Now fully revised, this acclaimed textbook efficiently links basic biochemistry with the day-to-day practice of medicine. You will learn basic science concepts and see them illustrated by clinical cases that describe patients you will likely encounter in your clinical training. You will also learn about the use of laboratory tests to diagnose and monitor the most important conditions. Brought to you in a thorough yet accessible manner, this new edition of Medical Biochemistry highlights the latest developments in regulatory and molecular biology, signal transduction, biochemistry and biomarkers of chronic disease, and bioinformatics and the '-omics'. It highlights the most important global medical issues: diabetes mellitus, obesity and malnutrition, cancer and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and addresses the role of nutrition and exercise in medicine.