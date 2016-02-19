Medical Aspects of Sport and Physical Fitness describe the medical and paramedical aspects of sport, physical education, and fitness. The author reviews the concept of physical fitness as a person being able to perform work. The author also discusses the cardiovascular, respiratory, muscular and nervous systems of the body that partake during physical work and activity. The psychological aspects such as motivation, personality, sport, insight, ritual, team games and problem also affect the player's performance. Many misconceptions pertain to warm up exercises; less is known about warm down but both have a purpose in keeping the body fit before and after some physical activity. The author describes the nature of sports injuries, their diagnosis and the types of injury. He emphasizes the importance of prevention of sports injuries, the prevention of diseases such as infections, allergies or occupational diseases, as well as their treatment. The book also discusses sports for the physically disabled and mentally-challenged persons. This book can be helpful for physical education instructors, coaches, trainers, and team managers, as well as students and team players engaged in sports.