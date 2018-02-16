Medical Biochemistry - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702072994, 9780702078248

Medical Biochemistry

5th Edition

Authors: John Baynes Marek Dominiczak
eBook ISBN: 9780702078248
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th February 2018
Page Count: 712
Description

Now fully revised, this acclaimed textbook efficiently links basic biochemistry with the day-to-day practice of medicine. You will learn basic science concepts and see them illustrated by clinical cases that describe patients you will likely encounter in your clinical training. You will also learn about the use of laboratory tests to diagnose and monitor the most important conditions. Brought to you in a thorough yet accessible manner, this new edition of Medical Biochemistry highlights the latest developments in regulatory and molecular biology, signal transduction, biochemistry and biomarkers of chronic disease, and bioinformatics and the '-omics'. It highlights the most important global medical issues: diabetes mellitus, obesity and malnutrition, cancer and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and addresses the role of nutrition and exercise in medicine.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction

Chapter 1 : Introduction

Section 2: Molecules and Cells

Chapter 2 : Amino Acids and Proteins

Chapter 3 : Carbohydrates and Lipids

Chapter 4 : Membranes and Transport

Section 3: Metabolism

Chapter 5 : Hemoglobin and oxygen transport

Chapter 6 : Catalytic Proteins - Enzymes

Chapter 7 : Vitamins and Minerals

Chapter 8 : Bioenergetics and Oxidative Metabolism

Chapter 9 : Anaerobic metabolism of glucose carbohydrates in the red blood cell

Chapter 10: The Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle

Chapter 11: Oxidative Metabolism of Lipids in Liver and Muscle

Chapter 12 : Biosynthesis and Storage of Carbohydrates in Liver and Muscle

Chapter 13: Biosynthesis and Storage of Fatty Acids

Chapter 14: Biosynthesis of Cholesterol and Steroids

Chapter 15: Biosynthesis and Degradation of Amino Acids

Chapter 16: Biosynthesis and Degradation of Nucleotides

Chapter 17: Complex Carbohydrates: Glycoproteins

Chapter 18: Complex Lipids

Chapter 19: The Extracellular Matrix

Section 4: Molecular basis of inheritance

Chapter 20: Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Chapter 21: Ribonucleic Acid

Chapter 22: Protein Synthesis and Turnover

Chapter 23: Regulation of Gene Expression: Basic Mechanisms

Chapter 24: Genomics, Proteomics and Metabolomics

Section 5: Signalling and Growth

Chapter 25: Membrane Receptors and Signal Transduction

Chapter 26: Neurotransmitters

Chapter 27: Biochemical Endocrinology

Chapter 28: Cellular Homeostasis: Cell Growth and Cancer

Chapter 29: Aging

Section 6: Fuels Nutrients and Minerals

Chapter 30: Digestion and Absorption of Nutrients: The Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 31: Glucose Homeostasis and Fuel Metabolism: Diabetes Mellitus

Chapter 32: "Nutrients and diets"

Chapter 33: Lipoprotein Metabolism and Atherogenesis

　

　

　

Section 7: Specialized Tissues and Their Function

Chapter 34: The Role of Liver in Metabolism

Chapter 35: Water and Electrolytes Homeostasis

Chapter 36: Lung and the Regulation of Hydrogen Ion Concentration (Acid-Base Balance)

Chapter 37: Muscle: Energy Metabolism and Contraction Exercise

Chapter 38: Bone Metabolism and Calcium Homeostasis

Chapter 39: Neurochemistry

Section 8: Blood and Immunity. Clinical Biochemistry

Chapter 40: Blood and Plasma Proteins

Chapter 41: Haemostasis and Thrombosis

Chapter 42: Oxidative stress and inflammation

Chapter 43: The Immune Response: Innate and adaptive immunity

Appendix 1: Selected Clinical laboratory reference ranges

Appendix 2: Case Studies

About the Author

John Baynes

Affiliations and Expertise

Carolina Distinguished Professor Emeritus; Department of Pharmacology, Physiology and Neuroscience; University of South Carolina School of Medicine; Columbia, South Carolina; USA

Marek Dominiczak

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Medical Humanities, University of Glasgow; Consultant Biochemist, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde,Glasgow, UK

