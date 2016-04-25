Medical Care for Kidney and Liver Transplant Recipients, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 100-3

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. David A. Sass and Alden M. Doyl, is devoted to Care of the Liver and Kidney Transplant Recipient. Articles in this issue include: Liver and kidney transplantation: a half-century historical perspective; From Child’s-Pugh to MELD: Deciding who really needs a liver transplant; When to consider renal transplantation in your advanced CKD patients; Management of the liver transplant recipient: approach to allograft dysfunction; Acute and chronic allograft dysfunction in renal transplant recipients; The ABC's of Immunosuppression: a primer for the primary care physician; Managing cardiovascular risk in the post solid organ transplant recipient; Diabetes care after transplant: definitions, risk factors, and clinical management; De novo malignancies after transplantation: risk and surveillance strategies; Metabolic bone disease in the post-transplant population: preventative and therapeutic measures; Infectious complications and vaccinations in the post-transplant population; Selection and post-operative care of the living donor; and Long-term functional recovery, quality of life and pregnancy following solid organ transplantation.