Medical Complications During Pregnancy
6th Edition
Description
The revised and updated 6th Edition of this popular reference presents multidisciplinary coverage on the full spectrum of complications associated with pregnancy, including pre-existing conditions. Thirty one expert contributors offer readers state-of-the art guidance on the clinical management of the various conditions that affect and are effected by pregnancy. Addresses the hottest topics in the field, such as post-partum depression and bioethics. For each condition, the book offers comprehensive coverage of pathophysiology as well as state-of-the-art guidance on effective management.
Key Features
- Features a multidisciplinary approach.
- Provides an overview of fetal considerations associated with the care of the high-risk obstetric patient.
- Correlates physiologic changes during pregnancy with the development of symptoms and the course of various problems.
- Offers information on the emergency care of the pregnant woman, bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections in pregnancy, and neurological complications.
- Describes the use and limitations of ultrasound.Covers antepartum fetal assessment as well as fetal medical and surgical diagnosis and treatment, including umbilical sampling.
- Includes comprehensive references throughout to facilitate further research.
- And more.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Obstetric Management of the High-Risk Patient
Chapter 2: Diabetes in Pregnancy
Chapter 3: Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
Chapter 4: Hematologic Aspects of Pregnancy
Chapter 5: Venous Thromboembolism During Pregnancy
Chapter 6: Pregnancy and Cardiovascular Disease
Chapter 7: Thyroid Diseases
Chapter 8: Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders of Pregnancy
Chapter 9: Calcium Homeostasis and Disorders of Calcium Metabolism During Pregnancy and Lactation
Chapter 10: Clinical Genetics
Chapter 11: Ethical Issues in Obstetrics
Chapter 12: Emergency Management of the Obstetric Patient
Chapter 13: Renal Diseases
Chapter 14: Gastrointestinal Complications
Chapter 15: Liver Diseases
Chapter 16: Bacterial, Fungal, and Parasitic Disease
Chapter 17: Viral Infections
Chapter 18: Pulmonary Diseases
Chapter 19: Neurologic Complications
Chapter 20: Rheumatic Disease in Pregnancy
Chapter 21: Immunology of Pregnancy
Chapter 22: The Skin in Pregnancy
Chapter 23: Neoplastic Diseases
Chapter 24 : Psychiatric Complications
Chapter 25: Substance Abuse
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 30th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713091
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721604350
About the Author
Gerard Burrow
Affiliations and Expertise
David Paige Smith Professor of Medicine, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
Thomas Duffy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine/Hematology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
Joshua Copel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Pediatrics, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT