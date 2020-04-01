Medical Data Sharing, Harmonization and Analytics
1st Edition
Description
Medical Data Sharing, Harmonization and Analytics serves as the basis for understanding the rapidly evolving field of medical data harmonization combined with the latest cloud infrastructures for storing the harmonized (shared) data and provides a complete context of novel data mining tools for analyzing these data. The information needs for readers of this book requires basic knowledge on the field of data informatics (i.e., data management, data analytics, data mining) although the structure of the book is friendly to less experienced readers (e.g., students) as well. Medical Data Sharing, Harmonization and Analytics covers the latest research and applications on data sharing and protection in the medical domain, cohort integration through the recent advancements in data harmonization, cloud computing for storing and securing the patient data, and data analytics for effectively processing the harmonized data. The book includes case studies that combine all these topics to provide an adequate interpretation of the importance of medical data sharing and harmonization.
Through data sharing and protection, the reader will be able to comprehend the necessity of sharing medical data as well as discover the obstacles introduced by ethical, legal and privacy issues and how the new legislations are capable of providing potential solutions. Furthermore, the reader will be able to explore the latest cloud infrastructures that can host the shared data and learn about novel harmonization approaches in order to make the shared data from various cohorts compatible so that the applied data mining approaches can be capable of extracting much more accurate and statistically enhanced information from the harmonized data. Finally, the reader will have the ability to review the latest case studies on the field of medical data sharing and harmonization and thus interpret the importance of such initiatives in the clinical domain.
Key Features
- Examines the unmet needs in chronic diseases as a part of medical data sharing
- Discusses ethical, legal and privacy issues as part of data protection
- Combines data harmonization and big data analytics strategies in shared medical data along with relevant case studies in chronic diseases, in this new and innovative field
Readership
Biomedical engineers, biomedical researchers, policy makers in health care and medicine, as well as data analysts in bioinformatics and Data Science, Clinical Engineers, and clinicians
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Types and sources of medical and other related data
3. Medical data sharing
4. Data protection
5. Medical data harmonization
6. Cloud infrastructures for data sharing
7. Machine learning and data analytics
8. Case studies
9. Conclusions and future trends
About the Author
Dimitrios Fotiadis
Dimitrios I. Fotiadis received his Diploma degree in chemical engineering from National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece, in 1985 and the Ph.D. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, in 1990. He is currently Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Ioannina, Greece, and affiliated researcher at the Biomedical Research Dept. of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology - FORTH. He is the Director of the Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems, Greece. He is the member of the board of Michailideion Cardiology Center. His research interests include modeling of human tissues and organs, intelligent wearable devices for automated diagnosis and processing/analysis of biomedical data.
Vasileios Pezoulas
Electrical and Computer Engineer, MSc, PhD Student, Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems, University of Ioannina, GR 45110 Ioannina, Greece, e-mail: bpezoulas@gmail.com, Phone: +302651008827
Themis Exarchos
Professor of Data Modelling and Decision Support Systems, Department of Informatics, Ionian University, GR 49100, Corfu, Greece and Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems, University of Ioannina, GR 45110 Ioannina, Greece, e-mail: exarchos@cc.uoi.gr, Phone: +302651008821
