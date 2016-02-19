Medical Aspects of Sport and Physical Fitness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483180342, 9781483196152

Medical Aspects of Sport and Physical Fitness

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Physical Education, Health and Recreation Division

Authors: J. G. P. Williams
Editors: P. Sebastian
eBook ISBN: 9781483196152
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Medical Aspects of Sport and Physical Fitness describe the medical and paramedical aspects of sport, physical education, and fitness. The author reviews the concept of physical fitness as a person being able to perform work. The author also discusses the cardiovascular, respiratory, muscular and nervous systems of the body that partake during physical work and activity. The psychological aspects such as motivation, personality, sport, insight, ritual, team games and problem also affect the player's performance. Many misconceptions pertain to warm up exercises; less is known about warm down but both have a purpose in keeping the body fit before and after some physical activity. The author describes the nature of sports injuries, their diagnosis and the types of injury. He emphasizes the importance of prevention of sports injuries, the prevention of diseases such as infections, allergies or occupational diseases, as well as their treatment. The book also discusses sports for the physically disabled and mentally-challenged persons. This book can be helpful for physical education instructors, coaches, trainers, and team managers, as well as students and team players engaged in sports.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. The Concept of Physical Fitness

2. Physiological Aspects

3. Psychological Aspects

4. "Warm Up"

5. Constitution and Performance

6. Nutrition

7. Hygiene and Habits

8. Doping and Hypnosis

9. Acclimatization

10. The Nature of Sports Injuries

11. Prevention of Sports Injuries

12. Treatment of Sports Injuries

13. Problems of Disease

14. Sport for the Disabled

Appendix

Index

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483196152

About the Author

J. G. P. Williams

About the Editor

P. Sebastian

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.