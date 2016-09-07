Medical Biosensors for Point of Care (POC) Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Part One. Fundamentals of medical biosensors for POC applications
- 1. Introduction to medical biosensors for point of care applications
- 1.1. Biosensors and medical biosensors
- 1.2. Biosensors for point of care testing
- 1.3. Biorecognition elements of medical biosensors
- 1.4. Medical biosensors for point of care applications
- 1.5. Overview of types of point of care techniques
- 1.6. Conclusion
- 2. Validation and regulation of point of care devices for medical applications
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Analytical method validation
- 2.3. Clinical validation methodology
- 2.4. Regulation of POCT devices
- 3. Materials for improved point of care biosensor–tissue interfaces
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Materials for in vitro sensors
- 3.3. Biocompatibility
- 3.4. Materials for in vivo sensors
- 3.5. Materials for ex vivo sensors
- 3.6. Conclusion
- Part Two. Materials, fabrication and types of biosensors for POC applications
- 4. Screen printing and other scalable point of care (POC) biosensor processing technologies
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Printing techniques
- 4.3. Thin-film deposition
- 4.4. Other POC prototyping techniques
- 4.5. Conclusions
- 5. Lab-on-chip (LOC) devices for point of care (POC) applications
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Optical detection
- 5.3. Electrochemical method
- 5.4. Other detection techniques
- 5.5. Miscellaneous
- 5.6. Conclusion
- 6. Intelligent tattoos, patches, and other wearable biosensors
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Detection mechanism
- 6.3. Fabrications
- 6.4. Application
- 6.5. Conclusions and perspectives
- 7. Wireless biosensors for POC medical applications
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Electrical measurements using biosensors
- 7.3. Wireless telemetry systems
- 7.4. Applications
- 7.5. Conclusion and future trends
- Part Three. POC biosensors for particular clinical applications
- 8. Point of care (POC) medical biosensors for cancer detection
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Definition of cancer
- 8.3. Cancer biomarkers
- 8.4. Types of cancer
- 9. Point of care (POC) blood coagulation monitoring technologies
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Development of point of care coagulation monitoring devices
- 9.3. Novel point of care coagulation tests and recent innovations
- 9.4. Resonator-based methods
- 9.5. Future perspectives and challenges
- 10. Nanostructured materials and nanoparticles for point of care (POC) medical biosensors
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Synthesis, characterization, and application of nanomaterials
- 10.3. Biological recognition elements
- 10.4. Electroanalytical techniques
- 10.5. Conclusion
- 11. Microfluidic platforms for point of care (POC) medical diagnostics
- 11.1. Introduction and background
- 11.2. Categories of in vitro diagnostic tests
- 11.3. Commercialization of platforms and challenges
- 12. Electrochemical medical biosensors for POC applications
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. General approach to electrochemical biosensors
- 12.3. Portable decentralized devices based on electrochemical biosensors for medical applications
- 12.4. Conclusions and future prospects
- Index
Description
Medical Biosensors for Point of Care (POC) Applications discusses advances in this important and emerging field which has the potential to transform patient diagnosis and care. Part 1 covers the fundamentals of medical biosensors for point-of-care applications. Chapters in part 2 go on to look at materials and fabrication of medical biosensors while the next part looks at different technologies and operational techniques. The final set of chapters provide an overview of the current applications of this technology.
Traditionally medical diagnostics have been dependent on sophisticated technologies which only trained professionals were able to operate. Recent research has focused on creating point-of-care diagnostic tools. These biosensors are miniaturised, portable, and are designed to be used at the point-of-care by untrained individuals, providing real-time and remote health monitoring.
Key Features
- Provides essential knowledge for designers and manufacturers of biosensors for point-of-care applications
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the fundamentals, materials, technologies, and applications of medical biosensors for point-of-care applications
- Includes contributions from leading international researchers with extensive experience in developing medical biosensors
- Discusses advances in this important and emerging field which has the potential to transform patient diagnosis and care
Readership
Biomaterials researchers and scientists, Imaging researchers, Biomedical scientists, Post-grads and academics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 7th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000786
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081000724
About the Editors
Roger Narayan Editor
Roger J. Narayan is a professor at the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, North Caroline State University, USA. He has authored numerous publications on micro- and nanoscale processing of biological and biomedical materials, and is Editor-in-Chief of Materials Science and Engineering: C.
Affiliations and Expertise
Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, North Carolina State University, NC, USA