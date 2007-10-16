Medical Applications of Mass Spectrometry
Description
Mass spectrometry is fast becoming an indispensable field for medical professionals. The mass spectrometric analysis of metabolites and proteins promises to revolutionize medical research and clinical diagnostics. As this technology rapidly enters the medical field, practicing professionals and students need to prepare to take full advantage of its capabilities.
Medical Applications of Mass Spectrometry addresses the key issues in the medical applications of mass spectrometry at the level appropriate for the intended readership. It will go a long way to help the utilization of mass spectrometry in medicine.
The book comprises five parts. A general overview is followed by a description of the basic sampling and separation methods in analytical chemistry. In the second part a solid foundation in mass spectrometry and modern techniques of data analysis is presented. The third part explains how mass spectrometry is used in exploring various classes of biomolecules, including proteins and lipids. In the fourth section mass spectrometry is introduced as a diagnostic tool in clinical treatment, infectious pathogen research, neonatal diagnostics, cancer, brain and allergy research, as well as in various fields of medicine: cardiology, pulmonology, neurology, psychiatric diseases, hemato-oncology, urologic diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, gynecology and pediatrics. The fifth part covers emerging applications in biomarker discovery and in mass spectrometric imaging.
Key Features
- Provides a broad look at how the medical field is benefiting from advances in mass spectrometry.
- Guides the reader from basic principles and methods to cutting edge applications.
- There is NO comparable book on the market to fill this fast growing field.
Readership
Medical professionals, practicing mass spectrometrists and students studying in these areas.
Table of Contents
- Introduction, Akos Vertes and Károly Vékey
- Basics of analytical chemistry and mass spectrometry for medical professionals, Karoly Vekey and András Telekes
- Ethical, legal, safety and scientific aspects of medical research, Andras Telekes and Károly Vékey
- Biomedical sampling, Gyorgy Vaset, et al.
- Separation methods, Karoly Vekey and Kornél Nagy
- Mass spectrometry instrumentation and techniques, Arpad Somogyi
- Cheminformatics: multivariate mathematical-statistical methods for data evaluation, Károly Héberger
- Mass spectrometry in proteomics, Akos Vertes
- De novo sequencing of peptides, Alfred L. Yergey
- Protein bioinformatics, Cathy H. Wu
- Analysis of complex lipidomes, Andreas Uphoff, et al.
- Medical laboratory practice - possibilities for mass spectrometry, Olaf Bodamer
- Therapeutic drug monitoring, Andras Telekes, et al. 14 Mass spectrometry of infectious pathogens, Plamen A. Demirev
- Proteomics of viruses and their host partners, Fatah Kashanchi
- Neonatal diagnostics, Bruno Casetta
- Application of mass spectrometry in oncology, John Roboz
- Application of mass spectrometry in brain research: neurotransmitters, neuropeptides and brain proteins, Laszlo Prokai
- The human pituitary proteome: clinical applications, Dominic M. Desiderio et al.
- Mass spectrometry of proteinous allergens inducing human diseases, Guenter Allmaier
- Mass spectrometry in clinical treatment, András Telekes et al.
- Biomarker discovery, Bradley J. Thatcher
- Molecular imaging by mass spectrometry, Richard M. Caprioli
- Brief outlook, Karoly Vekey
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 16th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554655
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519801
About the Editor
Karoly Vekey
Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Founder and Co-director, Institute for Proteomics Technology and Applications, The George Washington University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Research Center, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Budapest, Hungary
Andreas Telekes
Affiliations and Expertise
National Oncology Institute, Budapest, Hungary
Akos Vertes
Affiliations and Expertise
W.M. Keck Institute for Proteomics Technology & Applications, Washington DC, U.S.A.