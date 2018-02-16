Medical Biochemistry
5th Edition
Description
Now fully revised, this acclaimed textbook efficiently links basic biochemistry with the day-to-day practice of medicine. You will learn basic science concepts and see them illustrated by clinical cases that describe patients you will likely encounter in your clinical training. You will also learn about the use of laboratory tests to diagnose and monitor the most important conditions. Brought to you in a thorough yet accessible manner, this new edition of Medical Biochemistry highlights the latest developments in regulatory and molecular biology, signal transduction, biochemistry and biomarkers of chronic disease, and bioinformatics and the '-omics'. It highlights the most important global medical issues: diabetes mellitus, obesity and malnutrition, cancer and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and addresses the role of nutrition and exercise in medicine.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
Chapter 1 : Introduction
Section 2: Molecules and Cells
Chapter 2 : Amino Acids and Proteins
Chapter 3 : Carbohydrates and Lipids
Chapter 4 : Membranes and Transport
Section 3: Metabolism
Chapter 5 : Hemoglobin and oxygen transport
Chapter 6 : Catalytic Proteins - Enzymes
Chapter 7 : Vitamins and Minerals
Chapter 8 : Bioenergetics and Oxidative Metabolism
Chapter 9 : Anaerobic metabolism of glucose carbohydrates in the red blood cell
Chapter 10: The Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
Chapter 11: Oxidative Metabolism of Lipids in Liver and Muscle
Chapter 12 : Biosynthesis and Storage of Carbohydrates in Liver and Muscle
Chapter 13: Biosynthesis and Storage of Fatty Acids
Chapter 14: Biosynthesis of Cholesterol and Steroids
Chapter 15: Biosynthesis and Degradation of Amino Acids
Chapter 16: Biosynthesis and Degradation of Nucleotides
Chapter 17: Complex Carbohydrates: Glycoproteins
Chapter 18: Complex Lipids
Chapter 19: The Extracellular Matrix
Section 4: Molecular basis of inheritance
Chapter 20: Deoxyribonucleic Acid
Chapter 21: Ribonucleic Acid
Chapter 22: Protein Synthesis and Turnover
Chapter 23: Regulation of Gene Expression: Basic Mechanisms
Chapter 24: Genomics, Proteomics and Metabolomics
Section 5: Signalling and Growth
Chapter 25: Membrane Receptors and Signal Transduction
Chapter 26: Neurotransmitters
Chapter 27: Biochemical Endocrinology
Chapter 28: Cellular Homeostasis: Cell Growth and Cancer
Chapter 29: Aging
Section 6: Fuels Nutrients and Minerals
Chapter 30: Digestion and Absorption of Nutrients: The Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 31: Glucose Homeostasis and Fuel Metabolism: Diabetes Mellitus
Chapter 32: "Nutrients and diets"
Chapter 33: Lipoprotein Metabolism and Atherogenesis
Section 7: Specialized Tissues and Their Function
Chapter 34: The Role of Liver in Metabolism
Chapter 35: Water and Electrolytes Homeostasis
Chapter 36: Lung and the Regulation of Hydrogen Ion Concentration (Acid-Base Balance)
Chapter 37: Muscle: Energy Metabolism and Contraction Exercise
Chapter 38: Bone Metabolism and Calcium Homeostasis
Chapter 39: Neurochemistry
Section 8: Blood and Immunity. Clinical Biochemistry
Chapter 40: Blood and Plasma Proteins
Chapter 41: Haemostasis and Thrombosis
Chapter 42: Oxidative stress and inflammation
Chapter 43: The Immune Response: Innate and adaptive immunity
Appendix 1: Selected Clinical laboratory reference ranges
Appendix 2: Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078248
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078231
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073007
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073014
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702072994
About the Author
John Baynes
Affiliations and Expertise
Carolina Distinguished Professor Emeritus; Department of Pharmacology, Physiology and Neuroscience; University of South Carolina School of Medicine; Columbia, South Carolina; USA
Marek Dominiczak
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Medical Humanities, University of Glasgow; Consultant Biochemist, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde,Glasgow, UK