Medical Data Sharing, Harmonization and Analytics serves as the basis for understanding the rapidly evolving field of medical data harmonization combined with the latest cloud infrastructures for storing the harmonized (shared) data and provides a complete context of novel data mining tools for analyzing these data. The information needs for readers of this book requires basic knowledge on the field of data informatics (i.e., data management, data analytics, data mining) although the structure of the book is friendly to less experienced readers (e.g., students) as well. Medical Data Sharing, Harmonization and Analytics covers the latest research and applications on data sharing and protection in the medical domain, cohort integration through the recent advancements in data harmonization, cloud computing for storing and securing the patient data, and data analytics for effectively processing the harmonized data. The book includes case studies that combine all these topics to provide an adequate interpretation of the importance of medical data sharing and harmonization.

Through data sharing and protection, the reader will be able to comprehend the necessity of sharing medical data as well as discover the obstacles introduced by ethical, legal and privacy issues and how the new legislations are capable of providing potential solutions. Furthermore, the reader will be able to explore the latest cloud infrastructures that can host the shared data and learn about novel harmonization approaches in order to make the shared data from various cohorts compatible so that the applied data mining approaches can be capable of extracting much more accurate and statistically enhanced information from the harmonized data. Finally, the reader will have the ability to review the latest case studies on the field of medical data sharing and harmonization and thus interpret the importance of such initiatives in the clinical domain.