Dimitrios Fotiadis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128165072
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 320
Description

Medical Data Sharing, Harmonization and Analytics serves as the basis for understanding the rapidly evolving field of medical data harmonization combined with the latest cloud infrastructures for storing the harmonized (shared) data. Chapters cover the latest research and applications on data sharing and protection in the medical domain, cohort integration through the recent advancements in data harmonization, cloud computing for storing and securing the patient data, and data analytics for effectively processing the harmonized data.

Key Features

  • Examines the unmet needs in chronic diseases as a part of medical data sharing
  • Discusses ethical, legal and privacy issues as part of data protection
  • Combines data harmonization and big data analytics strategies in shared medical data, along with relevant case studies in chronic diseases

Readership

Biomedical engineers, biomedical researchers, policy makers in health care and medicine, as well as data analysts in bioinformatics and Data Science, Clinical Engineers, and clinicians

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Types and sources of medical and other related data
3. Medical data sharing
4. Data protection
5. Medical data harmonization
6. Cloud infrastructures for data sharing
7. Machine learning and data analytics
8. Case studies
9. Conclusions and future trends

About the Author

Vasileios Pezoulas

Electrical and Computer Engineer, MSc, PhD Student, Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems, University of Ioannina, GR 45110 Ioannina, Greece, e-mail: bpezoulas@gmail.com, Phone: +302651008827

Affiliations and Expertise

Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems, University of Ioannina, Ioannina, Greece

Themis Exarchos

Professor of Data Modelling and Decision Support Systems, Department of Informatics, Ionian University, GR 49100, Corfu, Greece and Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems, University of Ioannina, GR 45110 Ioannina, Greece, e-mail: exarchos@cc.uoi.gr, Phone: +302651008821

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Informatics, Ionian University, Corfu, Greece

Dimitrios Fotiadis

Dimitrios I. Fotiadis received his Diploma degree in chemical engineering from National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece, in 1985 and the Ph.D. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, in 1990. He is currently Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Ioannina, Greece, and affiliated researcher at the Biomedical Research Dept. of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology - FORTH. He is the Director of the Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems, Greece. He is the member of the board of Michailideion Cardiology Center. His research interests include modeling of human tissues and organs, intelligent wearable devices for automated diagnosis and processing/analysis of biomedical data.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Ioannina, Greece

